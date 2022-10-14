Review these RV travel safety tips before your travels

It won’t be long now. Soon snowbirds will drive away from their dreary, cold climates and head south for warmer temperatures and sunny skies. This seems the perfect time to review important RV travel safety tips. Whether you’re new to the RV lifestyle or you’ve been RVing for decades, it’s good to review some of the tactics that will help keep you safe.

RV travel safety tips

Pack it right

Don’t overload your RV. Take only what you’ll need and be cognizant of the added weight you pack into your rig.

Try to balance everything you put into your rig, both front to back and left to right. As a final step, weigh your RV before your trip begins to make sure you aren’t overloaded.

Plan it right

Know your route and which local highways and interstates you plan to take.

Also, pre-plan fuel stops and be prepared to take additional and frequent breaks, especially if you are the sole driver.

If you’re traveling with someone, make sure they also know your pre-planned route and can serve as a second pair of eyes along your route, alerting you to upcoming turns, etc.

Check it right

Before your trip begins, check the tire pressure on all your tires. Set up your tire pressure monitoring system, as well.

Make sure all lights are working on both your RV and tow vehicle, if applicable.

Clean the windshield—inside and out—and make sure your windshield wipers are in good working order. Fill the washer fluid, if necessary.

Extend your rearview mirrors and make sure they are free of dirt or grime.

Drive right

Travel at a safe and comfortable speed. Just because the speed limit is 65 or higher doesn’t mean you must drive at that speed. Start your trip early enough that you won’t feel rushed at the end of the day.

Remember that it takes longer to slow or stop a large RV, so leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in the lane ahead.

Do not make sudden lane changes, and always use your turn signals.

Remember that many RVs require wider turns than a car.

When at all possible, travel during daylight hours.

Pay attention to driving and road conditions. Excessive wind and rain, or rough, uneven roads may make travel hazardous. Stop and wait until weather conditions improve. Or reduce speed to navigate poor roads safely.

Here’s hoping this quick review of RV travel safety tips will help you enjoy your journey and arrive safely at your destination.

