RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1301

Friday, March 20, 2020

Today’s thought

“When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world.” — John Muir



Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

Tip of the Day

Make your own custom sink-matched cutting board

By Greg Illes

Our RV kitchen came with a small board that filled in part of the sink area. This was handy because the whole sink is not always in use and counter space is at a premium. After a few outings we found out that our water-savings plan meant that the sink was very rarely in use. We also found out that the filler board (made from countertop material) needed an additional cutting surface to prepare food. Thus began a search for a combination counter/cutting board. We soon found that no such off-the-shelf product exists, much less customized for our Itasca sink. Read more.

Never try to put out a cooking oil or grease fire with water

This video is just over a minute long, but please watch it. If you should ever experience a cooking oil or grease fire in your kitchen, whether at home or in your RV, do not try to extinguish it with water. After watching this video, you’ll see why. The results can be devastating!

Yesterday’s featured article: RV trailer tires: To balance – or not?

Reader poll

Readers tell us

Do you prefer an RV park that does, or does not, allow dogs? Read what fellow RVers said here, and why camping with dogs nearby can sometimes be “ruff.”

Quick Tip

Time to defrost the fridge?

RV refrigerator seemingly not as cold as it should be? Open the fridge door and examine the cooling fins at the back of the compartment. If they’re coated with ice, it’s time to defrost. Shut off the fridge, remove the food to an ice chest with ice, insert a pan of hot water in the fridge and close the door. Prepare to mop up the meltdown. Restart and reload.

Random RV Thought

There’s nothing better than cooking something that smells really good in your RV. The whole “house” smells amazing, and you know you’re making the whole campground jealous.

Website of the day

Tips for off-grid solar systems (and more!)

This website is all about solar power, and this article is especially useful for RVers with solar systems. Poke around here if you’re in need of some guidance on the subject.

Trivia

Your left lung is smaller than your right lung. This is because the left lung needs to leave room for the heart.

How big is a bald eagle’s nest, and how much does it weigh? We told you yesterday, and the numbers are mind-blowing!

Leave here with a laugh

“Incontinence hotline … Please hold.”

