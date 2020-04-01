RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1309

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A medical interpreter’s healthy routine

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days. Here is Claire’s story.

Tip of the Day

Campsite “site length” restrictions. What do they really mean?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Ah, those wonderful mysteries of RVing. When you’re first starting out, there must be hundreds of them to be resolved. Here’s one: “We are transitioning from tent camping to towing a travel trailer this year. We will be towing a 19.5′ travel trailer with a 19′ pickup truck, the overall length being approximately 38.5′. Does the RV length limit listed for a campground (especially national parks) include the tow vehicle and the travel trailer?” Continue reading.

Stupid RVer trick? Or is this just sad?

This has to be high on the list of Stupid RVer tricks. In this case, it’s not actually a trick, but a misguided attempt by a couple of English guys to tow a travel trailer through a narrow alley. Watch the two minute video. Prepare to laugh (or maybe cry)!

Yesterday’s featured article: The rude couple in the campsite next door…

Readers tell us

The Most Scenic Drives in America

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Here’s one of our favorite “April Fools!” day articles…

Police searching for artist who turned famous Chicago “Bean” into Airstream!

CHICAGO (WLS) — Chicago police are looking for the suspect who swapped out the famous “Bean” art installation for an Airstream travel trailer. Continue reading.

Quick Tip

Handy hints for using a gas oven

If your oven at home is electric, adjusting to a gas stove in the RV can be a trick. Gas ovens usually don’t heat as evenly and may have hot spots. Turn your items several times when baking to even out the cooking. And Mary Lowe suggests using a heat deflector. If you can’t find one at a kitchen supply store, take a cookie sheet, turn it wrong side up on the oven rack and place your baking dish/pan on top of it. This eliminates food burned to the bottom of the dish.

Action needed: Keep RV parks open

A message from the Escapees Club

RV parks across the country are closed/closing in response to state and local orders. Most states are allowing individual counties to dictate their own measures. We are hearing all kinds of mandates, some of which could force residents/guests to leave an RV park where they are currently sheltering. This puts fellow RVers in jeopardy.

We encourage you to take part in a grassroots effort to reach key leaders directly… Continue reading.

Random RV Thought

If you don’t need a pull-through campsite, choose one where you back in. You will usually save a few dollars.

It’s time to clean your CPAP machine!

Website of the day

Longhauler-USA

“Transportation trucking resources for longhaul truck drivers.” But this website is a directory of anything truck drivers, or any drivers, could ever need: road and traffic conditions by state, truck maps and routes (including restrictions), speed limit laws by state, hospital/physician search — too much to list (mind-boggling!). Check it out!

Trivia

In 1957, BBC pulled off one of the most famous April Fools pranks of all time. The report showed a family in Switzerland harvesting spaghetti from the family “spaghetti tree”. Millions of viewers watched then contacted BBC asking how they could grow their own “spaghetti tree.” Decades later CNN called this broadcast “the biggest hoax that any reputable news establishment ever pulled.” You can watch the BBC report here.

Gadsby is a 50,000-word novel written without what letter? We told you in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

