RV Shrink: RV TV Rx

Dear RV Shrink:

We just bought a new RV with three TVs. We didn’t order it that way, it was just standard on the model we wanted. It is amazing to me, with so many idiot tubes, that none of them are in a convenient place to comfortably watch.

I think manufacturers must hire engineers with a sick sense of humor. They designed the seats to face at an angle to the TV in the front area of the coach, on a sidewall in the bedroom, and one is outdoors so all my neighbors can watch me watch TV. I bet they would love that.

Between computers, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs in stupid places, I’m frustrated. My husband says I am making a mountain out of a molehill, but he complains about a stiff neck every time we watch the nightly news. I may need therapy – are you taking new patients? —Cranky in Congress, AZ

Dear Cranky:

I’m not really a doctor – I just play one on RVTravel.com once a week. But I think I can help you.

I agree with you wholeheartedly about how televisions are engineered into RVs. Actually, I have issues with many things manufacturers have engineered in RVs. I wonder how many RV architects actually live in or even use one.

It is a bit easier today to rearrange your entertainment system. The days of placing giant TV sets up in the cab seem to be pretty much over. It’s all about Real Estate. Today’s flat-screen TV sets are light and thin and allow planners to arrange them almost anywhere. That means you should be able to do the same. You could remove the exterior TV and gain yourself some storage space. If you don’t watch TV in bed, extract that one too.

For those TVs you want to remain, give them some dexterity. You may find a TV wall mount with the ability to swing and swivel at Wally World. But if you search online for an “Omni Mount Play 25” you will find a whole series of serious-looking swivel mounts that can hold about any size TV you have. I put ours in a side overhead cabinet and it will swivel out and face any direction we want. It rides well in its parked location when we travel, and angles into any position we want.

It takes some time to make your home your own. That often entails some remodeling. I just caution people to make sure they give it a quality finished look and not just cobble things together. I used to say, “Give it that factory look,” but lately that doesn’t seem to sound as complimentary as it once did.

The mounts are not cheap, but just think how much money you will be saving on Ibuprofen when your television stops being a pain in the neck for your husband. —Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

