RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1232

Friday, December 13, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you will shop at Amazon this holiday season, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra).



Today’s thought

“Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs.” —Henry Ford



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Violin Day! Oh, and Happy Friday the 13th!

Tip of the Day

Test the RV’s features for noise before you buy

Are you shopping for a brand-new or new-to-you RV? While in the final process of buying an RV, be sure to test the rig’s water pump and furnace to see how noisy they are. On some inexpensive RVs, the water pump may be poorly insulated and make a horribly loud sound. The furnace fan may be noisy, as well. Also check for the placement of electrical outlets. On some units their locations will make little sense and prove inconvenient once you are on the road.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Dump station “engineering” comes up short

The old joke about “Did you get your driver’s license at Walmart?” has a new variation as far as Russ and Tiña De Maris are concerned: “Did you buy your engineering license through Craigslist?” As RVers, you’ve probably had a dump station experience like theirs that leads to such a question. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV weight terminology you should know

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some on Amazon here.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Oh, and don’t forget to take a look at our recent November Recalls newsletter if you haven’t already. Make sure your RV or other vehicle isn’t on the list.

Reader poll

Save money with these reusable silicone bags

Never waste money on plastic bags again! This 4-pack of reusable silicone food bags have an airtight seal and are leak-proof, keeping food fresh for longer. Easily freeze the bags, and even run them through the dishwasher once you’re done using them. This plastic bag alternative won’t harm the environment, and instead provides a solution that you can wash, rinse and reuse to your heart’s content! Learn more or order.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Night settings reduce glare after dark

Many rear-view monitors found on motorhomes will adjust automatically, or they have settings (a switch) for day and night usage. Change your setting as needed. Using the night setting will greatly reduce glare and be easier on your eyes when driving at night or on heavily overcast days. This will be similar to decreasing the brightness of your dash lights. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Where to camp for free or less than $20. Thick guidebook from Don Wright lists thousands of locations.

Random RV Thought

Why do many RV parks have sites that are not level? If they go to all the trouble to create a park, then they should make sure the pads are level.

Website of the day

Maximum trailer and RV lengths in California State Parks

A complete list of maximum RV and trailer lengths allowed to stay at all California state parks, beaches, recreation areas and historic parks. Click on the park name for reservation information, directions to get there, and more.

Pan liners protect kitchenware while driving

These 9 pot protectors come in three sizes and are perfect for placing between pots, pans, plates and bowls while driving down the road. Nobody likes arriving at the campsite to find broken or scratched kitchenware! Learn more or order.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• No-park Walmarts. Best directory of stores that do not allow overnight stays with RVs.

Trivia

The world’s quietest room is in the Microsoft headquarters in Washington state. The lab room measures a background noise of -20.35 dBA, which is 20 decibels below the threshold of human hearing and breaks previous records for spaces that were deemed the planet’s quietest places, according to CNN.

Which country is the most visited country in the world? Yesterday’s issue gave you the answer!

Leave here with a laugh

An RVer in a motorhome got hopelessly bogged down in an unexpected muddy hole along a dirt road. After a few minutes, a passing farmer drove by on his tractor and offered to pull him out for a mere $20.

After the motorhome was back on dry ground, the RVer said to the farmer, “At only $20, I bet you’re pulling vehicles out of this mud day and night.”

“Can’t,” replied the farmer. “At night I haul water for the hole.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday news for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com