RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1068

Welcome to another fabulous edition of RV Travel's Daily Tips newsletter.

QUICK TIPS

RV fire prevention

As they say in the medical field: An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. With this in mind, it’s crucial to address any small problems with your vehicle before they become big and potentially dangerous ones. Inspect your RV regularly (or have someone else inspect it regularly) to make sure all hoses and connections are tight in the engine, electrical, and propane systems, and that no leaks are present. Also check the radiator and the insulation around the engine. A monthly once-over is a good idea. If anything looks awry, get it repaired as soon as possible.

Not only are a dirty engine and dirty transmission unsightly, but grime and grease buildup will cause them to run hotter. If fuel starts leaking, or something shorts out, the heat of the engine combined with the greasy dirt could cause a fire.

Friction and drag can come from a number of things – brake drag for sure, but also any part of your undercarriage that comes loose. If anything on your RV is dragging, stop right away and address the problem.

Electrical fires can happen in RVs with old or improper wiring. Make sure your electrical system is inspected regularly for solid connections and wires that are in good shape. If and when any electrical work needs to be done, make sure it’s done by a skilled electrician or handyman (or woman). Tips from rvshare.com.

WiFi endoscope lets you peep where your eyes won’t go

Ever wondered what the inside of your black water tank looked like? Is that “tank blaster” really doing the job? You can’t just eyeball the inside of the tank – or can you? With a flexible endoscope, you can run a tiny camera down for a “look around,” and get an eyeful of information on your tablet or phone. It’s pretty handy to have in the RV, so check it out here.



Have a hard time opening items in blister pack packaging (that really hard stuff that even scissors hardly cut through)? Use a can opener! You’ll get a nice, clean line and will be able to open it easily without cutting your fingers on the sharp, thick plastic. Click the image to enlarge if you’re not sure what we’re talking about.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Unstable entry step?

If that bottom fold-down step on your rig leaves you a bit breathless for its lack of stability, consider this mod. Obtain a scissor style jack with a flat top, stand it on a block of wood under the bottom step. Crank up the jack to add just enough stability, without raising the step above level. Consider a bargain price for the jack at the local auto wrecking yard. Or bust out $15 and buy one from Amazon.

Does your nose know LP?

LP gas is odorless, colorless and tasteless. To assist you in detecting a leak an odorant is added to it when it is manufactured. If you are not familiar with the odor of LP gas, the next time you go to a qualified fill station ask the attendant to let you smell it. Most people describe the smell as being similar to rotten eggs, or as having a garlic odor. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



You’re probably familiar with most of these, but allow yourself a little wanderlust and look at these gorgeous photos. This article also shows the number of visitors to each park in 2018 – Wow!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A little boy asks his grandpa to make a noise like a frog. His grandpa questions, “Why?” The little boy responds, “Because mommy said the moment you croak is when we’re going on a big trip to Disneyland!”

