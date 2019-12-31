RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1243

Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” —Benjamin Franklin



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is New Year’s Eve, which means it’s also National Champagne Day! Cheers!

Tip of the Day

Watch for overheating of outlets and power cords

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Visually inspect all outlets every season for any signs of overheating. That’s why white outlets are the best since it’s easy to see any browning of the plastic. If there is any sign of overheating, get the outlets replaced immediately and inspect all power cords for signs of overheating as well. If plug contacts look oxidized or brown, then cleaning them with fine sandpaper might work to bring back their shine. But if there’s any sign of melting around the plastic or rubber, then replace it immediately.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Preventing winter freeze-ups while RVing

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a question from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor, about traveling during very cold temperatures. The readers’ RV wasn’t built for cold temps, and they asked for advice to prevent freezing pipes. Read Chris’ response.

Yesterday’s featured article: Full-time RV travels – Heat with gas or electricity?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Unhooking a “stuck” toad

Jim Riley passed along this hint: When it’s time to unhook your towed vehicle and it won’t break free because it’s not level, restart the toad and turn the wheel sharply to the right and/or left and it should release the tension and enable you to pull the pins easily. Thanks, Jim!

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Miss your favorite recliner no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ sports games (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Random RV Thought

If you ever need a car, rent one. Enterprise will deliver to your campsite in many cases.

Website of the day

New Year’s Eve traditions around the world

Take a peek at these 12 unique NYE traditions from around the world. These are interesting!

The best mail forwarding service in America. Click here.

Get rid of your RV’s P-trap. Look here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 5 percent of our readers never swear.

• 19 percent have hit something while backing up their RV that required a costly repair.

• 7 percent have a dishwasher in their RV.

Trivia

The first New Year’s Eve party in Times Square occurred in 1904, and was a celebration of The New York Times’ new headquarters. At the time, the NY Times tower was the second-tallest building in Manhattan. The celebration involved a street festival that lasted all day, which ended in a show of fireworks. More than 200,000 people were in attendance. (Today, about one million people come together in the square to celebrate.)

Crater Lake in Oregon gets a lot of snow each year. If that snow were measured by RVs, how many RVs would you need? You’d know if you read yesterday’s issue of this newsletter!

Where have you been all my life?

A useful quick tip from electricity expert Mike Sokol! “I used to drag out a bottle of Windex and a roll of paper towels to clean the inside of my windshield periodically, but unless I was home to think about and do the task right then, chances are I would forget about it until the next time I had to drive at night. My wife just gave me a pack of Windex Wipes for my truck, and now I can clean up the inside of my windshield any time it gets a film of streaky dust. Works great.” Buy them here.

Leave here with a laugh

My friend just asked me what I see for myself in the new year. How would I know? I don’t have 2020 vision!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Check out our Facebook Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • RV Crashes and Disasters • NEW Free Campgrounds

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2019 by RVtravel.com