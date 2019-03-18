RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1069

Issue 1069 • March 19, 2019

QUICK TIPS

Fix things like a real geek

With veteran RVer Mike Sokol

I love this Tekton ratchet screwdriver set. My kids got one for me a few Christmases ago, and I’ve used it on a weekly basis ever since for all sorts of repairs and installations. It not only includes the usual suspects of standard and Philips blades in a plethora of sizes, but there’s also Torx and pentalobe security bits so you can pull apart your computer case or open up the cover on something you need to repair. The ratchet handle makes quick work of long screws. I don’t leave home without it.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Tune in to The RV Show USA this Wednesday evening, March 20, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern, to learn all about RVing. In particular, learn from electricity expert Mike Sokol about Electric Shock Drowning (ESD) around boats and boat docks. (Mike will be on during the 9:00 hour.)

Feeling old? Visit the Fountain of Youth in Lewes, Delaware. The fountain well, said to have been discovered by the area’s first Dutch colonists in 1631, is dried up now, but it’s still worth a visit juuuuust in case there’s still a little magic left. Get the address here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Where to put that stabilizer jack crank?

If your crank is creeping around in a storage compartment, you may find that when you need it most, it’s crawled to the middle of the compartment, just out of reach. Get yourself a couple “garage storage hooks” like these, screw them into an appropriate location in your basement storage compartment and hang that cranky crank where it’s in reach and can’t get away!

Buying a used RV? Who is showing you the rig?

Does the person showing you the RV actually own it? First and foremost, make sure your contact is actually the owner of the RV. The first Class C motorhome we looked at was shown to us by the father of the man who owned the rig. He didn’t have answers to our questions nor did he have any control over the cost of the RV. He wasn’t able to tell us how it was stored (very important), how often it had been driven, or show us any of the maintenance records. Unless the owner is deceased or you’re buying from a used RV dealer, make sure you are able to ask the owner questions directly.

—From Beginner’s Guide to Living in an RV: Everything I Wish I Knew Before Full-Time RVing Across America.

Retirement can mean many new experiences are around the corner (especially if you’re reading this from inside your RV). Here’s some advice about how to have those experiences on a budget.

