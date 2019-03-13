RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1066

Issue 1066 • March 13, 2019

QUICK TIPS

Why trailer weight distribution is so critical

In case you missed this in our RV Travel Newsletter recently, reader George Bliss flagged this YouTube video as a “must see” for RVtravel.com readers. It’s a truly graphic demonstration of what happens when you don’t keep enough weight over the trailer tongue. Click the image to play. Thanks, George, for a good steer!

New for 2019 – RV Camping in Corps of Engineers Parks

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it's the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation.

New edition of RVer’s Guide to Dump Stations published. Read more about it here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Foam cushions need a cleaning?

Here’s advice to refresh smelly cushions, from Walnut Ridge Family RV Sales: “Simply take the cushion covers off of the foam and wash those according to the directions. Lay the foam cushions on the driveway or yard on top of an old sheet or blanket. Sprinkle baking soda liberally onto one side of the cushions and allow to sit for a few hours in the sun before flipping over and repeating. After a few more hours in the sun, you will want to get as much of the baking soda off as possible. The best way I’ve found is simply by shaking and beating the powder off. A vacuum is of little use on foam. Next, you will want to fill a spray bottle with half vinegar and half water and mist both sides of the cushions. Once again let sit in the sun until completely dry.”

Another use for RV leveling blocks

“When faced with puddles, mud or otherwise outside your RV exit just plop down a few blocks if available. If there’s storage room, buy a cheap set.” Thanks to Martine Flory for the idea!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



And there are more than 200 of them! Many times we see a lot of the same stuff around the campfire … I mean, how often do you really cook in foil? But this list has some unique recipes we think you might want to try.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I ordered Chinese take-out food from a local place. On my way home after picking it up, I heard the bags rustling and moving and quickly became terrified as to what was in my food. I thought I could see a little pair of eyes peering out at me but wasn’t positive. I was driving so I leaned forward, picked up the bag, put it on the passenger seat and there it was again, more rustling and little eyes looking out behind the prawn crackers, I thought it was a rat or a mouse or something, so I carefully pulled the bag down to see… And there it was… A Peeking Duck!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

