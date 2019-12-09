RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1228

Monday, December 9, 2019

Today’s thought

What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you. —Ralph Waldo Emerson



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pastry Day!

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday news for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Motorhome shopping most-wanted checklist

Some ideas from Bill Myers:

• Has great curb appeal. Looks good and is something you can be proud to own and drive.

• Feels modern when you step into it. No purple velour on the walls or seats. No puke-green shag carpet, no burnt-orange refrigerator.

• Has no unusual odors – no tobacco smells, no food smells, no pets odors, and absolutely no wet, mildewy smell.

• Has a real bathroom, one that you can stand up in without bumping your head. And a real sink with a vanity.

• Has a real shower – large enough to stand up and move around in.

• Has a full-size refrigerator that runs on electric and propane – with enough room in the freezer to hold at least six microwave dinners.

• Has a large kitchen area with enough counter space to prepare food.

• Has a dinette where you can sit and eat meals or use a computer.

• Has a comfortable couch with reading lights above and long enough to stretch out on.

• Has a side entry door – no rear door entry for me.

• Has enough room inside for me and my traveling companion, with sufficient storage space for all that we carry.

• Is new enough that it has modern safety features like driver and passenger air bags.

• Has less than 40,000 miles.

• Is easy to drive, easy to park, has no squeaks or strange noises, handles well on the highway, in the wind and when big trucks pass by.

• Is not so long or wide that it is difficult to drive and restricted from some national parks.

• Is mechanically reliable – with wide availability of parts and can be worked on just about anywhere in the country.

When I find a motorhome that satisfies all the above, I can be pretty sure it will be one I’ll enjoy. And when I get ready to sell it, it’ll likely appeal to a lot of potential buyers and will sell quickly.

From Buying a Used Motorhome – How to get the most for your money and not get burned. Available on Amazon.com.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Move it like a roadie! Moving heavy things easily and safely around your campsite. (Learn from the master – and find out how he knows so much about this.)

A downside to full-time RVing

While most people think about the adventure of full-time RVing, there is another side to full-timing that is most often not talked about and ignored — the disconnection you may feel from family, friends and a community; it can be tough to take for some RVers. Watch this video from David Bott of Outside Our Bubble, with an accompanying article by his wife, Brenda.

Reader poll

What did we learn about you from our reader polls last week? Find out here.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand-new ones, and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

Quick Tip

Gone fishin’!

Did you know you can fish without a fishing license or stamps in Texas state parks? Just bring your fishing gear and family or friends to a state park, pay the park entry fee, and you’re ready to wet some hooks. If you don’t have any fishing gear, don’t worry. Many state parks loan fishing equipment for use in the park. Learn more.

GREAT HOLIDAY GIFT

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

This is one of the neatest gadgets we’ve seen in a while! This waterproof monocular telescope connects right to your phone, so you can take photos of that bird waaaaaaay over there. You can now photograph anything up to 10x closer than before. Great for birdwatching, concerts or any sporting event. We already bought one! Learn more or order.

RV and RV-related recalls for November. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Read the latest issue of this newsletter here.

Random RV Thought

Beginning right after the end of the year, get ready for some RV excitement! It’s RV Show time all across the USA and Canada. Shows usually run a few days long and showcase hundreds of RVs of all shapes and sizes. Even if you don’t want to buy a new RV, it’s fun to attend one of these shows and just look. (*Make sure you’re always reading our Sunday newsletter to see upcoming RV shows!)

The best gifts for RVers!

Check out our 2019 Holiday Gift Guide right here.

Website of the day

The best places to visit in 2020

Conde Nast has released its annual list of the best places to visit in the upcoming year. If you’re looking for a new adventure (and perhaps one outside of the RV), take a peek.

#875F

The cutest ornament we’ve ever seen…

This adorable little camp stove is the perfect addition to your, or a family or friend’s, Christmas tree this year. Makes the perfect gift for an RVer, camper, hiker, fisher…well, anyone! Learn more or order here (and see some other equally cute RV-related ornaments here).

Trivia

The word “PEZ” comes from the German word for peppermint — PfeffErminZ. Failed PEZ flavors include coffee, eucalyptus, menthol, and flower.

Leave here with a laugh

Actual computer tech support question:

Tech support: How may I help you?

Customer: I’m writing my first e-mail.

Tech support: Okay, and what seems to be the problem?

Customer: Well, I have the letter ‘a’ in the address, but how do I get the circle around it?

