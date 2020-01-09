RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1250

Thursday, January 9, 2020

Today’s thought

“A wise man will make more opportunities than he finds.” ―Francis Bacon



Tip of the Day

Boondocking solar lights for indoors at night

“In order to save our batteries, we use solar lights which you find in lawn and garden centers. We have a couple of pots of petunias outside with a solar light and we bring them in at night and put one in each room. The flowers make our camper smell so nice! A couple of solar lights without the stake can be placed on the table to play cards by or you can put one in the bathroom and one wherever you need a night light.” Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour.

Know your RV’s height. What can happen if you don’t

A lot of folks new to the RVing lifestyle are a bit daunted by the size of their rig. They figure all that length can get them into trouble – which it can. But you can’t forget about another important measurement – your rig’s height. And don’t count on the information provided by your rig manufacturer; you’ll probably need to do the measuring yourself. Here’s how to do it. And here’s a recent example of what can happen if you don’t know the height or don’t pay attention (or ignore the warning sign flashing at you!). (This is a box truck but could just as easily be an RV).

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Keep grease out of your gray water system, but just in case …



Grease buildup in your gray water system? Prevent it by not dumping grease down the drain. But if necessary, work on fixing it by dumping distilled vinegar down the drain just before you hit the road – the sloshing will help cut the grease loose.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Miss your favorite recliner no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ sports games (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Random RV Thought

Noises on your RV roof will likely get your attention much more than at home. Even a small bird walking on the roof makes noise. A pine cone dropping from a tree sounds like a bomb. A branch rubbing the roof in a strong wind can be annoying. On a rainy day, when the clouds open up, it can be hard to conduct a conversation until the downpour stops or slows.

Should you unplug your RV during lightning?

RV electricity expert Mike Sokol offers advice and includes an explanation about how a damaging strike can happen even if it occurs far from your own RV in the campground. Watch the video.

Website of the day

Free travel guides from Oregon

Planning a trip to Oregon? Or do you live there and want to find out what you’ve been missing? Here are some free travel guides from the beautiful state of Oregon.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 11 percent plan to replace their current RV with a new RV in the next couple of years.

• 14 percent say they do not have a sweet tooth.

• If the economy were to nosedive as it did in 2008, 7 percent of our readers would have a hard time staying afloat.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Ever wonder why spam mail is called spam? It comes from Monty Python. The term was inspired by a skit from the British comedy group that featured Vikings loudly singing “spam, spam, spam” in an effort to drown out others who were trying to talk.

Why does a sneeze sound different in the U.S. than it does in Germany? Find out in yesterday’s issue of this newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

There was once a young man who, in his youth, professed his desire to become a great writer. When asked to define “great” he said, “I want to write stuff that the whole world will read, stuff that people will react to on a truly emotional level, stuff that will make them scream, cry, howl in pain and anger!” He now works for Microsoft writing error messages.

