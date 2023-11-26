RV Travel Newsletter for Sunday, November 26, 2023

Welcome to the RVtravel.com newsletter. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

November 26, 2023

Issue 1132

Cover story

By Emily Woodbury

EDITOR

To our RVtravel.com family,

As the echoes of Thanksgiving linger, we find ourselves reflecting on the countless reasons to be grateful. In this spirit of gratitude, we want to take a moment to express our deepest thanks to each and every one of you, our cherished readers.

We hope your Thanksgiving was filled with love, laughter, good food, good drink, warmth, and joy. We know the importance of sharing moments with those we hold dear. In a world that moves swiftly, taking the time to connect with loved ones around a table becomes a treasure beyond measure.

Your support has been the cornerstone of RVtravel.com since we began in 2001, and we are deeply grateful for the incredible community that has grown around our shared passion for RV adventures.

Without you, RVtravel.com would not be the vibrant and thriving online community it is today. Your enthusiasm, stories, and unwavering support have fueled our journey, making every article, tip, and adventure all the more meaningful. It’s because of you that RVtravel.com has become a cherished resource for RV enthusiasts—a place to connect, learn, and share experiences.

As we continue this journey together, we want to express our gratitude for the trust you place in us. Your readership is the heartbeat of RVtravel.com, and we are thankful beyond words for the privilege of being a part of your RVing journey.

Here’s to the comfort of community, the joy of exploration, and the spirit of gratitude that binds us together. May the road ahead be filled with exciting discoveries, endless adventures, and the flickering warmth of campfires that illuminate our path down the road ahead.

With heartfelt thanks,

Emily…

… along with Chuck, Diane, our amazing team of writers, and all the others behind the scenes who make the magic happen

Today’s RV review…

Winnebago Micro Minnie 2108—Have it your way… sorta

By Tony Barthel

As my time in the world of writing RV reviews grows longer, I have the chance to go back and revisit rigs that I have seen in the past. Of course, a lot of times RV manufacturers, once they’ve gotten things dialed in, just leave well enough alone. That’s not what’s happening over at Winnebago with their Micro Minnie line. … There’s a lot to like in this rig, and I think it should be on more shopping lists.

Find out why here

RV Service Centers and Repairs Report

Reader asks, “How do you find good mobile RV techs?”

In this column, we summarize some of your emails and comments regarding RV service centers and repairs. This week, Nanci Dixon summarizes some of your comments and emails as follows: High praise for an auto garage that came to an RVer’s rescue just before a trip the next day, and the importance of loyalty; 2 1/2 years and $6,000 wasted on shoddy repairs at the dealership; a rave review for a dealer in Alvarado, Texas; more rave reviews for mobile techs compared to RV dealers and their repair shops; and a reader asking “you” how to find a good mobile tech.

Click here to read

Questionable RV design: Fancy dinette makes no sense

By Chuck Woodbury

This is a Liberty Coach, a big, long, luxury motorcoach. A motorcoach is like a motorhome on steroids. It’s like a tricked-out Greyhound bus, with the whole thing gutted and then a million (or two) dollar rolling mansion is built on its chassis. According to Google, a new model costs, on average, about $2.7 million dollars. I assume they are incredibly well-built. But what were they thinking with this dinette?! Check it out.

Can you afford to snowbird?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Are you an RVer tired of the cold winter weather and ready to become a snowbird? Wondering how you can afford to snowbird? Here are a few things to help you figure out whether or not you can fit the snowbird lifestyle into your financial limits. Read more.

How to determine if oncoming traffic has an advanced green light

By Gail Marsh

RVers are, in general, very careful drivers. We make allowances for our large rigs when braking, changing lanes, and so much more. However, there is one traffic situation that can be difficult to “read.” It’s sometimes hard to know if you’re safe in making a right turn on red because you can’t always tell if the traffic facing you has an advanced green light. I recently discovered the helpful video below. Read more and watch the 3-minute video.

Highlights from this week’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter

Thanksgiving: What a season of gratitude and hope teaches us

*This article was originally published in 2021 but it’s worth a read every Thanksgiving season.

By Nanci Dixon

During the trying times of the last few years, I am reminded that this is the season of giving thanks. I will admit that in the past the meaning of Thanksgiving was usually lost under the anticipation and management of a turkey. Nope, not a favorite uncle – a real turkey. And, of course, the dressing and all the other sides. The true meaning was lost somewhere in the planning, buying groceries, setting the table, and baking the pies. (I won’t even mention Black Friday.) Continue reading this worthwhile message.

Why do outhouses have crescent moons on them?

By (always curious) Gail Marsh

I’m sure you’ve seen it—the ubiquitous crescent moon cutout found on the doors of outhouses. These primitive facilities often make me smile with relief. After an exhilarating, long-distance hike, I’m more than happy to see that outhouse crescent moon! Have you ever wondered why that particular shape was chosen? I was curious, too. So, I set out to discover how it happened. Read Gail’s fascinating findings here.

Reader Poll

How much of your holiday shopping is finished?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment.

Tell us here

NEW! RVing Mistakes

A blocking burro leads embarrassed RVers on a long “walk” of shame

In this new column, we share some of the not-so-brilliant things we, the RVtravel.com staff, and you, our readers, have done while RVing. We hope that in addition to a chuckle or two, we can learn from others’ RVing mistakes and not make them ourselves! This week Nanci Dixon reports on another RVer who fried his RV’s electrical system by hooking it up to the house electrical outlet; an RV’s steps that were destroyed when left down; a burro that tied up traffic; and, unfortunately, much more.

Read about those here and tell us your "oops" stories

Holiday Gift Guide

RV stocking stuffers: Awesome inexpensive RV gifts under $20

Are you high on RV holiday spirit but low on cash? Consider one of these thoughtful yet inexpensive RV gifts for the RV enthusiasts in your life. Nothing on this list, arranged from least expensive to most, will set you back more than $20, and many cost less than $10!

The best holiday gifts for RV DIYers

Do you know any RV DIYers? The type of handy people who are always tinkering, repairing, and working on their RVs? Then this RV DIYers' gift list may help you find just the right gift to delight them. Like all our gift lists, we've organized the RV gifts in this one from least expensive to most.

More gift guides:

We’re thankful for you; are you thankful for us?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook”.

This past week’s questions that Dave answered:

DON'T MISS any of our articles about RV repair and maintenance. Beginning this Tuesday, Nov. 28, we will issue a weekly email digest of all our articles from the past week on the subject.

In the RV shop with Dustin

Why retaining an RV expert witness is essential to RV legal matters

By Dustin Simpson

Retaining an RV expert witness can be essential in legal matters where specialized knowledge about RVs is required. An RV expert witness is typically someone with extensive experience and expertise in various aspects of RVs, including design, construction, maintenance, safety, and industry standards.

Click here to read

Travel Destinations

Hiking with the Angels: Everything to know about RVing around Zion National Park

By Dale Wade

Hop on board Nature’s Highways as we travel through Mukuntuweap National Monument. Never heard of it? You probably know it as Zion National Park. Established in 1919, Zion ranks third of the most-visited national parks, and has some stunning camping areas. This may be your first visit, but others have camped, hunted, and lived there for more than 8,000 years.

Click here to read Dale's great guide

Ghost Town Trails

Dublin Gulch, California—Cave dwellers of the 20th century

By Dave Helgeson

In this entry of Ghost Town Trails, we are visiting Dublin Gulch, located in Shoshone, California. You might consider Dublin Gulch a “ghost neighborhood,” rather than a ghost town, as the main portion of Shoshone is still inhabited by 22 souls, according to the 2020 census, and open for business. What makes Dublin Gulch so interesting is the fact that most of the residences are still intact, yet there are no standing buildings. You see, the residents of Dublin Gulch lived underground.

Click here to read

RV Tire Safety

Tire bulge: Is it a defect or was the tire damaged?

Tire sidewall bulges can be difficult to diagnose. Sometimes it is even possible to misinterpret a depression as a bulge. In this informative and important article, tire expert Roger Marble explains the difference between a cosmetic depression and a bulge due to a tire impact. He shows you examples of tire bulges when you should not drive on such a tire. And he strongly urges that if it’s a high-pressure tire (75 psi or higher), don’t even stand near it while waiting for service because it could explode. Yikes!

Read more

Adorable wood RV ornament for your Christmas tree

Every year we find another favorite ornament, and this one might be this year's favorite! This lightweight wood ornament would look great on other places too, not just Christmas trees. Hang it off your fridge, windows, doors or walls. If you're wrapping a gift for another RVer, use this as a gift tag! There are other designs too, some of which are customizable.

Did you miss yesterday’s Latest News for RVers?

If so, stories you missed:

• EV charging stations for RVs—Thor pushes concept

• RVer cracks camping code, pays $10 for two months of camping. And “Why is nobody talking about Harvest Hosts?”

• BLM closures – Agency wants to change rules for emergencies

• First look: 2024 Airstream Rangeline Class B with pop top

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Recipe of the Day

Cran-Apple BBQ Pulled Turkey Sandwich

by Lisa G. Sweet Pantry Gal from Buffalo, NY

Oh, what a delicious way to enjoy your turkey, gravy, and cranberry sauce leftovers. The shredded turkey absorbs the smoky and sweet sauce. You will love this so much, you’ll make it year-round. We can’t wait to make these easy sandwiches again.

Get the recipe here

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Bruce showed up at our door one snowy day—un-neutered and with a huge hernia. Izzy (Morky—Maltese/Yorkshire Terrier) needed a home after her owner died. Both are now happy and loved.” —Chris and Meg Bailey

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

Trivia

The state of Alaska is not only the largest state in the country but is also home to the northernmost, westernmost, and easternmost points of the United States. Point Barrow is the northernmost point, Little Diomede Island is the westernmost point, and Pochnoi Point on Semisopochnoi Island in the Aleutian Islands is the easternmost point. But wait… how is a point in Alaska the most easternmost point? This article explains.

Sunday funny

Did you miss last week’s RV Travel?

Read it here | Back issues

Roadskill

The ongoing adventures of Earl and Burl Squirrel, from the mind of RVtravel.com friend R.L. Crabb.

Healthy cooking for two: The perfect cookbook for 2024

This healthy-eating cookbook has 175 simple and delicious recipes for two. It's the perfect way to get healthy for the new year without sacrificing flavor. It also shows you how to shop for and plan out meals with tips on how to budget at the grocery store. Teriyaki salmon, anyone? Or how about jerk pork with mango salsa? Yummmmy!

RVtravel.com All Star Team

