RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023

Issue 1124

In case you missed it: President Joe Biden signed a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown last night, just before funding for federal agencies was set to run out. The Senate passed the measure Saturday evening after the House abruptly reversed course earlier in the day and passed a bipartisan bill to extend government funding. The legislation punts a potential shutdown until November 17. [We’re assuming this means the national parks and other public lands will remain open, at least for now.] From CNN.com

Cover story

How to earn the easiest money you will ever make

By Chuck Woodbury

I

have a special secret for you. It’s a way for you to make some easy money, some of the easiest money you will ever earn. Lots of money. It’s honest, although maybe not so ethical.

So why do I sit here, less than 12 hours before this newsletter is posted, writing in a marginally profitable newsletter when such an unbelievable opportunity to make gobs of easy money is right before my face? I mean RIGHT THERE! Am I a fool to ignore this opportunity just because I happen to believe that I should devote my life as a writer to help the world, not exploit it?

Yes, indeed, if I put my morals aside, then maybe I am a fool! There’s a part of me that wants to say to myself, “You idiot. You are so old-fashioned! Are you just going to stand by and whine about morals and ethics while others far less talented than you earn millions churning out questionably accurate articles and even books?

Sad to say, I don’t know if being honest even matters anymore. That’s a long story. Sometimes I wish that this newsletter was more about writing, journalism and publishing, so I could explore this topic in more depth.

All right, you probably want to know about how you can earn riches. You’ll need to move on to another page for that. You can do that right below.

Read more

Publisher’s Roadside Journal

Is this my fate? I hope not!

By Chuck Woodbury

Available in Members’ edition.

Today’s RV review…

New 2024 RV offerings from the RV Open House—Part 1

By Tony Barthel

Today, RVtravel.com is coming to you from Indiana, where the RV industry opens its doors and shows off the latest and greatest they have to offer. While RV shows might be where consumers get their information, the RV Open House is where dealers learn about the latest new offerings and technologies in the RV industry.

Read Part 1 of Tony’s review of this humongous show

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

“If my brand-new unit caused me the kinds of problems we’ve been hearing about, I would go ballistic”

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week, Nanci Dixon relates more of our readers’ all-too-common stories of having to plan camping trips around their RV’s being in the shop for repairs, lack of warranty “coverage,” alleged improper service, and more complaints. There’s yet more praise for mobile techs, and high praise for a particular dealership in Tennessee which, unfortunately, appears to have very recently been closed.

Read more here

Insider look: RV mobile tech discusses work, most common RV problems, and much more

By Jan Steele

RV mobile techs are the heroes of our adventures—and misadventures—on the road. What would we do without them? A few weeks ago, I desperately needed the aid of one of those valiant road warriors. Later, a question popped into my head: What is the number one problem RV mobile techs fix? We asked you in a poll last week, and I also asked the few techs I could get to return my phone calls. … Read Jan’s report on the results here.

He accidentally tore off his awning. His insurance company gave him a brand-new RV for it!

By Rod Andrew

A momentary distraction, followed by howls of rage, led to a long and sometimes frustrating process. My wife and I make a great towing tandem. Rule number one: I never move our truck and trailer unless she is there to guide me, and I trust her judgment. Most readers of RVtravel.com will understand the wisdom of this arrangement, but, sometimes, our best plans… Continue reading Rod’s very interesting story with not just one, but two happy endings.

How to winterize an RV: Tutorial for two methods

By Cheri Sicard

Jared Gillis from All About RVs has prepared a comprehensive tutorial about winterizing your RV. For many people, their RVs go into hibernation over the winter, much as a bear does. If that’s you and you live in a cold climate with temperatures below freezing, you will definitely want to winterize your rig. I know a lot of people dread this task. But trust me—If you want to protect your RV investment and be ready for fun again come springtime, you MUST do it. Read more and watch the video here.

Around the Campfire

Why can’t campgrounds provide decent Wi-Fi?

By Gail Marsh

Stacy regretfully offered her unused firewood to anyone who wanted it. “You may as well take it. I have to cut my stay short because of the campground Wi-Fi. It’s too slow for my work so I’m heading out tomorrow.” George wanted to know, “Why can’t campgrounds provide decent Wi-Fi like, say, hotels?”

Find out why here

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers – boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it's the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation.

The pros and cons of RV covers: Are they worth it?

By Gail Marsh

It was a slow day at our local RV dealership. I was there to see about the air conditioner replacement covers we’d ordered and planned on a quick pick-up and exit. A new RV salesman spotted me and changed my plans. He began with a question: “Hey, there. About RV covers … Are they worth it?” I checked around me and even looked behind me before realizing Bart was speaking to me. (I knew he was Bart because his name tag told me so.) While the parts department gal went to look for our air conditioner covers, I was stuck, and Bart sprang into action. Read Bart’s list of pros and cons of RV covers. Do you agree?

VW fifth wheel? You’ll probably never see anything like it again

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

File this one under “I’ve never seen anything like it!” Fifth wheels come, and fifth wheels go, but they all pretty much look alike. But here’s one you’ve likely never seen before, nor will again. A VW fifth wheel … that’s really something else. This odd but beautiful beast was for sale at auction in Britain. Read more.

Look out, Camping World. Blue Compass RV is in town!

By Gail Marsh

I’ve been watching our local RV dealership for a while now. Slowly over the summer, their RV inventory decreased more and more, until only a few units remained on their sales lot. What was happening, I wondered. Then, suddenly, I knew! A brand-new name and logo appeared on the dealership. Look out, Camping World. Blue Compass RV is in town! Learn more.

Reader Poll

Do you plan a special drive to view fall colors?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: If you could RV around one of these countries, which would you choose? Do you think most RVers want to travel around Canada, Iceland or New Zealand? Find out here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

Have a question for Dave? Click any Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form.

Travel Destinations

Lesser-known leaf-peeping spots you don’t want to miss on your travels

By Gail Marsh

The Northeastern part of the U.S. is not the only place to enjoy fall colors! Yes, Maine, New York, Vermont, Massachusetts, and all the rest are great! Really great! Leaf peeping in the Northeast needs to be on your “bucket list.” No doubt about that! But if you can’t make that trip this year, consider lesser-known but stunning places like these.

Midwest presidential libraries to visit

By Gail Marsh

Yes, I’m that person. I like to stop at historical markers along the highway. I read the descriptive blurbs beside museum displays and artifacts. Plus, I like to visit cemeteries because I’m fascinated by the dates and epitaphs. History is interesting to me. That’s probably the reason I enjoy visiting the presidential libraries of the Midwest. Learn about some of them here.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Watch out! 50% of RVs have loose awning rail moldings

By Dustin Simpson

Hey, everyone. Here is something that we continue to see weekly in our RV shop. We have been seeing this more and more when the awning rails are pulled loose from the side walls! Depending on travel, vibration, wind, and rain, the awning rails sometimes take a lot of abuse. As part of your regular preventive maintenance, make sure to add this inspection to your list.

Click here to read

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

RV life is easier with these three favorite gadgets

By Gail Marsh

RV life has its challenges. Why not make your RV life easier with these three innovative gadgets? Have you ever seen these before?

Finally! A RV water heater tank rinser wand that works and doesn’t fly off!

By Nanci Dixon

I have written in the past about flushing our RV’s hot water tank and getting the flush wand stuck in it. This time, it needed another flush and a new anode rod. … The last time we flushed the water heater, the plastic straw-like wand rod flew off and into the tank, irretrievable. This time, I am getting a different flush wand that is all metal and hopefully won’t cause me hours of frustration trying, with no luck, to get it out. How’d it do? Find out here.

LED hat lights the way and assists in dark places

Staff writer Randall Brink was wearing this hat at our weekly writers’ meeting recently and we all loved it! Gail Marsh admitted she has one too. This baseball cap features LED lights that turn on with the press of a button. Randall says he uses it in dark places like his RV’s closet or under the hood, but it could also be used for night walks, biking, fishing, or any other activity that requires hands-free lighting. If you already wear a hat often, why not add lights to it? Check it out.

RV Tire Safety

Do you trust your TPMS or hand gauge for your RV tires?

Tire expert Roger Marble explains different types of tire gauges, which ones he recommends, and explains his system for checking and managing the accuracy of gauges.

Read his helpful and succinct article here

Did you miss yesterday’s Latest News for RVers?

If so, stories you missed:

• Recreation.gov lawsuit dismissed by plaintiffs

• Starlink RV News: FAA enters space debris field with Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

• California’s diesel engine testing rules roll out. Are you affected?

• Federal law enforcement officers deployed on BLM, USFS lands since 1976

• You thought $245 a night was bad? How about $300 a night?!

• Blast from the past: Tour an all-original 1979 GMC motorhome

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Recipe of the Day

Pepper Steak on Rice

by Sheri Hansen from Green Valley, AZ

This is a simple and quick one pan pepper steak recipe. It’s full of savory flavors with a bit of sweetness from the red pepper and onions. If you like a bit of a kick, we suggest adding extra red pepper flakes. Served over white rice, it’s a scrumptious weeknight dinner.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“‘Where are we going?’ asks Buddy. Ready for any adventure.” —Dennis Fast

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Cooking for two? It’s never been easier!

This cookbook from the beloved America's Test Kitchen brings you 650 delicious recipes specifically designed for just two people! 150 of those recipes can be on the table within 30 minutes or less.

Trivia

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

electricity. English scientist William Gilbert published his researches on magnetism in 1600, writing in Latin and using the Latinized word for amber, electricus, because he had rubbed amber in his experiments to attract light substances. Gilbert himself later translated electricus into English as electric and gave the name electricity to the entity through which he had effected magnetism.

Sunday funny

An old man in Miami calls up his son in New York and says, “Listen, your mother and I are getting divorced. Forty-five years of misery is enough.” “Dad, what are you talking about?” the son screams. The father says, “We can’t stand the sight of each other any longer. I’m sick of her face, and I’m sick of talking about this, so call your sister in Chicago and tell her,” and he hangs up. Now, the son is worried. So he calls his sister.

She says, “Like hell they’re getting divorced!” and calls her father immediately. “You’re not getting divorced! Don’t do another thing, the two of us are flying home tomorrow to talk about this. Until then, don’t call a lawyer, don’t file a paper. DO YOU HEAR ME?” and she hangs up.

The old man turns to his wife and says, “Okay, they’re coming for Christmas and paying their own airfares.”

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

Roadskill

The ongoing adventures of Earl and Burl Squirrel (and sometimes friends), from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

