RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1316

Friday, April 10, 2020

Coronavirus Updates for RVers

Because so much is happening, and so fast, we are separating our daily coronavirus news updates into its own file.

There is so much interest now on how the virus is impacting our lives as RVers, our staff is devoting more time to keeping you informed of critical matters that affect how you use and travel with your RV.

Read today’s coronavirus news updates for RVers.



New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “What magnets taught me about social distancing”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“Our Pleasure Way Class B is a 2003 model and for the most part, we have not changed the interior since we purchased it in 2016. We probably only use it about 30 nights a year, so it’s really not enough to create much wear. But, the past couple of years, I have thought it needed an update and a brightening up. We are retired and home a lot of the time anyway, but in this time of mandatory confinement, I got a little crazy one day and …” Continue reading Linda’s story.

Tip of the Day

Best ways to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome

What’s the best way to tow a vehicle behind a motorhome? Walter Cannon of the Recreational Vehicle Safety and Education Foundation explains the three most popular ways, citing each method’s advantages and disadvantages. View this popular 4-minute video.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

For peace of mind, use a backflow preventer

Backflow happens when a fresh water system gets “cross-connected” with a source of bad water or other contaminants. You don’t want that! Prevent this from happening by using a backflow preventer. Here’s an affordable one. Use it and rest easier. (You can read more about backflow prevention here.)

RVs and WD-40: Unusual combinations that work!

Seems like every RV has at least a can or two of WD-40 for lubricating various parts. But there are more uses for good ol’ WD-40 than just the occasional thread loosening. Here are a few tips that may make for slicker RV trips. Learn more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Give your RV tires “the old Shinola”?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

If you own a firearm, you must have this book!

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Quick Tip

Expanded showering opportunities

Got a BIG family or lots of traveling companions – once we can gather and camp in groups again? You may find that the RV shower and associated gray water holding tank just aren’t big enough for the whole mob. Consider picking up a “solar shower” system. Heated by the sun and used outdoors, it’s great for showering down after a swim. There are many to choose from at Amazon.com starting at less than $15.

Pan liners protect kitchenware while driving

These 9 pot protectors come in three sizes and are perfect for placing between pots, pans, plates and bowls while driving down the road. Nobody likes arriving at the campsite to find broken or scratched kitchenware! Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

With the state of the world the way it is, now is a good time to start a journal. It will be nice for your kids and grandkids to read when you’re gone, plus it’s a neat way to document your personal history, as well as current world happenings.

Refrigerator bars ensure nothing shifts while moving

It’s happened to most RVers – you open the fridge (even slowly) after a day of driving and a heavy jar falls on your toe – “Ouch!” Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install spring-loaded refrigerator bars. They’re also useful in cupboards and closets. Order for a good price.

Trivia

One of the largest pyramids in the world can be found in Memphis, Tennessee. The local Bass Pro Shop Megastore is inside this pyramid, which is 321 feet tall and has a 535,000 square-foot interior. It features a hotel, an indoor swamp, an aquarium, a bowling alley and the world’s tallest freestanding elevator (which takes you up to an observation deck). Forget Egypt – head to Memphis!

A Brazilian man once died from a cow falling on top of him while he was asleep … but how? We told you this strange story in yesterday’s trivia section.

Leave here with a laugh

Random thought: If you attempt to rob a bank you won’t have any trouble with rent/food for the next 10 years, whether or not you are successful. —Thanks to George Bliss! (a retired RCMP, BTW)



