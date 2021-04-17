Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with 143,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe that it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 20th year of continuous publication, is increasingly made possible by the voluntary subscription contributions of our readers.

April 17, 2021

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Iam hearing a lot of chatter about change in the RV industry. Do you recall how the government sometimes reports that it’s hearing “a lot of chatter” that might indicate an upcoming terrorist event? That’s sort of what I am hearing now, but about RVing.

If you live and breathe the RV lifestyle as I do, and you write about it and publish more than 500 newsletters a year about it, you “hear things.” What I am hearing now, among other things, is about changes related to the huge influx of new RVers and how they will restrict our ability to find places to stay. I’m hearing some very interesting bits and pieces about innovative ways how those newbies (plus you and me) might be accommodated without relying on Walmart parking lots.

Trivia: Did you know that half the new Airstreams purchased last year were by first-time RVers? It’s true!

And there’s a huge amount of chatter about the production of RVs – how the industry is struggling to keep up with demand (which means that many RVers are waiting many months, even a year or more, to get the RV they really want). The unemployment rate in Elkhart County, Indiana, where 85 percent of all RVs are made, is 4 percent – about as low as it can go, and yet there are thousands of jobs that need filling to keep up with production demands. And this may not be comforting to hear, but some manufacturers are relaxing their drug testing rules. You have to wonder how scraping the bottom of the workforce barrel is a good thing for building quality products.

WE’LL TAKE SOME CREDIT

I believe that RVtravel.com can take significant credit for some of the discussion about changes that are improving the lives of RVers. For years, when nobody else was saying anything, we talked about crowding, RV quality issues and problems getting an RV serviced. I believe that our message is getting out!

I had an hour-long Zoom meeting last week with the leaders of a small committee of the RV Industry Association (RVIA) who wanted to know how its members could better understand their customers to serve them better. They wanted to pick my brain, and learn if I would help them with their efforts. Yes, of course, I said. I have never heard such concern from anyone at the RVIA before, and yet at RVtravel.com we have been talking about taking better care of RVers and RV buyers for a decade. The short-sighted bureaucrats at the RVIA don’t give a damn what RV buyers do with their RVs after they buy them. That’s a real problem for you and me! We do care! I, for one, am fed up with their lack of concern and won’t shut my mouth about it until they come to terms with reality.

A SAD DAY

One year ago today I lost one of my best friends, and you lost a good friend, too. My pal Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, died of COVID-19. Gary was always available to me to answer a question about anything to do with RV repair and maintenance. He wrote for us, and he and I made videos together. He was always available, too, to explain the rules, regulations and other technical industry lingo that I could not find on my own. He was a walking encyclopedia of such information. I would pass along what I learned from him to readers of this website and newsletter, and you were richer for it. So you lost a friend, too.

Last week, I visited the coffeehouse where Gary did his writing when he wasn’t off speaking at a rally or convention. It was his “office.” He’d arrive early in the day and stay until late afternoon at a corner table for two at a window that looked out on Fifth Avenue in Edmonds, Washington.

I stopped by often. We’d gab about everything – work, our families, “stuff” and sometimes we’d head off to lunch. It was sad being there the other day, with Gary’s table empty. I asked one of the girls at the counter if she knew that Gary had passed away. She said she did, looking sad. “I called him Gare Bear,” she told me, which made me smile. Good ol’ Gary, loved by everyone. I miss that guy so much and still have a hard time accepting that he’s gone. Damn! Wear your mask!

We’re marching toward issue 1,000 of this newsletter, 28 days away now. I will have an announcement then about my future role. There is much to talk about in the interim. I can’t believe 1,000 issues (and deadlines) have passed since I started this newsletter two decades ago. That was before I dyed my hair gray to look more distinguished!

P.S. From my Roadside Journal: The craziest dream I ever had! It happened a few nights ago. Read about it and then leave a comment and tell me if you have had a dream even half as crazy. I am still wondering, “Where did this totally bizarre dream come from?” Click to read.

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Surveyor Legend 240BHLE Travel Trailer. He writes, “…with the various examples of attention to detail, I think this could be a good choice for campers either looking for a bunkhouse model or a trailer that has good use of space day and night.” Read more and see how it compares to the similar Wildwood 179BHSK.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

MORE OF CLINT

See some of Clint’s recent cartoons. They’re wonderful!

Campground Crowding: Crowds lead RVers to alternative camping options

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers wonder if first-come, first-served campsites are open on weekdays; several RVers report they seldom make reservations and don’t run into too many problems with finding a campsite; more options to avoid crowded campgrounds; and a tip for making last-minute reservations. All that and more here.

Ways for RVers to stream free (or almost free) TV

By Gail Marsh

Who doesn’t like a cable or satellite television bill? Me! How about you? It’s aggravating to pay for 200+ channels and still find absolutely nothing you want to watch. … In this informative post, Gail lists numerous ways to get free (and legal) TV services as well as low-cost streaming services. Learn about them here.

How expensive is traveling with an RV? Here’s what you can expect

By Julie Chickery

Traveling by RV is a great way to see the country and it has many advantages. You can cook your own meals, sleep in your own bed, and use your own bathroom no matter where you are. You can save money, but it is important to note that traveling with an RV might be more expensive than you think. Many families purchasing an RV for vacations only consider the cost of the RV itself, and not the other expenses that go along with RV ownership. Learn about other expenses and watch a video, “How much do campgrounds really cost?” here.

Reader Poll

If someone today offered to buy your RV at an especially generous price, would you sell it?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

Brain Teaser

My voice is tender, my waist is slender and I’m often invited to play. Yet wherever I go I must take my bow or else I have nothing to say. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Learn your options for internet access on the road

Casino Camping: 3 more reader favorites worth checking out

This week our RVtravel.com readers and Facebook friends had some great advice and shared some of their favorite casinos. As states are easing restrictions, more and more casinos across the nation are opening up more of their services. Learn from our readers about WinStar World Casino and Resort, Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort, and Sky City Casino RV Park, here.

Useful RV applications of Google Earth, Part 3: Fuel stations

By Dave Helgeson

This is the third installment of a series on the many useful RV applications of Google Earth. … In this installment we will look at using Google Earth/Maps for locating fuel stations that are RV friendly and looking at ingress/egress options. Learn how here.

Scare away thieves: Paint your cat!

We recently shared with readers a news item that police in Saint Paul, Minnesota, had a free clinic to prevent catalytic converter theft. Their answer? Paint your cat! Before our feline support group has a collective heart attack, picture, please, nice policemen sliding under cars and painting – not furry friends – but catalytic converters. Continue reading.

RV demolition: The quest to renovate a water-damaged junker

By Kate Doherty

Last year, the pandemic restricted many from their planned vacation destinations. In defiance, many non-RVers chose the open road, purchasing all types of RVs in record numbers. I ran into one such guy in January. This RVing and workamping newbie purchased an older motorhome that had sustained inside floor and low wall water damage. After showing me pictures of his RV demolition project from his iPhone, I asked him how he came about this rig, knowing how water damage could easily become a nightmare. Continue reading.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, April 17, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their Amazon gift certificates: Karl and Jennifer Z. of Belton, Missouri, and Ed D. of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Popular articles from last week

MOST POPULAR:

• Campground Crowding: They counted, and 70% of reserved sites were empty!

PLUS:



• National Parks want darkness; RV makers say, “Let there be light”

• 27 ways to use zip ties you probably haven’t thought of

• Are “bots” stealing your campsite? Answer: Yes!

• RV water filtration; and water system maintenance after a trip

• We got into an accident. Here’s what we learned that may help you

• New to RVing? Here’s what experienced RVers want newbie RVers to know

• New RV inspection facilities may help RV quality issues

• Professional photographer says this tripod is best for RVers

• Fungal jungle in your dishwasher? Sanitize it in 5 easy steps

• An easy trick that’ll make RV dumping a lot more sanitary

• Good News: Things to smile about this week, Sunday, April 11, 2021

RV Repair and Maintenance

with Mark Polk, RV Education 101

This tip ran in our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletter this past week, but for those of you who don’t subscribe (what is wrong with you?), here it is again:

RV water filtration; and water system maintenance after a trip

RV education you can trust from RV Education 101: Get instant access to RV Online Training.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

RV Gadget: Drinkmate carbonator, worth the space? Yup!

With Tony Barthel

If you drink carbonated beverages, the Drinkmate carbonator might save you space in your RV (no more bulky cardboard boxes or dozens of cans) and money. Read what Tony thinks about this gadget, and see what he carbonates (hint: mimosas just got a lot easier!). Read more.

RVelectricity

With Mike Sokol

Check for dangerous RV hot-skin condition with new dual-range detector

I’ve had a lot of questions about feeling a shock from your RV when plugged into shore power at your home or a campground pedestal. So I’ve been writing about it and discussing how to test for it. I’ve just received a new Non-Contact Voltage Tester (NCVT) from Southwire which has both a 100- to 1,000-volt AC testing range, and a 12- to 1,000-volt range for low-voltage circuits. Continue reading and learn how to check for a potentially lethal RV hot-skin condition.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Can I get shocked from an RV that’s not plugged in?

Dear Mike,

Our RV once had hot skin when we were boondocking. We were near a light pole in a parking lot in an event field. We were not plugged into anything, nor did we even own a generator at the time. But when we touched our camper we got a mild shock. Didn’t see any exposed wires on the pole; it looked normal. But we moved to another spot and the trouble went away. —Betty

Read Mike’s response.

Now, use your air conditioner in low-power situations never before possible!

At RVtravel.com we don’t see too many products that we go nuts over, but the SoftStartRV is a game changer. Here’s what it can do:

• Run one air conditioner using only a small portable generator.

• Run one air conditioner on 20-amp household current.

• Run two air conditioners (with two SoftStartRVs) on a 30-amp hookup.

• Run an air conditioner or two using your onboard inverter system. Save $30! Read more.

RV Tire Safety

Like tires, windshield wiper blades need protecting

By Roger Marble

I had a windshield wiper blade fail when I pulled my RV out of storage before I headed south to the FMCA International Convention & RV Expo in Perry, GA, a few weeks ago. Why did it fail? It got old, just like tires do. Also I failed to protect the rubber blades. So, yes. This is a situation of “Do what I say, not what I do.” Find out how Roger now protects the rubber wiper blades on his RV, here.

Building an RV Park

Bank schmank; and we have septic installed!

With Machelle James

Let’s start this week off with the GOOD NEWS first! AJ and I received our Arizona State Transaction Privilege Tax License! We now have a license for retail sales and for transient lodging…. Our other good news is our construction crew had the BIG tractor with the ripper attachment come in. … We now have 41 out of 43 spaces installed for the septic lines. Read more good news and an update on the bank situation here.

RV Short Stop

Big art in “Biggest Little City” of Reno

Reno is not just for adult gaming and its close proximity to year-round outdoor adventures. “Art installations, sculptures and large-scale murals punctuate Reno’s urban landscape.” Strolling through the streets of Midtown Reno, visitors see oversized art around almost every corner. It seems the “Biggest Little City in the World” oversees more than 185 pieces of big art. Continue reading.

RV Fire Safety

Quick-disconnect fitting on your water hookup

If you have a quick-disconnect fitting on your water hookup, these hoses can be unhooked instantly to fight a fire. If a nearby coach is burning and you cannot move your coach but can safely stay close enough to keep it hosed down, you may be able to save it.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Recipe of the Day

Meg’s Homemade Crock Pot Beef Stroganoff

by Megan Flores from Chicago, IL

A simple slow cooker meal the whole family will love. The pieces of beef in this Crock-Pot Beef Stroganoff are tender and melt in your mouth. The creamy sauce is full of flavor and perfect over egg noodles. A comforting meal to add to your dinner rotation.

Oh, gosh! That sounds delicious! Get the recipe here.

Other recipes featured in this week’s Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Chicken Pineapple Kabobs • Zucchini or Summer Squash Fritters • Cheesy Bacon Ranch Tomato Pie • Bruschetta Caprese With Balsamic Vinegar Reduction • Slow Cooker Fajitas

Museum of the Week

Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum

Leeds, AL

OK, even if you don’t plan on visiting this museum, at least Google the name of it and peek at the photos – it’s insane! This museum holds the record for the largest motorcycle museum in the world. It’s 144,000 square feet, five stories, and houses nearly 1,500 motorcycles. Every single one of those 1,500 motorcycles still runs, and if you’re lucky, perhaps museum founder, George H. Barber, a Birmingham “bazillionaire,” will take you for a spin around the parking lot. Learn more on the official museum website here (and seriously, go Google some photos of this place!).

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Coco, Chocolate, Coffee, Mocha. Our 4 cockatiels are great travelers. They sing, chirp and sleep while we travel and have free ‘run’ of the RV when we’re parked. They love to watch the other birdies out the window.” —Jerome Friedman

Pets featured in this past week’s RV Daily Tips:

• Monday: Duke • Tuesday: Lucy • Wednesday: Cali • Thursday: Madison • Friday: Cash

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

Oscar-winning rabbit Bugs Bunny made his unofficial debut in the 1938 Porky Pig cartoon “Porky’s Hare Hunt.” He got his name by accident. The director of that cartoon was Ben Hardaway, whose nickname was Bugs. The voice of Bugs Bunny and many other cartoon characters was Mel Blanc. Blanc and the father of RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury once met by accident at Big Bear Lake during Mr. and Mrs. Woodbury’s honeymoon there in 1945. Blanc was impressed by Mr. Woodbury’s war service and asked him to go fishing with him in a rowboat. “It was like fishing with Bugs Bunny,” Mr. Woodbury once said.

NEW! Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

Chip on one’s shoulder: “In 1830 the Long Island Telegraph in Hempstead, NY, reported that ‘When two churlish boys were determined to fight, a chip would be placed on the shoulder of one, and the other demanded to knock it off at his peril.’ From this New York State custom, first recorded above, comes the expression to have a chip on one’s shoulder, ‘to be sullen or angry, looking for a fight.’ The phrase wasn’t recorded until 1934, but it is probably much older.”

Joke of the Week

Bigfoot is sometimes confused with Sasquatch… Yeti never complains!

Leave with a song from the past

Here’s an oldie but goodie in Country Music. From 1952, here’s Kitty Wells singing her #1 hit, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.”

