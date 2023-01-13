RV travel predicted to boom again in 2023

If a survey by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association of RVers’ travel plans holds true, you won’t be alone out there on the road this year—quite the opposite. The survey shows that 37% of American leisure travelers, representing 67 million, plan on taking an RV trip in 2023.

Among leisure travelers, who are defined as any U.S. resident who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past year, the top reasons for RV travel are exploring the outdoors and having additional flexibility through remote work or school. While spending time outdoors has consistently remained a top reason for RVing, the number of respondents who cited flexibility in work have increased by 12% in the past year.

Cost of RVing a factor

The survey also showed that finances are a driving reason for people’s plans to take an upcoming RV trip. If the expense of owning their RV is not factored in, the cost of an RV vacation is about half that of comparable hotel and plane ride trips and a third less than hotel and car ride trips. That makes RVing appealing to people who already own an RV looking for the freedom to travel while also controlling their travel expenses.

However, the highest interest in RVing overall comes from the younger age groups. 49% of Generation Z and 48% of Millennials plan to take an RV trip in the next year. Their purchase intent is also higher, with 41% of Generation Z and 35% of Millennials planning to buy an RV in the next year.

Among RVers, which is defined as people who have taken a trip in an RV they rent, own, or borrow in the past 12 months, 50% plan to buy an RV in the next year. This is up 14% from last year.

Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,212 surveys were completed by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of +/- 2.74 percentage points. Again, leisure travelers are defined as any U.S. residents who has taken some type of leisure trip in the past 12 months.

