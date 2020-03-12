RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1295

Thursday, March 12, 2020

Today’s thought

“No man was ever wise by chance.” ― Seneca



Tip of the Day

RVing: Be safe and happy every day with the 3/300 rule

By Greg Illes

Before I bought my RV, I thought I knew a lot about driving around the country. With almost 50 years of driving experience and several cross-the-U.S. trips, I didn’t think I had much left to learn. Wrong!

RVs are different vehicles. Not only do they proceed – shall we say – more sedately, but they coax us all into a more easy-going attitude. At least, that’s the way it’s supposed to work. So my 500-mile-per-day automobile jaunts were not so easy to achieve in my RV. Continue reading.

Curing the curse of hard water RV plumbing issues

Spending time in the Desert Southwest, with “mineral deposits” in the water supply, can create trouble such as deposits in pipes, fittings chewed up and a whole host of plumbing nightmares. But there is a way that can help you counteract the negative aspects of hard water. Find out how in this article from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Save time crossing the border

Planning on an RV adventure into Mexico or Canada, but on a tight schedule? Call ahead to the border crossing (or, better yet, check online at U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and check for crossing times. If there’s a long wait, check and see if another nearby crossing has a better offering.

Random RV Thought

Website of the day

The best small towns in Nevada you need to visit

Surely you pass through Nevada every now and again, whether to visit Las Vegas or Reno, or just to get a good desert fix. Here are the best small towns in Nevada that you may have overlooked or driven right by in the past.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 66 percent always wash their RV themselves

• 37 percent of men never dry their hands on their pants after washing them

• 8 percent dream mostly in black and white

Trivia

Leave here with a laugh

I’m not sure I believe all this stuff about genetically modified food being bad for you. I feel fine and I just had a really tasty leg of salmon.

