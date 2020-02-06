RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1270

Thursday, February 6, 2020

Today’s thought

“Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” ―Truman Capote



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Frozen Yogurt Day!

Tip of the Day

Got a toy hauler? Get your stuff off the floor – and on the wall

By Jim Twamley

If you have a toy hauler you may have found a frustration issue in the “storage” area. It seems most haulers don’t have rails or cargo-fastening devices installed in the back. That’s probably because everyone wants these devices in different places, depending on what kind of cargo they are hauling.

One RVer we met wanted a place to strap stuff to the wall in his toy hauler, so he built and installed these “moving van”-type cargo rails on the walls. He also wanted to protect the finish on the walls and these rails are just the ticket.Our

These are easy to make, and I recommend building them from hardwood because softwood will not support a load as well as hardwood.

Don’t freeze the pipes of your RV

If you’re among those RVers who have found that cold-weather travel is a secret delight — with beautiful scenery, no crowds and clear, crisp, frosty mornings — and if you prefer to boondock, then you should read this article. It explains in detail how to keep your pipes from freezing without using a “noisy, propane-sucking, battery-draining forced-air heater.” Learn more.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Preserve the coating on nested cookware

Don’t let nested coated cookware scratch while bumping down the road. Toss oven pads or dish towels between the pans.

Random RV Thought

Always keep your motorhome or tow vehicle’s fuel and propane tanks filled up in case you need to rush out of town in an emergency.

Website of the day

Kid-friendly campfire stories

KOA gives us this great list of 17 campfire stories perfect for the kiddos. You’ll have the kids glued to their camping chairs with their jaws dropped open with these!

Don’t confuse RV light bulbs with brake bulbs

Mike Sokol and Chris Dougherty discuss a common mistake: using the wrong bulb for an RV light, which could mean trouble! Watch the video.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 21 percent of snowbirds travel more than 1,500 miles to winter

• 71 percent have measured the height of their RV

• 19 percent have been on at least one RV factory tour

Recent poll: Would you pay $17 for a bundle of campfire wood? Tell us here and see how others answered.

Trivia

San Fransisco is mostly water. In fact, the city boundaries (232 square miles) run only 20 percent land but 80 percent water.

Lily Dale, a New York town with a population of nearly 300, is made up of what (or who)? We told you yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

Two strings are walking down the street. It’s a really hot day and they decide to stop in a bar for a drink. They walk into a bar and the bartender says, “Get out. We don’t serve strings in here.” The two strings leave and are quite upset over this. Outside one string says to the other, “Watch this,” and he messes up his hair really wild. He walks back into the bar and the bartender says, “Hey, aren’t you a string I just kicked out of here?” The string says, “Nope, I’m a frayed knot.” (Okay, you can groan!) —Thanks to George Bliss!

