RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1251

Friday, January 10, 2020

Today’s thought

“All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” ―Charles M. Schulz



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National (speaking of chocolate!) Bittersweet Chocolate day.

Tip of the Day

It’s important to know your campground location

Always know the name and location of your campground including your site number (and GPS coordinates if possible). If it’s a public campground with no street address, then know which highway it’s along and the direction of the closest city. In an emergency you may have to call for help. If you don’t know where you are, you may have a serious problem.

Reader Pat Mitchell suggests if you’re concerned about being involved in an emergency situation while away from your rig, you could do what he does. “I usually just pick up a park brochure from the campground office to leave in our truck. It’s always handy and if we are in an accident, the location of our camper and other details are right there with us.” Thanks, Pat!

Overnight with prehistoric graffiti near Phoenix

Most historic or recreation sites managed by the BLM don’t get a lot of publicity and even less advertising. So you may zip on by such a location and not even know it exists. Painted Rock Petroglyph Site, about 90 miles southwest of Phoenix, is typical. There is a primitive campground there, along with hundreds of prehistoric petroglyphs. Learn more.

Keep your brain sharp and your knives sharper!

Tired of dull knives? This easy-to-use knife sharpener (used by staff members, Emily and Gail) sharpens your knives with a few quick strokes. You’ll feel like a professional! It has two settings: one for fine blades and another for coarse. Its small size is perfect for an RV, and it’s about $6. Says Gail: “Wow! This works great!” Learn more or order here.

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Get used to driving your motorhome before you start towing



Just getting into your first motorhome? Plan to tow a car, too? Put a few miles on non-urban roads without the tow car, just to get used to the drive and feel of the motorhome. Later, add the tow vehicle to the package.

Protect your RV’s slideout with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including dangerous, costly water damage. This rubber seal lubricant from Thetford prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight destruction. It is also useful on door seals and window seals. It’s a mineral oil product and also acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

When you haven’t been RVing in a while, and your thoughts turn to getting away again, it’s really tough to get the thought out of your head. If you are at work, it’s especially bad. Who can focus on work when their head is filled with thoughts of being away in the RV, seeing new places and things and enjoying nature? So don’t resist: Just find a way to go!

Website of the day

Eight great American winter road trips

Here are some incredible iconic drives around the country to experience this winter, when there is less traffic and the top national parks are usually crowd-free.

New 2020 Casino Guide includes RVer info and coupons!

The 2020 American Casino Guide provides detailed information on more than 750 casino/resorts, riverboats and Indian casinos in 41 states including which have RV parks and/or allow RV overnighting for free. Includes maps and more than $1,000 in coupons. Discloses the actual slot machine payback percentages for every state’s casinos. Learn more or order.

Trivia

“It’s on the tip of my tongue!” There’s a word for when you can’t remember a word. Lethologica is what happens when you forget a certain word and can’t remember what it is. But the real question is, can you remember that one?

Leave here with a laugh

Found on FB, source unknown (sent to us by Michael Logan):

A woman phoned her husband on a cold day in Minnesota. Wife: “The car is not starting. Dashboard shows the sign of a person sitting on a toilet.” Husband: “What…?? Send me a picture.”

(Look again. It says -4 degrees.)

