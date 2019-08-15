RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1151

From the editors of RVtravel.com, “The RVers’ Voice of Reason.”

Thursday, August 15, 2019



Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and small-space living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you.

When you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? We get a tiny commission on what you purchase (which at the end of the month add up to help us pay some bills). Thanks.

U.S. shoppers • Canadian shoppers

If you are not already receiving an email reminder about each new issue of this newsletter, sign up here.

Shop for RV accessories at Amazon. Biggest selection anywhere! Click here.

Today’s Thought

“Go for the moon. If you don’t get it, you’ll still be heading for a star. Happiness lies not in the mere possession of money; it lies in the joy of achievement, in the thrill of the creative effort.” —President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

Tip of the day

Save on insurance when your RV is at home

If your RV is stored on private property for long periods of time, you may be able to save money by canceling the liability, collision, medical and uninsured portions of the policy until you head back out on the road (provided your insurance carrier allows this practice). But keep the comprehensive coverage active. If you allow this coverage to lapse and your rig is financed, your lending institution will likely send you a nasty note and then tack on its own expensive coverage to your monthly payment.

Bonus Tip:

Better organization for a small RV refrigerator

Small RV refrigerator? Use a sharp kitchen knife to slice your “dozen egg box,” lengthwise down the middle. Now you’ve got two, smaller “half dozen” boxes that fit into smaller areas of the reefer.

Reader Poll

Going full-time? Need a home base? This is the best.

LED lights for RVs: Huge selection. Exceptional prices. Click.

Camp half price at 1,800 American RV parks. Click

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

The coolest Duck Tape Ever!

This makes every other roll of Duck Tape totally boring! This is so unbelievably wonderful — the tape is adorned with images of retro travel trailers! So quit using plain ol’ boring Duck Tape. A roll of this will cost you less than 6 bucks! Learn more or order.

Trivia

It is estimated that three-quarters of the world’s dog population lives in the developing world as feral, village or community dogs, with pet dogs uncommon. In 2013, a study found that mutts live on average 1.2 years longer than purebreds. —Wikipedia

Website of the day

Volunteer for the Federal government. This website is a strategic alliance of governmental partners from all levels — local, state and federal — to publicize volunteer positions and events for citizens interested in volunteer service benefitting the nation’s resources. It helps applicants make the best match possible between their personal requirements and their choice of volunteer work throughout America’s vast land base and expansive resources.

Today’s RVing category with many interesting articles:

Medical and Health

And the survey says. . .

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• Sixty-five percent believed generators are okay in National Parks, but only during limited hours. Sixteen percent say they should never be permitted.

• Seventy percent have dined at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

• Half of our readers prefer to spend their time alone or with one other person, not with large groups.

Mini finger hot pads great for RV

Ouch, don’t burn yourself! These clever silicone pot holders are just right to grab a heated dish out of the microwave or a hot pan handle off the stove or out of the oven. And being small, they’re easy to store. Grab a set of these “pinch grips” on Amazon for about $8.

Leave here with a laugh

I once fell in love with a girl who only knew 4 vowels. She didn’t know I existed.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping and NEW RV Crashes and Disasters.

CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• No park Walmarts. Best directory of stores that do not allow overnight stays with RVs.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Emily Woodbury. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Emily Woodbury at advertising(at)RVtravel.com.



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com