RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1064

Issue 1064 • March 11, 2019

Welcome to another fabulous edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here, you’ll find helpful RV-related, and small-space living, tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate your readership.

If you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Top 10 places NOT to take your RV

You may or may not agree with the list, but from doityourselfrv.com, here’s one RVer’s view of the matter:

1. Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier National Park: The main road through beautiful Glacier National Park is Going-to-the-Sun Road — named after a Blackfeet Nation god. You are not actually allowed to take any trailers up this steep, winding road that goes over the 6,646 Logan Pass, and park rangers will stop you along the way if your vehicle is longer than 21 feet. In addition, the road is closed a majority of the year due to heavy snow. The best way to see the stunning views from this road is to park your RV in one of the lower elevation campgrounds and explore in a smaller vehicle or via the park’s public transportation.

2. Downtown San Francisco, California: One of the most beautiful cities in the U.S. is also one of the most frustrating for drivers. While the traffic on the outskirts of San Francisco is excruciating on a good day, the hilly and crowded streets inside the city are worse. Do not attempt to take your trailer or RV onto streets like Filbert Street for its views of San Francisco Bay or Coit Tower (and its 31.5% grade). Also, stay far, far away from crooked Lombard Street. In fact, keep your camper out of San Francisco altogether.

3. Tuweep, Grand Canyon: One of the best and most famous views of the Grand Canyon is shot from the Toroweap Overlook near the Tuweep Campground. This rugged part of the park is also a bad place to take an RV or to tow a camper. While there is a small campground, you will need to get a reservation permit before you go.

Want the next seven on the list? Head over here.

Project your computer and phone screen onto your TV and access the Internet on the big screen!

Anything you can see on your laptop, phone, or tablet, you can see on your TV. Sit back and watch movies from Netflix (or YouTube, Amazon, etc.) – all from the comfort of your living room couch. Share vacation photos with friends or view a spreadsheet in the office conference room, without having to huddle around the tiny screen of a mobile device. Plug the ScreenBeamMini2 into your computer, and wirelessly project it to your TV. Learn more about the ScreenBeam or order here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Easy stand for water filter

If you use an inline water filter to feed your inbound water supply, keeping the filter canister out of the dirt can be a trial. Here’s a trick: A rubber safety cone, cut with a sharp knife to accommodate the canister, is both lightweight and goof-proof. Highway workers frown on using theirs, so you can find a variety on Amazon here.

UV protection from your clothing?

I feel that one of the problems with wearing protective clothing while in the sun is just how ugly and uncomfortable most of these clothes happen to be. If you look at most of the suggested protective clothing being offered on the market today, the designer obviously has style as a priority far down their list of design standards. Remember, any form of clothing provides some level of protection from the sun. There are some clothing manufacturers who specialize in providing clothing that is made to give specific levels of protection, usually listed as having an SPF or UPF, which is designed into their clothing. Regardless of all of the technology involved in these specifications, keep in mind that even a T-shirt and a pair of jeans gives an exceptional level of sun protection. —From The Ultimate RV Owners Reference.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



Don’t worry about planning your trip to a National Park, let Dirt In My Shoes do the work for you! Click on what park you’re planning on visiting, and select how many days you’d like your trip to be – Dirt In My Shoes does the rest!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I loved my wife Lorraine in the beginning, but for the longest time, I’ve had a crush on my friend Claire-Lee Robins, who I know feels the same way about me. Eventually, Lorraine found out about my secretive feelings, and just like that, she packed her bags and left. I did feel bad about it all. But then I realized… I can see Claire-Lee now Lorraine has gone.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even a single contribution of $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce more than 250 highly informative newsletters every year. Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com