RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1071

QUICK TIPS

Do-it-yourself kingpin lock

With commercial kingpin locks costing upwards of $40 or $50, I thought I’d make my own. You can too!

Take a length of angle iron, cut kerfs into it so it will bend nicely, fit it to your kingpin, drill two holes, buy a lock and you’re done.

Nothing will stop a determined thief, but this would certainly be a deterrent and will prevent someone from just hooking up and driving away with your fifth wheel RV. Leaving your slides out, when possible, would also be a great deterrent to having someone steal your rig.

Thanks again to George Bliss for his frequent (and valuable) contributions!

Keep your shoes (and floor…and suitcases) clean by putting shower caps over them. It’s the best trick to keep the dirt out of your luggage and storage. Have a lot of shoes? Here’s a 100-pack of shower caps on Amazon for less than $7.

Stay for free at more than 700 wineries and farms

With a Harvest Hosts membership, you can stay overnight at more than 700 wineries, farms, breweries, etc., for free! Harvest Hosts offers an alternative to traditional campgrounds, where members can meet interesting people, taste great wines, eat fresh produce and stay in peaceful settings. (RVtravel.com recently stayed in a blueberry orchard.) Save 15 percent by using code HHFRIENDS15 at checkout. Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Keep mice out of the RV

RV rodents are unwelcome guests. Here’s one of several tips to deal with the unwelcome marauders, courtesy of loveyourrv.com. “Fashion metal rings out of sheet metal and place on the ground around tires and jacks. Make them tall enough so mice can’t get over – usually around eight inches will do the trick.”

Bugs in the awning track

It’s an unusual situation, but if it happens to you, it’s sure to be in the “drive you nuts” file. Here’s the story from Jeff-Z.com: “Some sort of mud-nest-building critter kept making a mess in the accessory track of the awning roller tube. So I stuck an earplug in each end of the track. An earplug needs to be removed when we set up our Carefree Sunblocker. But the earplugs are disposable and easy to get in and out.”

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



What is a healthy life expectancy? How does age affect creativity? This isn’t a website but it’s an interesting article about why one man thinks he should die at the age of 75 and what that means for his life and our world.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Q: What did the sick chickpea say?

A: I falafel.

