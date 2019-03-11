RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1064

Issue 1064 • March 11, 2019
Welcome to another fabulous edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here, you’ll find helpful RV-related, and small-space living, tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate your readership.
If you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. Thanks.
U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com
Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca
QUICK TIPS
Top 10 places NOT to take your RV
You may or may not agree with the list, but from doityourselfrv.com, here’s one RVer’s view of the matter:
1. Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park: The main road through beautiful Glacier National Park is Going-to-the-Sun Road — named after a Blackfeet Nation god. You are not actually allowed to take any trailers up this steep, winding road that goes over the 6,646 Logan Pass, and park rangers will stop you along the way if your vehicle is longer than 21 feet. In addition, the road is closed a majority of the year due to heavy snow. The best way to see the stunning views from this road is to park your RV in one of the lower elevation campgrounds and explore in a smaller vehicle or via the park’s public transportation.
2. Downtown San Francisco, California: One of the most beautiful cities in the U.S. is also one of the most frustrating for drivers. While the traffic on the outskirts of San Francisco is excruciating on a good day, the hilly and crowded streets inside the city are worse. Do not attempt to take your trailer or RV onto streets like Filbert Street for its views of San Francisco Bay or Coit Tower (and its 31.5% grade). Also, stay far, far away from crooked Lombard Street. In fact, keep your camper out of San Francisco altogether.
3. Tuweep, Grand Canyon: One of the best and most famous views of the Grand Canyon is shot from the Toroweap Overlook near the Tuweep Campground. This rugged part of the park is also a bad place to take an RV or to tow a camper. While there is a small campground, you will need to get a reservation permit before you go.
Want the next seven on the list? Head over here.
Project your computer and phone screen onto your TV and access the Internet on the big screen!
Anything you can see on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you can see on your TV. Sit back and watch movies from Netflix (or YouTube, Amazon, etc.) – all from the comfort of your living room couch. Share vacation photos with friends or view a spreadsheet in the office conference room, without having to huddle around the tiny screen of a mobile device. Plug the ScreenBeamMini2 into your computer, and wirelessly project it to your TV. Learn more about the ScreenBeam or order here.
MORE QUICK TIPS
Easy stand for water filter
If you use an inline water filter to feed your inbound water supply, keeping the filter canister out of the dirt can be a trial. Here’s a trick: A rubber safety cone, cut with a sharp knife to accommodate the canister, is both lightweight and goof-proof. Highway workers frown on using theirs, so you can find a variety on Amazon here.
UV protection from your clothing?
I feel that one of the problems with wearing protective clothing while in the sun is just how ugly and uncomfortable most of these clothes happen to be. If you look at most of the suggested protective clothing being offered on the market today, the designer obviously has style as a priority far down their list of design standards. Remember, any form of clothing provides some level of protection from the sun. There are some clothing manufacturers who specialize in providing clothing that is made to give specific levels of protection, usually listed as having an SPF or UPF, which is designed into their clothing. Regardless of all of the technology involved in these specifications, keep in mind that even a T-shirt and a pair of jeans gives an exceptional level of sun protection. —From The Ultimate RV Owners Reference.
Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com
WEBSITE OF THE DAY
Dirt In My Shoes
Don’t worry about planning your trip to a National Park, let Dirt In My Shoes do the work for you! Click on what park you’re planning on visiting, and select how many days you’d like your trip to be – Dirt In My Shoes does the rest!
Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
I loved my wife Lorraine in the beginning, but for the longest time, I’ve had a crush on my friend Claire-Lee Robins, who I know feels the same way about me. Eventually, Lorraine found out about my secretive feelings, and just like that, she packed her bags and left. I did feel bad about it all. But then I realized… I can see Claire-Lee now Lorraine has gone.
Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.
Become a Member!
This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even a single contribution of $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce more than 250 highly informative newsletters every year. Learn more or contribute.
Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.
RV Daily Tips Staff
Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.
ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.
Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.
Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.
This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com
I know this report was for the USA not Canada but there is one Canadian Highway that should be on this list. Highway 99 in BC from Whistler to Pemberton to Lillooet (Mile 0 on the Alaska Highway) to Cache Creek. This road has many tight hair pin turns and very steep grades. More than one RV has not been able to make the turns.
We have traveled everywhere and all to of those places and more in our Pleasure Way Class B Motorhome. We own a Class A that we use to Camp in but travel and sightsee in our Class B. We absolutely love the ease of traveling in it. We’ve been to all 49 States and Canada too ! 87,000 miles traveled since 2012 and still going strong !
Do you tow the class B with the class A or do you drive both? You stated “we” so I assume there is at least 2 of you…
As a volunteer at a local hospital….all volunteers are required to have flu shots OR you have to wear a mask while at the hospital.
Welcome home Soldiers, Marines, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guardsmen.
Thank you for your service.
Loneoutdoorsman. U.S. Army 1961-1967. 1st Infantry
Thank you, Loneoutdoorsman. The same to you. 😀 —Gratefully, Diane at RVtravel.com
As far as roads for RVers to avoid – I was glad to see Death Valley on your list – though not for the temperature reasons cited. After boondocking in Alabama Hills in Lone Pine, CA in our 38′ Class A we wanted to travel over to Las Vegas. Noticed that Rte 190 went pretty much East right across Death Valley N.P.. Having just come over Tioga Pass on Rte 120 thru the northern section of Yosemite N.P. – and finding that a beautiful and doable drive – the route thru Death Valley looked rather tame. NOT! Rte 190 was… Read more »
Never take a motor home, fifth wheel, or trailer down the W Road from Signal Mountain, Tennessee, to Chattanooga. The hairpin turns are impossible to negotiate. Google it to see!
As you Good Sam members know they are upgrading their trip planner. Good thing as they were going to take me (42 ft. Class A)over the Going-To-The-Sun Road in Glacier National. Another time
I wanted to go from Estes Park, Co. to Steamboat Springs, Co.
Well guess what they routed me over Trail Ridge Road (alt 12,000+)
I of course knew better however if a newbie were to obtain that
information it could be detrimental. I am thinking of going with
Trip Wizard until GS is up and running with a new, improved (hopefully) trip planner. What say you !
I live close to Estes Park and have gone over to Grand Lake without trouble quite often [except when an elk walks out and the tourists slam the brakes on]. If you want to go an easier way with good scenery to Steamboat, take US-287 north west up to Ted’s Place and go west on US-14 over the top. Great road, less traffic too.
Bd2 – that was the way we went – very nice.
There is one more and I will never do this again. Go thru the mountains between Mt Rushmore and Yellowstone. It took us forever to get thru the grades and winding path. What a nightmare. Even heading north to get to Glacier was a nightmare getting around on the highway. Trust you me. I will do this from the North Dakota side not south. Good luck. As for Chicago? We did and had no problems. Guess it was the time of day. Happy travels.
I don’t get the “need” some rv’ers have to keep an outside water filter off the ground. Mine lies flat on the ground, often tucked under the rig out of the way. It has worked fine that way for over 15 years.
We get flu shots every year. Have not had the flu in forever. Unlike my daughter who has 4 daughters who says flu shots are not a priority. Well 2 granddaughters and now our daughter has the flu. Don’t know why anyone would chance getting sick for whatever reason,
Andy Prescott
We have taken a 27′ class C motor home the entire length of Hwy 1 and the Dalton Highway with no problems.
I could comment on a lot of different things this time, but I’ll just say neither I nor my wife “do” flu shots. Period.
Tommy, I guess I need to then consider you a possible carrier. Vaccinations are needed to protect the very young and the elderly. In Ontario, if the children are not vaccinated then they are not allowed into school. There is currently a large outbreak of measles and whooping cough is making a comeback. These childhood diseases were once, or almost, eradicated. Even polio has gotten a foothold again. The rare cases of a few side effects to vaccination/immunizations is unfortunate and very, very sad but as a whole the greater good is being accomplished.
Keyword FLU….
For the parents of kids who have those rare adverse reactions, serving the common good is not much comfort. I’m NOT an anti-vaxxer, and get my kids all the vaccines I got as a kid. After my kids all had severe reactions to newly created and barely tested vaccines that put my children into (literal, severe) convulsions, I don’t consent to “optional” vaccines. Come to think of it, I resent being FORCED to give my kids the traditional ones, even though I would get them myself because (on the whole) vaccines are VERY VERY good. Let’s say I believe individual… Read more »
Not being judgemental, but would like to know why not? I ask because I have been getting flu shots every year since 1999 and have only had a bad cold twice during those years.
I have not had a cold in years! This year I am volunteering at a theater and have caught back to back severe colds. It started in mid December and started to go away and then…bang…another cold came in like a bat out of hell.
And yes, goodbye Lorraine that was a funny one.
Add Boston to the list, and Hartford should be on it too!
Add Las Vegas strip.
After returning from Vietnam I was discharged at Oakland Army Base..facing the onslaught of Berkeley protesters outside the base perimeter. Have never been back to hole since…y’all can have it.
I remember those horrible days when our troops were met at airports being spit on by protesters. I just can’t imagine my age people in the 1960’s being so stupid who fought for good things like clean water and against pollution as well as protesting against the Vietnam war doing such a stupid thing. There were men and women who were drafted even if they did not believe in that war. They were lucky to come home. These were damaged troops and to have this unacceptable behavior is outrageous. Shame on my people for doing such a dumb thing. I… Read more »
I returned from Vietnam near the end of November 1969, after being wounded in combat, and had been in 4 hospitals for 3 1/2 months. Arriving in San Francisco I was so excited, then I walked into the airport, in uniform, and there were so many disgusting, terrible, mean rotten people. Being a combat medic was doubly hard, and in the heat of battle, I couldn’t save many of my fellow soldiers. I was actived for 13 months in the National Guard after 9/11. Upon coming home, all 502 of us from the Infantry unit were lined up (I being… Read more »
Yep, still get angry thinking about it. Many of those who crapped on us then are now government officials and continue to do so. Don’t forget how lousy the VA was then too as well as it still is now. US Army 1968-71 DAV
Downtown San Francisco is a good place to avoid, period, no matter what you are driving. I drove there once in a little Ranger mini-pickup and that rabbit warren of changing one-way streets, blocked streets, and no turn signs and/or forced turns was the worst nightmare I ever was in! The traffic engineers who laid out that magnificent mess were drunk, stoned, and/or insane! If you want to visit downtown San Francisco, find parking on the outskirts and take public transportation the rest of the way. The last time I had a flu shot was when a doctor talked me… Read more »
Any large city obviously! Or for that matter any urban area. GO CAMPING!
re: flu shots. Each year a flu shot is made up to protect against about 3 of the most common strains travelling around the world. Its possible you could catch a different strain and not be protected. Flu shots do not cause the flu. Being protected against the ones covered helps to slow down and/or eradicate the strains.
Two other super-scenic routes that are iffy for large rigs are the Beartooth Hwy. in Wyoming and the Million Dollar Hwy. between Ouray and Silverton, CO, but we’ve towed our 36-foot 5th-wheel through both several times in summer. Just go slow and be extra careful in an RV. The roads are paved but narrow, some turns are sharp, and some drops are long — but the mountains are magnificent. Better yet, park the rig and do a day trip on these roads in your toad or truck.
Sue – I agree. Million Dollar Hwy, Trail Ridge Rd (Estes Park, Co. to Grand Lake, Co,) and Going-To-The-Sun Rd.
in Glacier National Park are three of most beautiful and breath taking routes/trips in the US.
I dearly wish you would post articles that I can comment on, like the 10 worst places to take your RV. It is linked to Facebook, which is PLAGUE on social networking and I DO NOT USE IT AT ALL. Facebook is a incurable Disease!
That being said, I avoid California at all costs as well. Too many STUPID LAWS and Regulations on just about everything. So, why waste any fuel driving there!
Off my Angry Soapbox for today!
Jeff, we appreicate you not coming to California, too. Thanks!
I live in Canada, but love California. It is a huge state with so many completely different terrains and places to see……from the Redwood forests , Pacific coastline, deserts, amazing cities, Napa Valley, Lake Tahoe, Disney Land, San Diego… San Francisco is a great place to visit…….and so forth. I guess all LAWS are STUPID if you’re incapable of following them. Not sure what the stupid laws are, as I was never pulled over by police there. When in Rome ….Happy Trails.
What laws specifically are you upset about? Having lived in CA for over 16 years I totally agree that politically the place is a “train” wreck with ridiculous taxes and an unsustainable sanctuary policy. However – as far as scenic beauty, varied terrain, and great RVing / camping it is unbeatable. We have stayed all over the state from desert locations to many beautiful mountains, lakes and forests. One of our all time favorite National Parks is Sequoia N.P. – never crowded with great camping and hiking. But I do not understand what “stupid laws and regulations” you are referring… Read more »
As someone who has had to endure the 5FU (Fluorouracil cream) treatment twice for sun damaged skin, mostly due to the sins of my youth, I don’t really care if the sun protection clothing isn’t fashion runway ready. There are a number of online shopping sites specifically for this type of clothing and the manufacturers have stepped up their game in terms of appeal of the items. Your PSA for today – use sunblock and cover up!
Still laughing