RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 15, 2020

Issue 1341

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I want to stand as close to the edge as I can without going over. Out on the edge you see all kinds of things you can’t see from the center.” ― Kurt Vonnegut



Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Pizza Party Day! (Maybe next year, eh?)

New Facebook Group: How the coronavirus is impacting RVers.

Tip of the Day

Product review: Secure your keys in HitchSafe receiver safe

By Bob Difley

Do you ever fear that you may lose your keys during a hike? According to the best thieves, there is no perfect place to hide your keys in your campsite or on your RV that they can’t find. But HitchSafe may solve that problem.

The HitchSafe HS7000T Key Vault slides into your hitch receiver and locks. When open it is large enough for not only keys, but also an emergency credit card, cash or driver’s license. Then hide its existence with an ordinary-looking dust cover that conceals and protects it. Learn more.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Mice invading your RV? Lion poop to the rescue

Through the years, we’ve written about a dozen ways to keep mice, squirrels and other rodents out of your RV. Some work, some don’t. Nobody seems to agree on the absolutely best way. Well, maybe this is IT! There’s one way to keep these pests (and even bigger ones like possums and bears) away from your RV, according to RVer Jeff Schwartz. Check this out!

Yesterday’s featured article: Full-time RVing: Compatible with partner?

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Do you own a record player?

Tell us here!

Readers tell us

Have you cancelled camping reservations for the summer? See what fellow RVers who are in the same boat as you said here.

Run your RV air conditioner with a small generator



When the temperature heats up and you’re boondocking with only a small portable generator for power, you’re out of luck running an air conditioner. That is, unless you have a state-of-the-art SoftStartRV. It’s inexpensive, simple to install, and makes running your A/C possible. Don’t miss watching the short video by RV electricity expert Mike Sokol. Learn more or order at a special discount.

How a paper cup can save the day at an RV sewer hookup

Here’s a quick tip that could save the day for you down the road. Watch the video.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION.

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION.

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT.

• LATEST RV RECALLS.

• NEW DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS.

Quick Tip

Must-have safety equipment

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don’t take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George Bliss (retired RCMP, BTW) for the tip! (Editor: Here are some at Amazon.com.)

Random RV Thought

It’s a good idea to keep a Post-It note with your RV’s height by your steering wheel or somewhere on your dashboard. Many bridges and underpasses are plenty high for your RV… but many aren’t…

AND THE SURVEY SAYS. We asked readers of RVtravel.com if they believe Facebook has made the world a better (or worse) place. Here is how they responded.

Website of the day

Spring clean with everyday household items.

How to spring clean your RV or house on the cheap by using what’s in the cupboard. There’s some great info in here!

NEED RV PARTS? Anything you might need is here at Amazon.

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! Apply some of this to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. Learn more or order.

Trivia

Bananas don’t grow towards the ground, they grow towards the sun. Since the fruit grows against gravity, the bananas develop their familiar curved shape. This unique process is called negative geotropism.

*Is humming good or bad for your sinuses? We told you the fascinating answer yesterday.

Leave here with a laugh

I’m terrified of elevators and I’m taking steps to avoid them.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Advertising director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com