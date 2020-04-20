RV Daily Tips. Monday, April 20, 2020

Monday, April 20, 2020

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Shopping online at Walmart? Click here (just like with Amazon we get a tiny commission, which add up and help us fund our business). We appreciate it!

Today’s thought

“If we believe that tomorrow will be better, we can bear a hardship today.” — Thich Nhat Hanh



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Lima Bean Respect Day! (Hmmm, I don’t think so. Just sayin’. —Diane)

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: A story of a converted school bus and wild cows

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“In our first RV, our first cross-country trip was with our two kids – we were home schooling at the time. It was in the Badlands where we became hooked on the RV lifestyle. On our way back north, from the west coast, we stopped in Charleston, SC, and fell in love with southern living. We stayed there for 15 years…” Continue reading Tim’s story.

Tip of the Day

RV Electricity: How much power do I have?

Dear Mike,

I’ve just got an RV and need to use it for COVID-19 isolation since my wife is a health care provider and she doesn’t want to come in the house after her shift. The RV is hooked up in my backyard with an extension cord and everything was working fine until she ran the air conditioner and microwave at the same time – that’s when it tripped the circuit breaker in my house. I keep resetting the breaker, but it trips again. Is there something wrong with my circuit breaker? Or is it possible the RV is drawing too much power? Should I get an electrician to fix it? I have a good electrician but I don’t even know what to ask for. —Stan

Read Mike’s response.

• Sign up for Mike’s monthly RV Electricity Newsletter.

• While you’re at it, be sure to join his popular Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Keep little kids from falling out your RV’s front door

Here are two great safety tips from our long-time reader and RVer George Bliss in Saskatchewan, Canada. From personal experience watching his grandkids, he designed an easy way for them to open the door of his RV from the outside without falling backwards down the steps. He also figured out a simple way to keep them from opening the screen door from the inside and falling out. Read more.

Reader poll

Cooking for two? It’s never been easier!

This cookbook from the beloved America’s Test Kitchen brings you 650 delicious recipes specifically designed for just two people! 150 of those recipes can be on the table within 30 minutes or less – this cookbook has it all! Look through some of the recipes, read the amazing reviews, or order here.

Readers tell us

What is your current relationship status? Find out what fellow RVers said here. (Note: There’s some pretty heart-melt-worthy content in here.)

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

Quick Tip

Easy way to add water to batteries

When adding distilled water to your batteries, a turkey baster makes the job very easy rather than trying to pour in the water from a bottle. Our thanks to Ruth DeBay

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best seller and costs about $8. Learn more or order.

Random RV Thought

While you’re stuck at home or in your RV, how about using the time to learn a second language? There are plenty of language apps and tapes available and even tutorials on YouTube. Don’t just watch the TV all the time.

Website of the day

Virtual ways to travel through the pandemic

Stroll through the tulip fields in the Netherlands, take a nighttime ghost tour through Charleston, walk along and learn about the Giants Causeway, watch the northern lights, ride a Disney roller coaster, and more with these amazing virtual videos and tours.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• How to locate roof leaks.

• What your RV says about you.

• Going solar? Be realistic about your power needs.

#906-1

SAVE A TRIP TO THE STORE!

Let it be delivered: Toothpaste • Shampoo • Deodorant • Lipstick • Vitamins • Shaving cream • Laundry detergent • Skin cream • Hand soap • Dish detergent • Fingernail brush (get rid of germs) •. Coffee • Batteries for your devices • Pet food

Trivia

Vincent van Gogh sold only one painting during his lifetime, “Red Vineyard at Arles.” This painting now resides at the Pushkin Museum in Moscow. The rest of Van Gogh’s more than 900 paintings were not sold or made famous until after his death.

Leave here with a laugh

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

Our Facebook and RVillage Groups: RV Horror Stories • RV Advice • RV Electricity • RV Parks with Storm Shelters • RV Buying Advice • Northwest RV Camping • Southwest RV Camping • Free Campgrounds • Budget RV Travel • RV Videos • RV Coronavirus News • plus Texas RV Camping and Florida RV camping. And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

RV PARKS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

These parks are open for business for self-isolating and have asked that we spread the word.



Big Chief RV Resort, Burnet, Texas

Walnut Hills Campground and RV Park, Staunton, Virginia

Oakwood RV Resort, Fredericksburg, TX

Larsson’s Crooked Creek RV Resort, Hill City, SD

Own a park you’d like listed here? Send the park name, web address and city and we’ll include it here. Send to editor@rvtravel.com. No charge.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com