RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1248

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Today’s thought

“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life.” ― Albert Camus

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Bobblehead Day!

Tip of the Day

Keep small bathroom items in place

Storing bathroom cabinet items in “modules” like small storage bins will help keep items from shifting around while on the road. And if something breaks loose that shouldn’t (e.g., lid on liquid soap pops open due to altitude change) it may keep a nasty spill contained.

RVers Alan and Cheryl Day suggest corralling items on your medicine cabinet shelves with 1/8″ Plexiglas across the front of the shelves. Thanks to the Days for the great suggestion! And reader Wendy W. says they also use clear Plexiglass and double-faced tape it in place. Wendy adds, “Most home improvement stores will cut the Plexiglass for you. Add a few small plastic baskets and it’s all organized.” Thanks, Wendy!

For a better rest, use a backflow preventer

We received a letter from a reader, as follows: “My husband is a neat-freak. He can’t stand to think about the stuff that lives in our motorhome holding tanks, and thinks that he needs to flush the tanks clean as a whistle every time we get home from an RV trip. I say he’s nuts. How can I get him into therapy?” Read Russ and Tiña De Maris’ humorous but helpful recommendations.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy storage and catch basins under sinks

Here’s another handy storage suggestion: “Plastic bins or boxes without their lids offer great storage under the kitchen or bathroom sink. Not only will they keep your jugs and bottles organized and upright, but if the plastic boxes are strategically placed under a water line joint or water filter, you have a catch basin should a leak develop. Guess how we know.” Thanks to Ken and Helen Kirkwood!

Random RV Thought

On those occasions when you’re traveling by car and not with an RV, and you pull into a rest area, you can get a little bit depressed. It happens when see happy RVers walking in and out of their RVs, or maybe you see them sitting inside having a snack. You stare at them and realize that all you have is a car, which is totally boring compared to an RV.

Website of the day

The best restaurant buffet in every state

Do you ever get hungry — and we mean really hungry — on the road but just don’t feel like cooking? Here’s a list of the best buffets in all 50 states. You won’t be hungry for long!

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency. This pack of three bright, waterproof, and shatterproof LED disks are perfect to keep tucked away. These bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light, as a rescue beacon and they can also be used for recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 45 percent have never been a smoker.

• 36 percent of our readers have been turned down service at an RV dealer because they did not purchase their RV from that dealer.

• 5 percent would not recommend the make/model of their RV to a friend.

Trivia

If the sun were hollow, you could fit a 1.3 million Earths inside it. That’s because the sun has a diameter 109x bigger than Earth’s!

What hilarious poem did Michelangelo write about one of his works of art? If you read yesterday’s newsletter, you would know.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand-new ones, and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

Leave here with a laugh

Traffic cop: “Your eyes are red. Have you been drinking?”

Driver: “Your eyes are glazed. Have you been eating doughnuts?”

