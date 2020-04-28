RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Issue 1328

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel's Daily Tips newsletter.

Today’s thought

“Here’s to books, the cheapest vacation you can buy.” ― Charlaine Harris



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Blueberry Pie Day!

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers. Learn about park closings, cancelled rallies and RV shows — and more. Your input requested.

If you are a member of an RV club or are affiliated with an RV-related event would you please let us know if its gatherings, meetings, etc., are cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus? We’ll pass along the info to our readers. We appreciate any news related to RVing that’s being affected by the virus. Please submit it here. Thank you!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “What we are experiencing is grief”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“I read that what we are experiencing during self-isolation days is grief. It makes sense. I am healthy and, by avoiding mirrors or accidentally twirling my phone camera towards me, I can be in denial that I am in a high-risk category, aka over the 65 hill. Knowing it is grief and experiencing it are two different things. A feeling that caught me by surprise upon reading my friend’s account of her COVID-19 days…” Continue reading Beck’s story.

Tip of the Day

How to keep your RV absorption fridge running efficiently

By Chris Dougherty

RVers are fortunate to enjoy a wonderful lifestyle – and the equipment that makes it possible. One such piece of technology is the RV absorption refrigerator. While it is not my intention to give a detailed breakdown of these units, there are some things the RVer can do to help keep the refrigerator running at peak efficiency for many years. Learn more.

Don’t be stuck in the dark!

RV Mods: Here’s a use for your fridge front!

RVers live in small spaces, and making all that we can of that space just makes sense. Much has been said about increasing kitchen storage capacity by adding extra shelves, conquering “dead space” and using your microwave oven as a storage area. But here’s an area that’s rarely thought of: the front of your RV refrigerator. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Will weight on rear of RV trailer off-balance the rig?

Reader poll

In normal times, how often do you shop at a thrift shop?

Quick Tip

Don’t let your tire pressure get low

Tire load ratings are great – provided you keep the tire at the recommended inflation rate. If the tire pressure is low, forget the weight ratings – you’re playing with fire in the form of excessive tire heat that can blow your tire in flight.

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Random RV Thought

If you are stuck at home and you have a yard, how about planting a garden? You can plant pretty flowers or, even better, some veggies for you or your friends or family. The difference between a store-bought tomato and one grown in your garden is night and day. Homegrown is so much better!

RV oven boil-overs? Fear not, with this easy fix!

One of the “joys” of being the RV hubby is the occasional opportunity to perform in the kitchen. When we get out on the road, hitting roadside farmers’ markets and fruit stands is a mainstay. When we get back to the rig, who can resist building a fruit pie? Nobody – until they think of boiled-over pies, burnt onto the bottom of the oven. Continue reading.

Website of the day

Jaw-dropping sand dunes in the U.S.

Here’s a list from Travel Channel of the most jaw-dropping sand dunes across the country. How many have you visited?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 61 percent never buy a local newspaper when on the road

• 65 percent get a flu shot every year

• 32 percent pay to store their RV when they’re not using it

Recent poll: How would you describe your mental health in these times?

Coronavirus News Update

Can I walk my dog during the pandemic?

From the CDC: Walking a dog is important for both animal and human health and well-being. Walk dogs on a leash, maintaining at least 6 feet from other people and animals, do not gather in groups, and stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings. Do not go to dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather. To help maintain social distancing, do not let other people pet your dog when you are out for a walk.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who holds Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery degrees, has been working at a long-term care facility in Canada to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the state’s stay-at-home order until May 15.

Bathrooms are perhaps the one crucial point in the house (or RV) where all humans — and therefore microbes — pass through. So during the present pandemic, keeping your toilets, sinks, counters and showers as germ-free as possible is key to keeping you and your family healthy.

“50 States, 5,000 Ideas” – the best book for travelers!

Trivia

Down in the dumps? Look through old photos! A study done by a psychologist in the U.K. found that looking through old personal photos can improve your mood and help you relax. In fact, it has a stronger effect on your mood than listening to music, having a glass of wine, or eating a sweet treat.

*Yesterday we told you about the history of the Little Free Library and showed you a map of where you can find one near you. Read yesterday’s trivia section here.

Leave here with a laugh

Just sayin’.

RV Daily Tips Staff

