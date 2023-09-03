RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, September 3, 2023

Welcome to RVtravel.com: Honest reporting from real RVers. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

September 3, 2023

Issue 1120

September 3, 2023

Issue 1120

Cover story

My desperate battle with ‘Below the Belt’ Journalism

By Chuck Woodbury

In men’s professional boxing the competitors must play by the rules. Perhaps the most consequential is “do not hit below the belt.” Guys know the paralyzing pain of such a blow. If a boxer breaks that rule, that is, if he plays dirty, a referee is there to pause the action and penalize the offender.

What if there were no referee? The guy who played dirty would win. Not fair, right?

I’m talking about cheating.

HOW ABOUT THIS? Do you, or someone you know, sneak into a second movie at a multiplex theater without paying a second admission? “Oh, they make enough money. It’s no big deal if I only pay once,” the opportunist will rationalize. In most theaters, the cheater knows, nobody will be standing outside each individual theater checking tickets. So cheating is easy. But what if a theater employee stood at the door and did check?

In the boxing match and at the theater, a responsible person — the referee or a ticket checker — makes sure the rules are followed.

Which leads me to my point

And that is what a free press does. It’s a referee between corruption and honesty. It’s a referee between business, politics and honesty. It makes sure laws and regulations are followed, not just brushed under the rug to benefit corrupt businessmen, politicians or special interests.

If a “referee” is dishonest or not even present, then cheating will abound. And that terrifies those who study the news media, who see that happening today at a blinding speed.

I wish I could share a cup of coffee, tea or root beer with each reader of this newsletter to explain how important it is we respect the legitimate news media that still survives. Heaven knows, the free press has never been perfect. But without it, 99 percent of us will be slaves to the rich and powerful in short order. Maybe it’s time for us to revisit George Orwell’s novel “1984”.

In my little corner of the world, writing to RVers, I have very little influence to help people understand this or at least think about it. But I will keep trying, for I am terrified of where we are heading. I want my daughter to grow up in a free society, not one ruled by the selfish, greedy and corrupt. Do you know what happens without a free press? Two words: North Korea.

And now, on with today’s generous bounty of news, information and advice about RVing, which is why you came here today, I suspect. —CW

Today’s RV review…

World premiere: 2024 inTech RV Sol Dusk—a right-sized travel trailer

By Tony Barthel

Today’s RV review is of the 2024 inTech RV Sol Dusk, a new offering in the company’s lineup of unusually-shaped trailers that offer a very high-quality build. We’ve looked at inTech products in these RV reviews in the past and, in some ways, this is a whole new idea—but also what you’ve come to expect from the brand.

Click here to read what Tony thinks about this small and light trailer

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

RVer hopes everyone at this Camping World “gets infested with the fleas of a thousand camels”

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week Nanci Dixon brings you more unbelievable stories, including RV owners suggesting folks who want to RV should be capable of doing repairs themselves because of the lack of service techs. There’s a warning from an RVer about what may, or more likely may not, be covered by a warranty. Also, there’s an apology to Forest River, and some high praise for a dealer, a trailer brand, and a mobile tech.

Click here to read

On RV quality, our readers say, “Older is better”

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

We polled rvtravel.com readers, “How would you describe the quality of workmanship on your RV?” After hearing countless complaints about the kinds of issues rolling down RV assembly lines, some of us figured we already knew the answer. Maybe we were wrong. Or maybe those who responded to the poll were just a fraction of RVers. While the poll itself surprised some of us, the comments left told an interesting story. When comparing RV manufacturing workmanship, it seems “older is better.” Continue reading what y’all had to say.

You might not have the right drivers license for your RV; laws vary by state

By Nanci Dixon

Do you have the right driver’s license to drive an RV? I was surprised, actually shocked, the other day to find out I did not have the right license to drive our motorhome, at least in Arkansas! The dealer had repeatedly said, “You don’t need a special license to drive a motorhome.” Well, that was WRONG! Read this important information.

MY RV salesman lied to me! Why should I be shocked?

By Jan Steele

“If your mother says she loves you, check it out!” That was a popular saying in my early days as a newspaper reporter. It may seem kind of cruel, but what it means is, “Don’t believe anything until you have confirmed it with a second source.” Or even a third source! That was a hard-won lesson in journalism. And it’s now a hard-won lesson in purchasing an RV. Read more, including an interesting idea that might help keep RV salesmen honest.

Around the Campfire

I remember my very first campfire. Do you remember yours?

By Gail Marsh

Today’s “Around the Campfire” looks a little different. I want to share my first campfire story and then hear yours, too. Our grandchildren recently asked, “Do you remember your first campfire?” After a short pause to consider, I smiled. “Yes, I do. I was 10 years old. It was a campfire at church camp.” Of course, they wanted to hear all of the details, so I told them about my very first campfire.

Click here to read Gail’s story, then tell us yours

How we survived Hurricane Hilary while camping at 7,500 feet

By Dave Helgeson

My RVing friends and my wife and I experienced the remnants of Hurricane Hilary at 7,500 feet, and no, we weren’t in an airplane. We were in our RVs camped high in the mountains. You probably read the headlines or watched the news stories that proclaimed, “Hilary could dump more than a year’s worth of rain in parts of three states: California, Nevada and Arizona. Because of the threat, parts of California face a rare high risk for excessive rainfall.” … None of us were aware of any of this, until after we, too, were impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary. Read about their memorable adventure here.

. . . Headed to the Hershey RV Show that begins Wednesday, Sept. 13, in Hershey, Pennsylvania? Be sure to attend Dave’s daily seminars: “Dry Camping Tips and Tricks.” Get show tickets (only available online).

Forget dirty, crowded campground pools. Swim in your own private pool oasis

By Gail Marsh

It finally hit our current RV park—the extreme summer heat, that is. Oh, it’s been hot for most of the summer, but this last week was brutal! The (melted) icing on the cake? Our RV park has no pool! The solution? A public pool! Or, even better, what about a private pool… that’s public? Swimply is the answer to that! Read about Swimply here.

Do you lean forward while driving? That has got to stop!

By Jan Steele

Are you like me and catch yourself leaning into the steering wheel while driving? That is not a good thing! I talked to my physical therapist about it and he confirmed I was actually harming my body. Read this important information to help save your back.

Oh, this RV crash is horrible. There’s a lesson here

By Chuck Woodbury

I’ve seen RVs like this being built. The quality of the motorhome shown above, I’d guess, is somewhere between the houses of the first two little piggies — not quite as flimsy as a straw house, but not as strong as a stick house. And not even close to a brick house. Continue reading.

Reader Poll

How often do you boondock more than a mile away from another RV or dwelling?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: What type of alcoholic beverage do you most often favor over others? How do you think nearly 1,800 of our readers answered? Is beer their favorite? Wine? Cocktails? Find out here then cast your own vote.

Travel Destinations

Williamson River Campground: Awesome, unexpected Oregon National Forest RVing

By Cheri Sicard

I am terrible about planning trips in advance and rarely plan more than one or two nights ahead. Therefore, I knew I had only myself to blame when I found it impossible to reserve places to stay when traveling from Auburn, CA, to Yakima, WA, in early August. The national forest campgrounds I found that were reservable were booked solid. Even Harvest Hosts offered no room at the local inn. I did not need hookups nor the amenities or expense of commercial RV “resorts.” Oh, well, I thought. Rest areas and truck stops it is. Read about what Cheri found.

Florida’s tiny Cedar Key will rise again after Hurricane Idalia’s destruction

By Jan Keene

One of my favorite spots in Florida, the tiny town of Cedar Key, is digging its way out after being hit hard by Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday. This was the worst hurricane in 120 years, with a 6.8-foot storm surge on Wednesday morning during low tide. (It would have been worse if it had been high tide.) It’s been all over the news and got me thinking about how much I like Cedar Key and hope for its revival. Read more.

RVing With Dogs

The pros and cons of retractable leashes for dogs

By Gail Marsh

When it comes to retractable dog leashes (also called flex-leads), you either love ‘em or you hate ‘em. There are many pros and cons to these leashes and for reasons you may not have thought of. Before considering buying one, read each list below.

Click here to read

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Read dozens of helpful articles from Dave.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Three of my favorite space-saving RV gadgets

By Gail Marsh

What’s one of the biggest issues for RV owners? Storage! The solution to the small-space storage problem is to use space-saving RV gadgets. Here are three that I would love for you to consider that will help you save space.

Lippert Picnic Popup Gazebo—six sides of wonderful shelter

By Tony Barthel

One of the things RV events like the Forest River Owners Group (FROG) International Rally does is show you some of the latest and greatest products for us RVers. One of those products was the Lippert Picnic Popup Gazebo. A gadget like this will be familiar to many RVers, and I’m sure a bunch of us have something like this. In fact, for some time I wanted a Clam screened tent, which is the same basic idea. So why did I get the Lippert Picnic Popup Gazebo? Several reasons.

Quick Tip Free Overnight Parking at Pilot Flying J

Many Pilot Flying J Travel Centers offer free overnight parking for RVers. Here’s a PDF list you can download and carry with you to help plan a snoozing stop at one of these locations. Locations with dump stations are also noted. Click here then click on “Download RV locations list”.

Guess the Creature: Have you seen this animal in the wild?

Can you identify this animal? Here’s a hint: It lives in a very popular national park. Okay, so that doesn’t help. Then we’ll tell you the name of the park: Yosemite. Still don’t know? Okay, then we will tell you (if you click here).

RV Tire Safety

Is that a tire sidewall bulge? All about sidewall undulations

Tire expert Roger Marble explains all about tire sidewall bulges and depressions, i.e., undulations. What’s normal and what’s not? Find out in this post from Roger, along with more information on proper tire inflation.

Read more

Recipe of the Day

Cajun Butter-Basted Grilled Chicken

by Cindy Sandberg from Carlisle, IN

Know how to amp up your grilled chicken this summer? Make this butter-basted grilled chicken. The Cajun butter glaze is sweet and spicy, but the spice is not overpowering. We basted our chicken until it was gone. So good, we didn’t want to waste a drop. You can use chicken with or without skin. We tried both, and the chicken with skin did char a little between the honey and fat. It was still delicious.

Get the recipe here

Note: Happy was added as Pet of the Day to this newsletter several days before Jimmy Buffett’s untimely passing on September 1. Jimmy may have changed his latitude, but we doubt he’s changed his attitude. (“It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.”) RIP, Jimmy (December 25, 1946 – September 1, 2023). From all of your adoring Parrot Heads.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is a picture of Happy, our 24-year-old Blue Front Amazon. Photo was taken of him in the cat tree. Happy loves traveling in our Class A RV so much he sings as we go down the road.” —Dennis Gardiner

Trivia

The most searched video tutorial on YouTube is “How to kiss.”

(Speaking of how to kiss… Friday’s poll asked: For couples: How many times a day do you kiss your partner? See the results.)

Sunday funny

This made our whole week!

Roadskill

The ongoing adventures of Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

