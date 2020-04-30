RV Daily Tips. Thursday, April 30, 2020

Issue 1330

Today’s thought

“Don’t go around saying the world owes you a living. The world owes you nothing. It was here first.” ― Mark Twain



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hairstylist Appreciation Day!

RV Life in a Coronavirus World: “Cutting up old scrubs to make masks”

We have asked RVtravel.com readers to tell us how they are adapting to life these days.

“I have been a nurse since 1975 and a travel nurse since 2005. We have been full-timing since then. I am a NICU nurse and a volunteer lobbyist on behalf of the March of Dimes and mothers and babies. I was a flight nurse for 20 years. When our helicopter crashed I got right back on the new copter and flew off into the Florida night to rescue a sick baby. For the past 15 years, I basically worked to travel. COVID-19 will put an end to all that…” Continue reading Sheryl’s story.

Tip of the Day

Tools for RVers: Two handy screwdrivers

Chris Dougherty, Certified RV Technician, submitted this article while he was serving as RVtravel.com’s technical editor. He explains two types of screwdrivers that are important to have in your RV’s toolbox, and why. Learn more.

RV Mods – Got a spare, there?

Here’s an RV modification for the travel trailer and smaller motorhome set. It’s an “If you ain’t got it, you need it” mod. Do you have a spare tire carrier on your rig? If your rig uses 15- or 16-inch tires and is equipped with the typical 4-inch square tube rear bumper, then acquiring and installing this important mod is quick, inexpensive and relatively easy. Russ and Tiña De Maris explain how here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Propane leak tests – Here’s one from the Darwin Awards!

Reader poll

What’s the temperature outside right now?

Quick Tip

Nighttime blackout help



“Day and Night” shades not giving you enough “night”? One RVer sews up dark cloth panels with a pocket across the top, sized to fit the window. She attaches the panel, via the pocket, to a tension rod across the top, hidden under the valence.

If you own a firearm, you must have this book!

Firearms laws guide updated for 2020

The 2020 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has just been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm when they travel. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines, where the laws may be different. Learn more in this article.

Random RV Thought

Next time you go to the store buy yourself some flowers to put in a bright spot in your RV or home. Even if you never buy flowers, try it. They always bring a little cheer to the space. You’ll be happy you did.

Website App of the day

Seek by iNaturalist

This app is so cool! Next time you’re outside, simply open the app, point the camera at a plant, animal, bug, etc., and the app will identify and teach you things about that living object.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent are left-handed

• 17 percent either own a motorcycle or their significant other owns one

• 11 percent suffer almost every night from insomnia

Recent poll: Have you, a relative or close friend lost their job in the last two months?

Coronavirus News Update

Toilet paper rolls are reappearing on store shelves again as stocks start building after severe shortages.

The pandemic has hurt many businesses, but not Facebook as millions of people have turned to the social media site. On Wednesday, Facebook reported an average of 1.73 billion daily users for the month of March, up 11 percent from the same month last year. Advertising is down, however.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he believes the Indy 500 will still run on August 23.

Oregon State Parks will not reopen as soon as expected. The parks will now remain closed May 8 through May 25 and officials said more cancelations are likely. Reservation fees are being refunded.

Provincial campgrounds in Manitoba, Canada will reopen May 4.

The Maine stay-at-home order has been extended to May 31. That includes a 14-day quarantine for residents and visitors entering the state. Campgrounds and RV parks may open on June 1 to residents and visitors who have met the quarantine requirements.

From the Federal Drug Administration (FDA):

Can disinfectant sprays or wipes be used on my skin, injected, inhaled, or ingested, to prevent or treat COVID-19?

A: No. Always follow the instructions on household cleaners. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are intended for use on hard, non-porous surfaces. Disinfectant sprays or wipes are not intended for use on humans or animals. Do not use disinfectant sprays or wipes on your skin because they may cause skin and eye irritation. Do not inject, inhale, or ingest disinfectant sprays or household cleaners. Doing so is dangerous and may cause serious harm or death. If ingested, call poison control or a medical professional immediately.

Cooking for two? It’s never been easier!

This cookbook from the beloved America’s Test Kitchen brings you 650 delicious recipes specifically designed for just two people! 150 of those recipes can be on the table within 30 minutes or less – this cookbook has it all! Look through some of the recipes, read the amazing reviews, or order here.

Trivia

It’s time for the Stanley Cup to hire a new engraver… Winning the Stanley Cup is the dream for anyone in the NHL, National Hockey League, but if you win, you might have to deal with a few misspellings… Whoever is responsible for etching the names of the winners into the cup has made quite a few mistakes over the years. For example, the Toronto Maple Leafs are spelled, “TORONTO MAPLE LEAES” and the Boston Bruins appear as, “BQSTQN BRUINS.” Even goaltender Jacques Plante, who has won the Stanley Cup five times says his name is spelled differently each time.

*Who married the voice of Minnie Mouse? Hint: It’s someone you already know… We told you this cute bit of trivia yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

Why do seagulls fly over the sea?

Because if they flew over a bay they would be bagels.

