October 17, 2020

Iam very happy to report that the Kindle edition of my book The ABCs of RVing is now available. It’s actually the third edition, but it’s been more than a decade since the last one. Much has changed and the new edition reflects that, plus it offers even more valuable information than ever. The print edition should be available by next week.

The book is for RV beginners, those just getting started who don’t even know the right questions to ask about buying or using an RV. It’s quick reading and will get newbies up to speed on choosing the right RV (for them), buying it at the best price, and then using it. It provides important information that will keep them out of trouble, both in the buying process and then on their trips.

The subject matter is presented concisely for quick learning. It would take reading traditional advice books or doing research on the Internet weeks, even months, to learn so much so fast. You can learn more about the book or order it for instant reading by clicking here. If you know someone who is considering buying an RV, please let them know about this. They will thank you.

Coming: RV reviews and ratings, 7 days a week

Beginning tomorrow, we will post a review every day of the week of a new model RV, along with the reviewer’s rating and reader comments. The best way to ensure you see each review is to sign up for an email alert for both this newsletter (chances are you are already getting that) and our Monday through Friday RV Daily Tips editions. We kick off the new feature in tomorrow’s newsletter with a profile of Grand Design’s just-announced Solitude 3540GK fifth wheel trailer.

Most days, we’ll profile an RV from the Big Three manufacturers — Thor, Forest River and Winnebago. But we’ll also include those from smaller manufacturers, many of whom turn out the best-built recreational vehicles in the business. We’ll try our best to provide an honest, concise look at each make and model, pointing out the good — and the “not-so-good” when fitting.

So, again, to be sure you do not miss out on these informative RV reviews, be sure you are signed up to receive a reminder alert for both this weekend RV Travel Newsletter as well as our weekday RV Daily Tips editions.

Wow! Great Mugs

Last issue we asked you to send us a photo of your favorite coffee mug! More than 100 of you have already responded. Our staff had a whole lot of fun this past week getting a sneak peek view of what you will be seeing in the weeks ahead. Keep ’em coming, okay? Here’s the first batch.

P.S. I am thrilled to report that our website, RVtravel.com, has topped CampingWorld.com in popularity in the USA — and with only a tiny, tiny advertising budget.

Watch a horrifying six-minute video where a lone hiker encounters a mountain lion along a dirt road. The cougar stalks him and attempts to attack several times as the terrified hiker tries to escape. All of this is captured on video. We’ll tell you how to act if you find yourself in such a life-threatening situation. And, no, you do not treat a cougar attack the same as a bear attack.

In our search to know our readers better, we’ve asked that they tell us about themselves. We know that thousands of them have followed us for a decade or more. We’ve met a few hundred of them through the years, which has been very nice. But who else, we wonder, reads what we write week after week? So, please, tell us about yourself! Here’s our next installment of Meet our Readers.

Where are all the black RVers? Why the outdoors isn’t as inclusive as you may think

By Nanci Dixon

My husband and I are full-time RVers. We are also an interracial couple with black kids and black grandkids and have noticed that the other black campers are few and far between. Where are they? Why aren’t more black families camping? Where are all the black RVers? While thinking about this, speaking with my husband, and talking with other black RVers, I’ve come up with a few reasons (and debunked a few myths) as to why we see so few black families at the campground with us. Read this eye-opening and important article.

There are two types of casino “camping,” and more reader favorites

Last week many of you commented on the rising costs of casino camping in casino RV parks. … This week, Jim O’Briant from OvernightRVParking.com offers some useful information highlighting the difference between camping at a casino’s RV park and parking in a free lot. And more readers tell us their favorites here.

PBS spotlights RV work campers in excellent report

The PBS NewsHour, Public television’s evening news program, recently profiled the growing movement commonly called work camping. Thousands upon thousands of RVers — the number is almost certainly in the six-figure range — travel with their RV from place to place to work. For some, it’s simply to keep busy. For others it’s essential income. Learn more and watch the video.

Campground crowding. One reader thinks we don’t need more RV parks…

Readers offer their suggestions to reserve a campsite even via a non-flexible computer reservation system, or finding an available campsite at a campground along a backroad instead of along a major highway. One reader suggests penalizing campers for cancelling multiple reservations throughout the year, and one suggests we don’t really need more campgrounds. Find out why here.

13 tips about work camping that will point you to success

By Nanci Dixon

Ever think about work camping? Cutting costs and staying in an area longer? Getting to know more people in a more permanent venue? … My husband is always needing something to do and enjoys having people around, so becoming a campground host seemed like the perfect job while we were [at a campground] for the winter. Learn some great tips from this now-seasoned campground host, and find out what cleaning toilets had to do with the library sale room here.

Does windchill affect RV water lines freezing when driving?

Dear RV Travel,

We were advised by a dealer RV technician to winterize our water lines while driving in cold weather. The claim is that windchill would freeze the water lines while driving. When I review a windchill chart driving at 50 mph in 40 degrees F the windchill is 26 F. It sounds like every time we travel we will need to winterize water lines. —Tim Connors



Read the answer from Mark Polk, RV Education 101

What’s that smell? Pot smoke an increasing traveler issue

By James Raia

RV travelers who rent cars or trucks may have increasingly noticed an unusual odor in their vehicles – pot smoke. They could also be providing the odor with their own smoking preferences. Rental agencies around the country have reported an increase in the pot smoke smell in their fleets. Since marijuana is legal or decriminalized and allowed for medicinal purposes in all but eight states, many drivers believe it’s okay to smoke it in rental vehicles. It’s not. Read more.

How to use your RV toilet in cold weather

Some people prefer not to use the plumbing system during the winter for fear of doing something wrong and risking a freeze-up, and subsequent damage. Others prefer to just use the toilet, and depend on campgrounds for their other needs. Is it possible to use your RV toilet for brief periods in freezing weather? Find out.

Featured video from yesteryear

Check out this 1951 double-decker RV, or caravan as it would be called in the U.K. Watch two bathing beauties go about their lives in their home on wheels. Ah, all the comforts of home, 1950s-style. You’ll love this (and conclude quickly that we have come a long way in the many decades since).

New technology can save the day if you lose your brakes!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Have you ever been on the downhill side of a steep pass and had that sickening feeling of no brakes? A runaway RV is a scary situation, and one that some have not lived to tell about. … You’ll often see – but hope to never use – a runaway truck ramp on steep downgrades along interstates. Now, in Garden City, Utah, there’s a new “truck escape system” that doesn’t utilize a gravel ramp but, rather, a technological stopping system. Learn more.

New app enables you to update eyeglass prescription without visiting the eye doctor

By Andy Pargh, The Gadget Guru

Many RVers, myself included, are using motorhomes, travel trailers or fifth wheel units to break the COVID-19 monotony while maintaining social distancing recommendations. … [T]here’s a good chance that you’ve postponed some routine, but non-urgent medical appointments. What happens when you need to update an eyeglass prescription but don’t want to visit an optometrist or ophthalmologist office? The answer is … there’s an app for that! Read about it here.

Fall is here. This hidden seasonal occurrence could spell trouble

It is fall, and the trees are ablaze with color. But changing color isn’t the only thing the leaves are up to. They’re falling. They’re falling straight on top of my slide outs. So are some twigs, a few bird feathers, and a small branch. This can spell trouble! Continue reading.

The world’s lightest trailer can be towed by a Prius!

Check this out! This is the world’s lightest homemade hard-topped trailer. At only 450 pounds, this cute little trailer can be towed by a Prius! Amazing! Read more and watch the 4-minute video.

RV Electricity

Updates on Hughes Autoformer, Dometic 12-volt fridge, SoftStartRV on a solar panel

Dear Readers,

I’ve been working on several unrelated testing projects over the last few weeks, but don’t have enough new data on any single item to warrant a full article. So I’m going to break this article up into a three-fer with a brief update on each project. Continue reading.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Generator carbon monoxide reminder

As part of my series on staying safe in cold weather (you should remember last week’s article on electric space heater safety), it’s time to remind you all about the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning from running a generator inside of (or even near) your house or RV. Read these important safety reminders.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

How “strong” of a tire do I need, and what’s Load Range?

Roger Marble found a discussion on Load Range in a forum where the question “How strong of a tire do I need?” was being discussed. Read part of the discussion and Roger’s explanation of Load Range and the “strength” of steel ply in tires here.

The RV Kitchen

Amazing Instant Pot French Onion Soup

By Nanci Dixon

This Instant Pot® French Onion Soup is absolutely amazing. My sister just bought a farm and her first harvest included an abundance of onions, fresh from the field! Not only that, but she delivered. I knew there was no way to store all those onions in the RV along with the amazing zucchini and squash she brought us, so I made this French Onion Soup. Get the delicious recipe here.

RV Fire Safety

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 1 of 13



Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Most people killed by fires are actually overcome in their sleep from gas, lack of oxygen, hot air, and smoke, or wake up too late or confused to escape. Flames are last on the list of killers. That’s why your best defense from a fire is properly installed and maintained smoke, LPG, and carbon monoxide detectors. Test your detectors weekly to be sure the batteries have enough power and the detectors are in working condition.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Reader letters

Dear editor:

We really look forward to your stories and updates every day. We saw in our current issue of RV Living magazine that Lazydays RV is buying up many small independent RV dealers across the country. Are they becoming the new Camping World with the lessening quality of reputable, dependable, non-high pressure sales and service dealers? Thanks for all you and your staff do for everyone. —Brian and Robynn Jasper

See Chuck’s response.

Dear editor:

A topic I would be interested in learning more about is building NEW campgrounds. Almost daily someone on the RV forums posts that they want to build a new privately owned campground. They usually ask what amenities people are looking for. My question is how feasible is it for ordinary people to accomplish? … —Kathleen Squires

See Chuck’s response.

Museum of the Week

Guided Hoover Dam Tour

Clark County, Nevada

Take a guided tour of the Hoover Dam and see it like never before! This tour takes you deep into the inspection tunnels of the dam. Ride the original elevator all the way to the top for amazing views. Peer through inspection ventilation shafts for views of the beautiful Colorado River, and much more. You can also take a guided tour of the power plant, and enjoy 360-degree views after walking through narrated exhibits showing the history and construction of the dam. Learn more on the official website. *Please note: Due to COVID-19, the Hoover Dam is temporarily closed to visitors.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Dakota Su is our 8-month-old Shorkie. Her name is from the two places that we love to be at the most. South Dakota in the summer riding in the Black Hills. Lake Havasu is our winter home. She loves to go on rides, doesn’t matter to her which one of our toys we take her on. She loves the Harley, the off-road Jeep rides, and the boat rides. We are getting ready to go full time in the next couple of months.” —Mary Plowman

