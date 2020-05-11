RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 11, 2020

Issue 1337

Today’s thought

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” ― Tom Bodett



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Twilight Zone Day!

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

Understanding your propane regulator

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Unless your RV is a motorhome, chances are good it has an automatic changeover regulator. We say that, as motorhomes come equipped with a single propane tank and all others commonly have two removable LP cylinders. We’ll use the terms “LP” and “propane” interchangeably.

Having two removable containers is really a blessing. If one goes “dry,” it’s a quick and easy step to take the empty out for a refill, leaving the other container with the rig, keeping stuff like the refrigerator operating. No need to move the RV to refuel the propane. What makes this setup work so well is an automatic changeover regulator. Continue reading.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

How to meter a fuse. A reader asks Mike how to tell if a fuse is good or bad by measuring it with a meter.

• Join Mike’s Facebook group, RV Electricity.

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Dealing with ticks — an expert’s advice

If your travels take you to tick country, be on the lookout for these biting and often disease-carrying insects. Here are the latest “tick tips” from Amanda Roome, an expert in ticks with Binghamton University. Learn more.

Keep mice out of your RV

Quick Tip

Safely store aerosol cans

“After the cap came off one of my spray cans and emptied its contents into a storage bay, I decided to see if I could find a better way to store them. I found that the popular plastic bicycle water bottle cage works for most of my cans. Just mount the cage(s) to any appropriate surface, then stuff the otherwise-runaway aerosol cans in the cage.” Our thanks to Jim A. for the “canny” idea.

Random RV Thought

When was the last time you practiced taking your fire extinguishers out of their mounting brackets? There’s a good chance you never have. You and your family/household members should each practice taking the fire extinguisher out. If there’s ever a fire, you’ll be glad you did this.

Website of the day

The best hike in every state

We’ve probably featured a website like this before, but we spent a good 10 minutes here just looking at the photos. Anyone want to join us for a hike?

#910-1

Take Vitamin C to keep your immune system healthy

Trivia

Pez candy was invented in Vienna, Austria, in 1927 by Eduard Haas III as an alternative to smoking. Originally, the small candy was only made in mint flavors. Haas came up with the name Pez by taking the German word for peppermint, “pfefferminz,” and dissecting it. He took the “p” from the first syllable, the “e” from the middle syllable, and the “z” from the last syllable to form the word “Pez.”

Leave here with a laugh

So, have you ever listened to someone for a while and wondered, “Who ties your shoelaces for you?”

