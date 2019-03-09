22
dl
dl

This is such a great newsletter! Thank you!

RV Staff
RV Staff

Thank you, dl. We appreciate your kind words, and we appreciate you! Have a good night. 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com

Don Driever
Don Driever

I have considered contributing to your cause but was wondering if there are any other differences between the two publications other than the advertisements being gone? An observation I have made is that it seems that you are one of the biggest advertisers with all of the several places where you are seemingly begging for donations. I have to say for me that is a big turnoff but is apparently working for you just like a child begging for a new whatzit over and over and over until they get their way. I have have been reading this for several… Read more »

Chuck Woodbury
Chuck Woodbury

Don Driever, You really do take a cheap shot at me saying that I “beg,” which I think is rude. If you do not see value in what we do, then just read the free issue or avoid our website: the ads in the free edition help provide about 1/3 of our support. Point me to another RV website that has more variety in what it presents to its readers. Point me to one where the publishers have put 400 people on the road into RV parks all over America identifying dangerous power pedestals (to keep others safe). Like I… Read more »

jillie
jillie

If we were not so involved with saving animals, rescues and the humane society we would gladly attach our orders and have you recognized. But with animals suffering and puppy mills getting away with murder and inhumane torture we continue our vigil. Good luck everyone. Once puppy mills are abolished we will switch. But until then our march continues.

Pat
Pat

If this is the Add free issue..something didn’t work..

dmr
dmr

Chuck, i look forward to reading your newsletter for the past 10 years. The good ole’ days when you were selling books and reminiscing about family trips. Stay true to yourself and the rest will follow or drop off.

Robert
Robert

Bravo

Rob Kidder
Rob Kidder

Thanks so much for the newsletter. We have been reading it for about four years. I myself have not made any monetary contributions. My better half pays $60 per year for the both of us. I don’t show up. That’s ok. I would like to let you know that I personally like the advertisements. You learn about unknown items that may make RV life more enjoyable. We have been full time for 6 years. It’s a great life.

RV Staff
RV Staff

Thank you, Rob, and your “better half.” We appreciate both of you! And we wish you many more happy and healthy years of full-time RVing! 😀 —Diane at RVtravel.com

would be most interesting but not found!
would be most interesting but not found!

I have found the bottom line in your error: please delete the following because it is miss leading and sends me back to last Thursdays newsletter which is wrong.! Did you miss last Thursday’s edition of RV Daily Tips? If so, read it here. So get rid of this because last Thursday was last Thursday and that is the most current information that you sent. The information that I found was not in the previous Thursday but in the current Thursday dated nine March newsletter 887. So get rid of this above link And that should solve the problems of… Read more »

RV Staff
RV Staff

Sorry for the confusion, Tommy. If you click the link at the top of the email, it will take you to the newsletter that it is referring to. The link to the most recent RV Daily Tips Newsletter at the bottom of the email for the weekly RV Travel Newsletter is just for those who may have missed that Thursday newsletter. Dang — even the explanation is confusing! Sorry! 😯 —Diane at RVtravel.com

John
John

I too, enjoy some of the ads. Especially when linked to topic. I am all for you earning a living and hopefully ad revenue helps you to put groceries on the table. The guest below needs to develops a sense of humor rather than wishing a ranger was retired.

Bounder
Bounder

Frankly, I’m OK with the advertising supported version of the newsletter. That’s how I found tire traker and a number of other RV related items over the years I’d otherwise not likely have known about or didn’t know I needed. My wife & I will continue our financial support by utilizing the Amazon link and maybe even an occasional advertiser if we see something we need or want. So, to all the staff, keep up the good work!

Perry Willard
Perry Willard

Chuck, I just read you article about the newsletter issue. It said that if we shop Amazon, we support the newsletter. WELL that being the case I guess we are a founding member of your newsletter. (ha ha) My wife and I both shop Amazon daily and have for years. We are PRIME also. So my guess is you and your family of writers must not look for change under the couch cushions any more!!! HA HA .Thank you to you and all of your staff for the GREAT JOB you all do with this newsletter, we very much enjoy… Read more »

Karin S.
Karin S.

I was shocked to read that some readers who do not or have not paid anything to read the RVNewsletters remarked Chuck and his staff are greedy to ask for voluntary donations. Do they or would they work for free? I bet not. I might not learn something new from each newsletter, but I often find a nugget of information I’ve not known. I also like the many many suggestions of products via Amazon. I will mark the ones I want to learn more about on my “wish list” and research for myself about the item. One of the most… Read more »

Chuck Woodbury
Chuck Woodbury

Thanks for the kind words, Karin! — Chuck

Dave Telenko
Dave Telenko

I don’t mind paying for the FREE newsletter! As far as the ads, something has to help pay the bills. Actually I do shop on Amazon & long before I subscribed to this newsletter. I was told by an OLD wiseman, that you can please some of the people all of the time & all of the people some of the time but NEVER please all of the people all of the time. Seems very true here.
Dave

Jeannie
Jeannie

There was nothing silly about asking how deep the bottomless pit in Carlsbad Caverns is. All pits on Earth have a bottom; otherwise one would have to go clear through the Earth to the other side.

Btw, that pit is 140′ deep. I’m thinking it’s a good thing that ranger is retired.

Frank
Frank

Capacity issues this morning 2/7 Saturday + 503 error. You are getting popular!

Clayobx
Clayobx

Correct, I could not get on the members site at all. 503 error. Thanks Frank for the explanation. 503 means too many viewers/readers on at the same time?

Bill T.
Bill T.

Hi Chuck. Thanks for keeping the free newsletter on Saturday mornings. Enjoyed the article on the history of the caravan. I especially like the article on work camping and health issues. Sam presented the article from a good realistic viewpoint. I have never work-camped, but it is easy to see how health issues can affect this type of work as we age.

