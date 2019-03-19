RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1070

Issue 1070 • March 20, 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT: Tune in to The RV Show USA this evening, March 20, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Eastern), to learn all about RVing. In particular, learn from electricity expert Mike Sokol about Electric Shock Drowning (ESD) around boats and boat docks. (Mike will be on during the 9:00 hour [Eastern].) For Mike’s important article about ESD, click here.

QUICK TIPS

Interior drafts

If your RV feels “drafty” the leak is often something that can be fixed with a little silicone rubber, or maybe a little strategically placed spray foam insulation. But if you have a significant level of cold air coming into your RV, from wherever, you might consider finding a short-term solution. Insulated “snakes” and even painter’s tape (which comes off easily) can be a temporary solution for air leaks at doors and windows in cold weather. One of the things that we used in our older RV was a couple of those insulated “snakes” that are sold to block drafts under an outside door. They are long (3-4 feet) stuffed cloth tubes and are usually about 4 inches in diameter. —From The Ultimate RV Owners Reference.

Forget drones, fly a Bluetooth-controlled “paper airplane” and see the view from your phone! Take a look here – this is pretty darn neat.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Keep those rocks from dinging your frame

It’s a bane for travel trailer owners. You zoom down a gravel road, and what do you get? Paint dings all over the frame anywhere in “shooting distance” of your tow vehicle’s rear wheels. We’ve spent tedious hours repainting our frame, and sure enough, on our next boondocking adventure, “It looks like nobody cares.” Here’s a tip: Shoot down that frame with a spray coating of rocker panel paint. It leaves your exposed frame areas with a textured, rock-impact-resistant finish. Here’s some we found on Amazon.

Cleaning roof vent screens

Roof vent screens can be cleaned from the top of the RV. Some roof vent screens can be easily removed for cleaning. You can vacuum the screen with a small handheld vacuum cleaner, or lightly brush the screen using a soft bristle brush. Lubricate the roof vent gears annually with light, water-resistant grease. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

If you have a bottle of olive oil, rubbing alcohol or other cleaning supply, this hack will help you with the amount coming out of the opening – slow it down! Leave the foil top covering the opening, poke small holes in it with fork prongs, and voila! You’ll get a “sprinkle” of whatever it is you need, instead of a whole dump. From smalljoys.tv

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



As this fascinating website states, “The SCA is the oldest national organization devoted to the signs, structures and experiences of the 20th-century American roadscape.” It’s pretty neat, and if you like old roadside attractions, you’ll want to spend some time here.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I had a bit too much to drink last night and accidentally swallowed some Scrabble tiles. Going to the bathroom later may spell TROUBLE.

