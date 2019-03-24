RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1072

March 25, 2019

QUICK TIPS

Need more countertop space? Add a yard!

There’s nothing worse than having to wrestle with cramped space in your RV. (Okay, so the whole grey-water/sewer smell thing might be pretty bad too!) Imagine meeting a few new people at your current campground and inviting them over for a tasty meal and perhaps an after-dinner drink. Not more than thirty minutes prior to their arrival the skies open up and the rains descend. While most other RVers would fret over where to put all the plates and dishes brought in from outside, you’ll hardly be breaking a sweat because your kitchen has a newly appointed, collapsible, and service-ready countertop. That’s right, add 36″ to your kitchen counter space in this unique, do-it-yourself project from doityourselfrv.com.

NOW YOU KNOW

What makes a manila envelope manila? The tan-colored folders are made from manila hemp (also known as Abacá), which comes from a species of an edible banana plant found in the Philippines. It’s not actually hemp, but because hemp fibers were so common when the pulp was first used, they called it that and named it after the capital of the Philippines, Manila. The history of the file folder dates back to the U.S. Civil War in which Lieutenant Joseph P. Meisburger’s right-hand man, Jeremiah T. Hoehn, invented it in a hurry as their squadron was being overrun and they were in dire need of something to carry the important files so as not to be left behind.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Sign hanger for your RV

Seems like some RVers just want to say “Howdy!” to their neighbors, so they like to hang an introductory name sign on the rig. Here’s one RVer’s approach. Using 4″-thick-wall PVC, a T-reducer to 2″, 2″ PVC for the “arms,” and a 90-degree elbow made for a sign hanger. The whole unit shoves down over his manual jack crank. You might need to modify sizes to fit over your electric jack, but the principle should still work. More on the rv.net forum. And for those not-so-neighborly, you could get a sign that reads, “Go Away!”

Illuminating idea for night work

Tired of fumbling with a flashlight when setting up camp after dark? How about adding flush-mount 12-volt lights at each stabilizer jack location and near the sewer hookup area?

WEBSITE OF THE DAY



Even if you think you know how to use your iPhone really well, think again. You’ll surely learn something new from this list of 18 tips. Neat-o!

Did you purchase a lemon RV? Think you need a lawyer?

In this short video (recorded at a low bandwidth), Alan Warren of The RV Show USA lays it out there about the realities of filing a lawsuit against an RV manufacturer or sleazy RV dealer, and he gives some advice for those who have a sure-fire lemon RV. Watch the video.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

You are on a horse galloping at a constant speed. On your right side there’s a sharp drop off, and on your left side there’s an elephant traveling at the same speed as you. Directly in front of you is another galloping horse, but you can’t catch up to it. Behind you is a lion running, trying to catch up, but can’t.

What must you do to get yourself out of this dangerous situation?

Get off the carousel. You’ve had too much to drink.

