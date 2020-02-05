RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1269

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Today’s thought

“Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.” ―Albert Einstein



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is World Nutella Day!

Tip of the Day

Make a safe U-turn when the road goes the wrong way

By Greg Illes

Things that you never even thought about when you were traveling in a car become major events when you’re managing a seven-ton rig that’s thirty feet long — like turning around.

Cars of the future as predicted by Disney in 1958

Here’s what cars of the future will look like as envisioned in 1958 by Walt Disney. Jet cars, electro suspension cars and atomic cars will speed across the USA and in underwater tubes beneath the seas to connect continents. And how about highways with radiant heat to melt ice and snow? Watch the video.

Yesterday’s featured article: Bad location for television in RV

Reader poll

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Bring on the flies!

With an Electronic Bug Zapper the insect is doomed

Fly swatting is fun with this! A single swing of this electronic fly swatter with a powerful 2,000-volt grid eliminates flies, mosquitoes and other flying insects. Toss your old fly swatter and take the modern approach! Plug into any USB device to charge this fly swatter quickly and efficiently. Learn more.

Quick Tip

Prepare recipes for the road

Favorite recipes look good for the road? Take a photocopy of them, note the ingredients needed. Next trip, pack the ingredients – and the recipes – in your galley items.

Random RV Thought

Camping next to a stream or lake, then catching a few trout, then cooking them up and eating them for dinner is a very pleasing (and tasty) thing.

The easiest RV security system

This 2-pack window and door security alarm provides a simple, cost-effective security solution to protect you against invasions thanks to the 120-decibel alarms, loud enough to make an intruder think twice. The alarm is easy to use, no matter what your technological skills may be. Attach the alarms with double-sided tape, no wires required! Perfect for the RV! Learn more or order.

Website of the day

Jigsaw Explorer

If it’s a rainy day at the campground, pull up Jigsaw Explorer and solve a puzzle. You can even make a puzzle out of your own photos!

#889-1

Handheld sewing machine is a must-have for RVers

This portable sewing machine is perfect for your RV. It fits in your hand for easy operation. Great for silks, denim, wool, leather, and to hem pants, jeans, hanging curtains and crafts, etc. It can repair drapes without taking them down, repair clothing without taking it off, and repair bedding without stripping the bed. It’s so neat you’ll want to buy one.

Trivia

Lily Dale, a New York town an hour southwest of Buffalo, has a population of 275. Almost all of those residents are psychics or other spiritualists. Want to visit and get your fortune read? Plan a trip!

What’s the term for when you cup your hands together to scoop water? Yup, there’s a word for that. Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

A woman was trying to get the last remaining ketchup out of the container. During her struggles the phone rang, so she asked her 4-year-old to answer it. He did and said, “Mom can’t come to the phone. She’s hitting the bottle.” —Thanks to Tom Hart!

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



