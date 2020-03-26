RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1305

Thursday, March 26, 2020

Today’s thought

“I like this place and could willingly waste my time in it.” —William Shakespeare



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Spinach Day!

Tip of the Day

Using RV locks safely – and wisely

By Greg Illes

My RV has a LOT of locks. Cargo bay locks, water filler lock, two door locks, ignition lock. And then there’s the toad. At first blush, the way to be safe is to just lock everything up – right? Maybe, maybe not. It depends on where I am and what I am doing.

Personal safety is a delicate and contentious matter. That’s fine – everybody needs to manage their own safety. So I’ll state very clearly that these thoughts are my considerations, and yours may vary. I’m not going to suggest that you do what I do – I’ll just describe my reasoning. Read more.

Ernie Pyle was a pioneer road-tripper

Ernie Pyle won a Pulitzer Prize as a World War II correspondent. But what many people don’t realize is that he would never have succeeded as a war correspondent had he not polished his writing skills in the 1930s as a roving journalist exploring America. Chuck Woodbury reflects on this remarkable man.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV Mods: Upholstery foam sagging? Give it the bum’s rush!

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. Our thanks to George Bliss!

Will ice cubes in an RV sewer tank dislodge waste buildup?

Most of us have heard that putting ice cubes down the toilet will do the job. The idea is the hard cubes will bounce around when the RV is moving, banging all that nasty buildup away. So does it work? See a demonstration.

Random RV Thought

Turn off your water when you leave your RV for the day. You will be very sorry if you don’t and then return to the RV to a broken pipe and flooded floors.

Website of the day

The oldest restaurant in every state

If you want a good adventure, make it a goal to eat at the oldest restaurant in every state. That would be fun (and delicious), wouldn’t it? Here’s a list to get you started.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 2 percent sing professionally

• 48 percent say socializing at a campground is not important

• 6 percent have a personal blog

Trivia

Grapes will light on fire in the microwave. In 2011, a video of a physicist at the University of Sydney went viral after he placed a grape in the microwave and filmed the fiery aftermath. Scientists couldn’t explain the phenomenon until recently. A March 2019 study said that the fireball occurs as a result of the loose electrons and ions that cluster to form plasma when grapes get hot.

Where is the toilet paper capital of the world? Find out in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

A heavily pregnant woman hobbles painfully into the hospital with one hand on her back. A nurse comes over to her and asks her what’s wrong, but the woman just shouts, “Shouldn’t! Wouldn’t! Didn’t!” The nurse shakes her head and says, “Sorry, I don’t understand.” The woman screams, “Can’t! Won’t! Don’t!” The nurse is terribly confused and turns to a doctor, who says, “Admit her. She’s having contractions.”

