RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1150

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Today’s thought

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Creamsicle Day.

Tip of the day

Overloading an RV is easier than overloading a car

It is almost impossible to overload a passenger vehicle because space tends to limit the amount of weight. You can’t take your child’s six friends to the baseball game if you are taking all of the team’s Little League equipment in the back seat. Space, not weight, is the main concern.

Then there are RVs. An RV is heavier and is capable of being overloaded. Also the storage capacity in most RVs offers many possibilities for improper weight distribution. Loading your supplies can have a major impact on how the vehicle handles, as well as on the durability of your tires. The results of overloading can be serious. Passenger safety is at stake. Problems such as tire failure and/or poor handling can leave the driver with inadequate ability to control the vehicle during emergency maneuvers. Read more including about Load Ratings for RVs.

Reader poll

That’s connected to … what?

The Klein ET310 transmitter/receiver figures out what electrical outlet is connected to which circuit breaker. Plug the transmitter end into the outlet in question, then scan the circuit breaker panel with the receiver “wand” and voila – you know which breaker is powering that outlet without resorting to flipping random breakers on and off. The transmitter also doubles as a 3-light outlet tester letting you know if there’s a Hot/Neutral polarity reversal, open ground, etc., and it also checks GFCI operation. Learn more or order.

• RV wipes out, totaled, only 20 minutes after couple buy it.

• Destination trailers getting popular with RVers.

• Living and dying at the Walmart parking lot.

Trivia

Before we traveled by bus, train or plane, we traveled by stage coach. In the United States these horse-drawn carriages traveled at a speed of about 5 miles per hour, covering about 60 to 80 miles a day.

Leave here with a laugh

South African comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said in a comic routine that some of his friends are always inviting him camping. They tell him how great it will be, that they’ll go out in nature with no power, no electricity, and they’ll have to go to the bathroom in a hole in the ground. “Yeah, that was my life,” he said. “That was me growing up. Do you know how hard I worked to never go camping again?”

