Keep this product on hand for easy RV underbelly repair

You may have encountered some debris on the road that has caused impact damage underneath the RV. Or maybe you’ve experienced a tire blowout that caused damage to the RV underbelly or fender area that has required you to need some undercarriage repair.

If you have experienced either of these situations, you may be asking yourself, “Now what do I do about it?”

RV underbelly repair solution

The average person would grab a roll of duct tape. But did you know that very few tapes will stick to the underneath material of an RV, much less stick permanently? Duct tape will only work for a short period of time. If you want to eliminate taping the rips and tears in your underbelly repeatedly, I recommend you carry a small roll of underbelly repair tape with you. This underbelly-specific tape allows you to seal off any tears you may encounter. It has a permanent adhesive patch to cover up or protect the underneath of your RV. When placed over holes and tears, the repair tape bonds tightly to the bottom closure material PERMANENTLY.

Other repair possibilities you may encounter

Your unit was accidentally cut by the manufacturer or by a repair that was needed.

You may want to block off areas to prevent air, debris, or pests from entering the unit.

This product is very easy to use. Simply ensure that the area around the torn part is clean and dry before using the repair tape, and then stick the tape and press the edge of the tape firmly so that the tape can be tightly bonded to the bottom of your items.

Either way, you need to block off an open area, cover up or stop a tear before it catches the air and causes more damage. Make sure you have the right product on hand to make your undercarriage repair, whether you are on the side of the road or keeping up on general maintenance from the comfort of your driveway.

