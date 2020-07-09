RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 9, 2020

Issue 1380

Today’s thought

“Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts. There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature — the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter.” ― Rachel Carson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cow Appreciation Day!

On this day in history: 1893 – Daniel Hale Williams, American heart surgeon, performs the first successful open-heart surgery in the United States.

Tip of the Day

How to carry extra propane safely

It can be a problem for the truck camper set: Just seems like in some cases there’s never enough room for propane. We had a smaller truck camper years back that had but a single LP cylinder and once it ran dry, well, we were up the creek. Others find that they have two, but they’re usually 5-gallon (20-pound) cylinders, and if you run in cool country you can use up 10 gallons of LP in a big hurry. Where can we carry an extra cylinder or two of LP? Here are some ideas.

Is it safe to camp in a desert wash?

Setting up your boondocking campsite in a desert wash is considered by many RVers to be foolhardy and should be avoided. Many real-life stories circulate about hikers being washed away in flash floods, and boulders, trees and splintered RVs tumbling down washes ahead of a raging torrent. But not every wash is unsafe. To make an informed decision whether to camp in a wash, you need to study several factors about it. Learn more.

Reader poll

Do you video chat with friends and/or relatives?

Run your RV A/C with only normal household power. Yes, it’s possible!

Quick Tip

Fast-cooked meal on a hot day – without heating up the RV

Reader Sherry Zampino says she uses an electric pressure cooker to make fast meals on a hot day, outside! Since it’s sealed, even outside it doesn’t attract critters, but cuts cooking time way down. “I can go from frozen to cooked in about a half hour.” Thanks, Sherry!

Random RV thought

If you’re prone to over-packing for an upcoming RV trip (or any trip, really) make yourself stick to a packing checklist. That way, you won’t bring anything you don’t need.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

This is so neat! This 4-piece cleaning brush attachment connects right to your drill – no more scrubbing for you! Deep-clean virtually any surface with hardly any effort. The drill brushes are perfect for grout lines, corners, tiles, tubs, showers, carpets, wooden furniture, windows, shower doors, siding, linoleum, stoves, counters, fiberglass, grills, marble, and more. You can even wash your dishes if you want! Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

RV Tow Check

“RV Tow Check is the only trailer towing calculator app of its kind that supports all manufacturers’ weight safety and warranty warnings. … This is the only towing calculator app RV owners need to use that answers the most often asked question, ‘How much can my truck or SUV tow?’ RV Tow Check complies with SAE J2807 trailer weight rating (TWR) calculation guidelines.”

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 29 percent have switched from old tungsten bulbs to LED bulbs in their RV

• 11 percent have been turned away from a campsite because their RV was ten years or older

• 34 keep in touch with their best friends by text message

Trivia

75% of the world’s diet is produced from just 12 plant and five different animal species.

You must keep road flares in the RV for emergency

You should always have road flares in your RV in case of an emergency. This pack of three bright, waterproof and shatterproof LED disks are perfect to keep tucked away. These bright lights can be seen from a mile away and can be used for traffic control, as a warning light or as a rescue beacon, and they can also be used for recreational activities such as camping and hiking. Learn more or order here.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our sweet Dobby, that performs tricks and gives love to residents in memory units. Our dogs are Soft Coated Wheaten Terriers. Dobby is 7 and Weezie is 4. Can’t imagine traveling without them!” — Alison and Dan Bradley

Leave here with a laugh

Tip: How to keep brownies fresh. Eat them all in one sitting… —Thanks to Tom H.

