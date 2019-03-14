RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1067

Issue 1067 • March 14, 2019

QUICK TIPS

Looking for boondock spots? Two great resources!

The folks at the Wheeling It blog recommend these two resources for folks looking for public lands to boondock on: “Benchmark Maps: My first (and still absolute best IMHO) resource for finding public land areas are the Benchmark Map Series. They are sold by state and each one has a ‘recreation’ section which offers lovely color-coded public land boundary maps. The maps won’t list which specific office manages the area, but they’ll identify which agency (e.g. BLM or National Forest) manages the land, what the exact boundary of the area is, the roads within and what it’s called.

“US Public Lands App: My supporting resource for finding public land is the US Public Lands App (iPhone/iPad/Android). This is kind of like an electronic version of the paper maps, but with the added benefit of a satellite underlay. Using this app I can easily scan an area to see if there’s any public land and identify which agency manages it. Plus I can zoom to road level and scan the satellite image for additional details. Pretty darn cool!

“You could do pretty much all of your boondocking planning just with these two resources alone, but as a newbie, I always recommend getting more details so that you know the conditions, rules and any specific issues or regulations for the area you want to visit. So, once you’ve figured out the type of public land you want to visit, the next battle is getting more details on the area.” More suggestions here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Rig too heavy? Now what?

“Okay, so in weighing your RV you found out you have too much stuff. Now what? It’s time to go through everything and see what you haven’t used in a while. Every six months I go through my rig and get rid of unused items. Over the past four years, we have shed lots of pounds doing this. As full-time RVers, it’s easy to get overloaded quickly. Once you determine what you need and what can go, you can reload your RV. Keep your heavy items lower in the rig and lighter ones up higher. Loading this way will reduce sway while on the road. As far as load distribution on either side, you can make a quick determination by measuring road clearances on either side of the RV. If you are one inch lower on one side than the other you have a good idea that you need to move things around. You should go and reweigh your rig to see if you accomplished your goal.” Thanks to Franz and Hilga Williams on everything-about-rving.com

De-winterizing tips

Spring is almost here! Depending on how your unit was winterized it will need to be de-winterized. If you used non-toxic RV antifreeze you need to run fresh water through the entire system until the antifreeze is gone. To remove it from the 12-volt water pump, add water to the fresh water holding tank, turn the pump on and open all water faucets. When antifreeze is out of the system, turn the pump off and take the water heater out of the by-pass mode (if applicable). Re-install any water filter cartridges you removed for storage. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

You’ve probably had a root beer float before, but have you had a campfire root beer float? Check out this yummy-looking recipe here.

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



From Transfercar, a vehicle relocation service designed to allow you to drive a free car or RV and to save rental companies money. Companies using Transfercar include Budget, Advantage, El Monte RV and Road Bear RV Rentals.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

