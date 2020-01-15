RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1254

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Today’s thought

“That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet.” ―Emily Dickinson



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hat Day!

Tip of the Day

Many reasons to have two-way radios

From Dick and Sandy near Buffalo, N.Y.: One tip we learned very early in our RVing (that started over 50 years ago) was not to arrive or set up in a campsite at night, unless there are absolutely no other options. When entering campgrounds, setting up, etc., we started out, like everyone else, shouting out directions or using hand signals. Then we changed to cell phones, but they don’t always work. So we learned to use two-way radios when entering and leaving, or setting up and breaking down camping spots. We also use them when entering and leaving tight parking spots, fueling, setting up at dump stations, or when separated at campgrounds or public events. Some are available with weather radio frequencies. There are many uses and reasons for having a good set of two-way radios. Great advice, Dick and Sandy!

Quick mod: Stop annoying water pump noise

If your water pump makes any noise other than the sound of the running motor, such as a vibration noise, it may be time to remount your pump. Learn how.

Yesterday’s featured article: Why so few RV boondockers?

No more sticky windows!

An RVtravel.com reader recommended this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. He said his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he explained.

Reader poll

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

An alternative to holes in RV walls for hanging pictures

Florette and Jeffrey Schilkraut suggest the following for hanging pictures in an RV: “We used two Command Strips Picture Hangers on each side of our large painting to hang it on the wall of our Tiffin Allegro. We’ve had no problems with it on the road, did not have to make holes in the wall and can change its location easily if we choose to.” Thanks for the suggestion, Schilkrauts!

Note: If you’re interested, Command Strips Heavy Duty Picture Hangers are available on Amazon.com.



Random RV Thought

If you want to make a friend, do this: On a cold and rainy day in a campground, if you spot a tenter or a couple holed up in a tent, invite them into your cozy RV for hot coffee or maybe even dinner. You will most likely enjoy good conversation and make a new friend (or friends).

Like banana bread? This is the best recipe for it, we promise.

Website of the day

The weirdest thing every state is proud of

Yep, they’re all pretty weird all right. Each state has one totally bizarre landmark that they seem to be pretty proud of. This page lists them all.

Protect your RV “pigtail”

That 7-way connector on your travel trailer or fifth wheel is a critical component. When not plugged into your tow rig, the thing is susceptible to the onslaught of dirt, rain and even bugs. Here’s a plug cover that slips right over your precious plug and keeps out the crud. One user says, “This works perfectly to keep the plug on my RV clear. I remove it when not in use and place it in my ‘RV emergency tool kit.’ This way, it’s not knocked around when driving.” Learn more or order.

#870

Trivia

French Poodles aren’t from France, they’re from Germany. In fact, the word “Poodle” comes from “Pudelhund,” the German word combining “dog” and “to splash.”

What animal has eyes on its tail? We told you in yesterday’s issue of this newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

Funny bumper sticker: Watch out — The guy behind me is driving like an idiot!

