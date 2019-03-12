RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1065

Issue 1065 • March 12, 2019

Welcome to another fabulous edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here, you’ll find helpful RV-related, and small-space living, tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate your readership.

If you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

The roasting master recommends…

With veteran RVer and hot-dog-loving Mike Sokol

Since I’m now officially the Hot-Dog King (did you see Mike’s poll last week?), it’s only fitting that I have a way to roast them (or marshmallows) over an open campfire. Since wooden sticks can be hit or miss, here’s a collapsible stainless steel version that should be good for all kinds of campfire fun. Now if it would only stop snowing… (seriously!). Get yourself a set on Amazon here.

Make frozen breakfast sandwiches and breakfast burritos ahead of time and save yourself time in your small RV kitchen! They’ll last for three weeks in the freezer. Get the recipe and learn how to freeze them here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Did your RV door lock you out?

The most common cause of an automatically locking door is a bent interior lever. The exterior handle moves a lever that locks and unlocks the door. After heavy use, the lever can bend, causing the door to lock automatically. To fix this: 1. Remove the three screws securing the interior door lock assembly with a star-bit screwdriver. 2. Swing the interior door lock assembly out of the way. It will swivel on the inside door handle shaft. 3. Use a pair of pliers to bend the bent lever up into the proper position. 4. Put the inner and outer assemblies back in place, and replace the three screws. More info on this (including pictures) from the axleaddict.com.

Gray tank maintenance

Over time grease and residue build up in the gray tank and it causes a foul odor, not to mention how it is affecting the tank and valve assembly. Periodically treat the gray tank with environmentally safe holding tank chemicals to avoid odors from the tank. When the tank is empty you can also add some dishwashing liquid down the drains to help break down grease and residue buildup. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Tired of that big, heavy keychain? You need this handy compact key organizer. Your pockets and purses will thank us.

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



Here’s a list of RV parks in a dozen states that go out of their way to accommodate physically challenged RVers.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

What’s the difference between Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

The people in Dubai don’t like The Flintstones, but the people in Abu Dhabi doooooo!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even a single contribution of $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce more than 250 highly informative newsletters every year. Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com