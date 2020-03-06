RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1291

Friday, March 6, 2020

Today’s thought

“Children must be taught how to think, not what to think.” ― Margaret Mead



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Dress In Blue Day!

Tip of the Day

Not boondocking? Here’s a way to save some money

By Jim Twamley

Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) is what we full-time RVers try to conserve. Lots of things can run off of propane in RVs including the refrigerator, stove/oven, heater, water heater and even the generator.

One of the ways to conserve your LPG is to use as many electric appliances as you can. I rarely use the stove unless I am boondocking (dry camping – without hookups). Instead, I use electric appliances like the coffee pot, microwave, electric heater, crock-pot, electric pot and electric skillet. I use the pot and skillet almost every day. I particularly like the pot because it has a vegetable steamer and I like the safety breakaway magnetic cord. We also switch the refrigerator and water to electric when in a campground with hook-ups.

By using appliances we conserve on LPG to the point that we only refill the tanks every three months or so. When we first started RVing we were filling the LPG tanks every few weeks. At campgrounds you have already paid for the use of the electricity, so use it and save $$$.

RV mold: Seek and destroy!

Chris Dougherty, certified RV technician, received a letter regarding mold from a reader while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. The reader asked: What is the best way to find out if there is mold in our rig? What are the steps that need to be taken if mold is found? Read Chris’ response.

Reader poll

Readers tell us

How often do you have a wood campfire? Find out what your fellow RVers said here.

Get rid of those decal “ghosts”!

If you use a coin to remove old decals from your RV, you may have an unwelcome guest when the job's done: Decal "ghosts" – shadowy after-images imprinted in the Filon siding. The solution? A heavy-duty oxidation remover! Pour the remover onto a rough sponge and scrub the Filon in circles. The yellow oxidation will come right up and your RV will look good as new! The remover will also remove stains, scratches and water spots.

RV buying? Beware badly located electric outlets

When buying an RV don’t forget to check the number and location of electrical outlets. Their locations are often awkward to use, or sometimes even missing in areas that beg for a plug. You’d think RV makers would know better. But in too many cases it’s more convenient (and cheaper) to put them in places convenient for them, and not for the consumer. Watch the video.

Quick Tip

Check the battery’s water level before charging

Need to charge your batteries but the “water level” is low? Wait until after you’ve charged them, then fill. Exception: If the level is below the top of the plates, fill to just cover the plates, then charge. After charging, complete the “fill up.”

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe.

Random RV Thought

For many RVers, the slogan “Home Sweet Home” has been replaced with “Home Sweet Roam.”

Website of the day

Travellers Point

As their website states, “Travellerspoint brings together a community of people who love to travel. We offer a free platform where you can map out your upcoming travels and organise them into a travel plan, create your own travel blog, browse our wiki travel guides, book your accommodation, discuss plans in our forums and more.”

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income.

Trivia

In the state of Michigan, you’ll never be farther than six miles from a body of water.

What was Google’s original name, and why? Find out in yesterday’s newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

I always get pickle and chutney mixed up. It makes me chuckle.

