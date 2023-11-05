RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, November 5, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

November 5, 2023

Issue 1129

Free, abbreviated edition

Cover story

Lake Havasu City and the (real) London Bridge, Arizona’s second largest tourist attraction

By Chuck Woodbury

L

ake Havasu City, Ariz., is home to one of the most unusual tourist attractions in America — the London Bridge. Yes, the real London Bridge, the one that was falling down in London and by the mid-1960s needed to be replaced. The bridge was once a huge tourist attraction. But the last few times I have visited, its “English Village” was like a ghost town.

Robert McCulloch, who made chainsaws, bought the bridge in 1968 for $2.46 million and had it shipped to what is now Lake Havasu City—then a dusty outpost along man-made Lake Havasu. After buying 3,353 acres of land along the lake in 1958 for a master retirement community, the government tossed in another 13,000 acres for free if McCulloch would agree to develop it. So he bought the bridge as a promotional gimmick, shipped it over brick by brick from London, then reassembled it over the desert next to his new city. When it was done, he dug a canal beneath it so the bridge could actually cross some water.

Then he hired Disneyland designer C. V. Wood, Jr., to build a one-acre English village next to the bridge. McCulloch flew potential residents into the town in private airliners, wined and dined them and then sold them property. Seven years after the bridge was erected, the town’s population had swelled from mostly lizards and snakes to 8,000 people. For a while, it buzzed with tourists.

Today, the village houses restaurants, a couple of clothing stores, a coffee shop, a few gift shops, and the Lake Havasu City Visitor Center.

I talked to some folks in the Visitor Center there, which is a good place, actually — interesting historical exhibits and a free movie about the bridge, and a gift shop where you can buy T-shirts, coffee mugs and, if you wish, a tiny chunk of the bridge for a dollar. Well, you used to be able to buy a piece, anyway, and it used to be a dollar…

OH, THE BRIDGE HAS DONE ITS JOB. More than 58,000 people now live in Lake Havasu City and it’s still growing. The family of the late Robert McCulloch must be filthy rich: all that free land the government gave McCulloch that he then sold must have provided him and his heirs a pretty penny. I know a thousand rural small towns across America that would do anything for a tourist attraction like the London Bridge. Tourists bring in badly needed dollars to any community that can attract them. Most small towns are too poor to do much except maybe get everybody in town to clean out their basements and attics for a Pioneer Museum. Yawn! So what’s wrong with Lake Havasu City with its incredibly cool bridge? The bridge is still billed as the number two tourist attraction in Arizona next to the Grand Canyon. I don’t believe it.

Continue reading

Beginning Tuesday, we will report the news daily

We have discontinued the weekly news briefs feature of this newsletter in favor of a concise email recap of the very latest news about RVing every weekday afternoon. We'll begin the weekday emails on Tuesday.

Today’s RV review…

RV review: Forest River Surveyor Legend 202RBLE—upgraded

By Tony Barthel

Towable RVs seem to be getting heavier and heavier such that a smaller towable that was easily handled by a half-ton truck a few years ago might now require more truck. So I was surprised to see the numbers on the 2024 Forest River Surveyor Legend 202RBLE. While it’s still no featherweight and I might still advocate a 3/4-ton truck to tug this around, it packs a lot into the weight it does carry. … Overall a nice design with good features plus a rather substantial amount of cargo capacity in a trailer that might make a lot of sense for a lot of buyers.

Read more

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

RVs arriving at dealership with so many defects that it takes 30+ days to fix to sell

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week Nanci Dixon shares more of your emails and comments including ongoing complaints about the “quality” of new RVs, a warning about checking out the mechanics before taking your RV to a shop, a suggestion to go directly to the factory for needed repairs, and more praise for mobile techs.

Click here to read

RV’s leather furniture cracking, peeling or looking dull? Here’s a fix

Dustin Simpson writes, “Everything from the oil in your skin, the products we wear, sun exposure, moisture in the RV, and storage temperatures can cause the materials on your RV furniture to break down. Do regular cleaning: wiping off furniture with 303 Leather 3-In-1 Complete Care to regularly remove sand, dirt, and other grime. The best way to maximize the longevity of your furniture is to keep it clean because when oils, dirt, and other residues have time to soak into your furniture, the quicker those materials break down.”

We want to know…

If you could talk to an RV designer, what suggestions would you make?

By Gail Marsh

I’ve often wondered about RV designers and some of their decisions. If you could talk to an RV designer, what suggestions would you make? My husband and I recently toured several 2024 RVs and while I liked the brighter wood stains and paint colors, there were other things that just didn’t make good sense to me. Read on and see if you agree. Then please leave a comment with your suggestions.

RV lithium battery upgrades for beginners

By Cheri Sicard

What follows is my recent experience doing a lithium battery upgrade on my RV. Consider it a “lithium battery for newbies” article because that is what I was when I began this process. While I had used lithium batteries in my portable power stations, I had never used them to power my RV. Continue reading.

Your RV’s rubber roof thinner than a dime; damage could cost you $10,000 to fix

By Ross Regis

If you have a rubber roof, then your beloved home-on-wheels is being protected by a flexible plastic sheet that is thinner than a dime. For reference, a dime is 53 mils thick; an RV roof membrane is 27-45 mils. You don’t need to be a math whiz to see that 27 << 53! This membrane, whether EPDM, TPO, or PVC, can be punctured by tree branches, large hail, garage doors, and hard-soled shoes. Your roof sealants can also crumble or peel with age, leaving your seams and cutouts defenseless from water intrusion. … [F]ixing that RV roof soft spot might cost you $10,000. Read this important information.

An easy, affordable way to transform your RV into a cozy home

By Jan Steele

What’s the biggest impact you can make on your RV’s interior? What will make your lackluster RV house into your cozy RV home? RV decor! For me, it’s curtains, bedspreads and rugs. When I bought my one-year-old motorhome eight months ago, I immediately threw out the bedspread and shams. Yuck. The beige design was … I’m looking for a word here … insipid? Continue reading to see how Jan made her RV uniquely, and cozily, her own.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Bucking the trend: Heading north for winter camping—something to consider?

By Gail Marsh

Some are tired of the hassle of trying to find open RV sites. Others have snowmobiles they love to ride. Still other folks love to ski, while many folks simply love winter. Who are these people? They are the cold-loving, hardy outdoor souls in love with snow and cold temperatures. Instead of heading south like thousands of other RVers, they head north for winter camping during the cold months. Continue reading.

Video: What if vehicles had different horns for different things? This guy created just that

By Sandi Sturm

My husband, Wayne, does all the driving, so far, of the motorhome. On more than one occasion over the years he mentioned how he would like to have a special button to push on the horn to blast people into consciousness. Well, he used different words, but you know what I mean. This engineer came up with some great alterations for car horns. Each horn means something different, and they’re actually, dare I say, polite? Watch the video.

The history, popularity, and decline of vehicle hood ornaments

By Gail Marsh

There are two jobs that I used to covet. I really wanted to be the one hired to name the paint colors for vehicles, and I also dreamed of designing vehicle hood ornaments. Now I suppose it’s too late. AI (artificial intelligence) has probably taken over naming the various paint colors and most vehicle manufacturers no longer feature hood ornaments on their cars and trucks. So much for dreams. Yet I wonder whatever happened to these ornaments? Learn about them here.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

One of our past surveys told us that 53% of you (or your partner) use a CPAP machine. Wow! When was the last time your machine was cleaned thoroughly? They get very dirty! This highly rated cleaning kit will get out all those yucky germs and bacteria. The extendable brush will expand to 7 feet, but folds up into a small plastic bag so as to not take up too much room in your RV. If you use a CPAP, you’ll want to order this.

Reader Poll

If you accidentally dropped your wallet into an outhouse toilet, would you try to retrieve it?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

POPULAR POLL FROM THIS PAST WEEK

We asked: Do you like candy corn? It’s always a controversial subject, so see how more than 1,500 other RVers answered.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

Click here to see more questions for Dave.

NEW! RVing Mistakes

Readers share their worst RVing mistakes: One RVer scraped his RV’s A/C completely off!

In this new column, we will be sharing some of the not-so-brilliant things we, the RVtravel.com staff, and you, our readers, have done while RVing. We hope that in addition to a chuckle or two, we can learn from others’ RVing mistakes and not make them ourselves! This week, Nanci Dixon shares your stories including having to lasso low-hanging branches to get the RV out of a campsite, a runaway trailer, a word of caution regarding following GPS instructions (or you may end up smelling like a winery!), and more.

Click here to read

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Mmmmm! Turn your feet into turkey stuffing! Yep, stuff your feet into that bird! We’re not kidding. See what we mean.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Behind the scenes at Dustin’s RV repair shop

By Dustin Simpson

Hey, everyone. We wanted to share a quick behind-the-scenes look with Ashley and the team from our weekly RVtravel.com column “In the RV Shop With Dustin” at our RV repair shop. In this RV Repair Shop Vlog, we’ll be taking you along on this busy day with all of our appointments—plus a few extras!

Click here to watch

Travel Destinations

Roadside attractions: “Big Things Small Town” is a big adventure!

By Sandi Sturm

Earlier this year we made a trip to Elkhart, Indiana… Towards the end of our route, we were driving through Illinois on Interstate 70 when we kept seeing signs for the “World’s Largest Rocking Chair.” … What we found was not just a rocking chair, but evidence of a very small town of about 2,700 people making a very big effort to attract people from the freeway a few miles away. Casey, Illinois, is the official home to 12 World’s Largest Attractions, and we had to see them all!

Check this out

Attention Heat Pump Furnace Owners

A SOFT START ISN’T JUST FOR SUMMER COOLING!

The most efficient way to heat an RV is with a heat pump furnace that’s part of a rooftop air conditioner. And by adding a SoftstartRV™, more appliances and other electric-powered devices can be used at the same time by freeing up more amps. Learn more here or order a SoftstartRV™ at a big discount.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Cadie Stubborn Stain Remover laundry stick: Rub on and stains are gone!

By Cheri Sicard

I used to be a big fan of a laundry product made by Spray ‘n Wash called the laundry stick. For whatever reason, they stopped making it. NOOOO! I set out to find a substitute and am happy to say that Cadie’s Stubborn Stain remover laundry stick does the job just as well. Whew! What is so great about a laundry stick stain remover? Find out here.

Reduce size and weight of RV laundry detergent by 95 percent!

By Cheri Sicard

I’m not a mathematician, but this amazing laundry product reduces the weight and volume of space your current RV laundry detergent of choice takes up in your rig by more than 95%! Read about it here.

RVing With Dogs

How to transport and where to store pet fencing with an RV

By Gail Marsh

A recent conversation with fellow RVers centered around ways to transport pet fencing as you enjoy the RV lifestyle. RVers with pets, especially dogs, sometimes prefer to bring some kind of fencing with them to help corral their furry friends and allow them to spend time outside.

Click here to get some great tips

NEW! RVing With Harvest Hosts

Stay in your RV on an alpaca farm: 3 fun Harvest Hosts options

By Cheri Sicard

Unless you are a knitter or crocheter, you might not have thought much about alpacas before. (And if you ARE an RVing knitter or crocheter, you are going to love these RV stops.) Once you visit an alpaca farm, however, you are bound to fall in love with these cute creatures whose fleece makes incredibly soft and warm natural fiber yarn. Adults and kids alike will enjoy a visit to an alpaca farm, where they can have an up-close encounter with these amazing animals. Harvest Hosts offers lots of options to park your RV on alpaca farms.

Click here to read

RV Tire Safety

Check out what hitting a pothole can do to a tire

By Roger Marble

Some people want to claim a tire is “defective” and present the tire for a free replacement because of a bulge in the sidewall. There is no question of there being a sidewall bulge. but my job was to actually look at tires and determine if the tire actually had a defect. … Close inspection can often reveal the evidence that helps the investigator learn the root cause of the tire failure. Learn much more and see the interesting pictures.

The best kitchen sink strainer – no more odors or clogs!

If you’re unfamiliar with the revolutionary Kitchen SinkShroom, you’ll want to introduce yourself. This popular sink strainer prevents anything from going down your kitchen sink’s drain (in your house or RV). Say goodbye to odors and clogs – the SinkShroom won’t let that happen. Read more about it and its partner, the TubShroom, here, or order one here.

Recipe of the Day

Cajun Cornbread Dressing

by Victorya Richard from Houma, LA

Smoked Cajun sausage adds smoky flavor and heartiness to this cornbread dressing. The holy trinity of veggies (onion, bell pepper, and celery) starts most Cajun dishes. They’re a great base of flavor. The seasoning mix has a little kick but pulls the flavors together. If you want a different side dish or a holiday meal, give this cornbread dressing a try.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Bentley and Tucker (West Highland White Terriers) love to go on camping trips whenever we hitch up. Of course, it wears them out greeting everyone in the campground!” —Rick Kiersey

Don’t kill yourself or loved ones out of ignorance

• If you ever feel a shock when touching your RV, take action. Otherwise, you could kill yourself or loved ones.

• If you blow a front tire, do this. The result could be a disaster if you follow your instincts.

Trivia

The U.N.’s World Happiness Report has rated Finland the happiest country in the world for the sixth straight year. Finland responded by saying that happiness is a skill. So, what makes them so very happy and how can we learn to be just as happy as them? Click here and learn how to be happy!

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices — flashlights, radios or cameras. But sometimes we can’t tell how much life a battery has LEFT so we toss it. This inexpensive tester will alert you in an instant to a battery’s condition, saving you money from tossing ones with plenty of remaining life! Works on AA, AAA, C, D, 9V and button-type batteries. Learn more or order.

Sunday funny

This video made us cry with laughter! You have to click here to view it though, but it will make your day! Get ready to belly laugh! Once the young man in the orange sweatshirt started we couldn’t last any longer!

Roadskill

The ongoing adventures of Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

