RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 6, 2020

Issue 1377

“Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” ― Mary Oliver

Tip of the Day

How to keep your RV’s fresh water tank fresh

By Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Do not assume your RV’s fresh water will stay safe and fresh like at home. Contaminated water is extremely dangerous. As RVers, we must not only deal with a water system that hasn’t been used for some time, but we hook up to different sources and eventually contaminated water.

The most important step is to keep the fresh water system sanitized. At a minimum, sanitize it every spring or if you notice stale water or an odor. Here’s how to do it.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Chiller? Cooler vs. refrigerator comparison

Dear Mike,

I recently bought a plug-in cooler and was really disappointed when I drove to my picnic spot a few hours away, and my meal was ruined. I thought this was a cooler, but it doesn’t get the temperature down like my RV or home refrigerator does. What gives? —Crystal



Read Mike’s response.

Stupid RV design: Another example

This is hard to believe: On a luxury motorhome on the sales lot of one of America’s largest RV dealers, the toilet seat lid is partially sawed off. Why? Because it won’t stay up with the bathroom door closed. Who approved this design? You gotta wonder. Read more.

Run your RV A/C with only normal household power Yes, it’s possible!

Did you buy your present RV new or used?

Non-skid pads have their place – but not on refrigerator shelves. These can block air circulation, and make it hard to cool food. Reserve their use in the fridge for door shelves only. To keep things from falling out of the fridge and onto your toe when you open the door after driving on bumpy roads, use some expandable refrigerator bars, available on Amazon.

If you’re concerned about being involved in an emergency situation while away from your rig, you could do what reader Pat Mitchell does: “I usually just pick up a park brochure from the campground office to leave in our truck. It’s always handy and if we are in an accident, the location of our camper and other details are right there with us.”

Make yourself a healthy summer snack for your outdoor adventures!

Check out reader Linda’s recipe for healthy nut bars here.

30 no-bake pies you can make in 30 minutes or less

Have a sweet tooth and need a quick fix? Too hot out to bake? Company coming for dinner? These would be quick and easy to make in your RV (not to mention they look delicious!).

Come into the light!

Our favorite electricity guy, Mike Sokol, uses this Caterpillar pocket light for just about everything. He writes, “I bought one of these CAT CY1000 Pocket COB Lights a few months ago and liked it so much that I also picked up one for my dad. I’ve dropped it a bunch of times, and it still keeps working, like any of the other tough-as-nails CAT products.” It easily clips on to your belt, shirt pocket, or anything magnetic, so you can work hands-free. Chuck and Gail bought one too and love it! Learn more or order.

