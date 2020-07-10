RV Daily Tips. Friday, July 10, 2020

Issue 1381

“Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

Tip of the Day

Stay safe on your RV roof

The first rule of anything you do with an RV roof, even if to just check it out on a ladder, is to know your limitations and your comfort zone. And actually, most of what you need to do with a roof, such as inspections, cleaning and minor repairs, can be done with ladders and scaffolding that allow you to work from the sides of your RV.

When you think you do need to get on the roof, here are a few safety precautions that are worth your time to follow.

Oh, there’s one vacation ruined!

It doesn’t appear any harm came to humans in this travel trailer wipeout (we hope), but the RV surely didn’t fare well. You can’t tell exactly what caused this accident, but the driver obviously didn’t deal well with the situation. Let this be a reminder to you why passengers are not allowed to ride in moving travel trailers. Watch the short video.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Easy campfire starters



Want fire starters for your campfire? Get a single one of those premanufactured fire logs, cut it up in pieces, and use the pieces for fire starters.

Camco vent insulator keeps you cool…or warm!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

Random RV thought fun fact

The average RV owner, according to RV Life, is 48 years old, is married, has an annual income of $68,000 and travels in their RV three weeks each year.

Website of the day

Interstate Rest Areas

An excellent guide to rest stops across the U.S. In just a few moments you can use their maps to see how close you are to your next bathroom break – now how’s that for handy?

Clubs and useful organizations

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

Be like Mike Sokol, use silicone!

Mike says: Never use any kind of petroleum-based products on rubber or plastic components in your RV, such as your trailer connector. That includes products such as Vaseline, WD40 or any other type of spray lubricating oil. Doing so will break down the plastic and/or rubber components causing them to swell up and disintegrate. Use anything silicone-based instead. You can get some of your own here.

Trivia

IKEA is an acronym that stands for: Ingvar Kamprad Elmtaryd Agunnaryd, which is the founder’s name, the farm where he grew up, and hometown.

*The world’s diet is produced by 75% of just how many plant and animal-based products? You might be surprised… See yesterday’s trivia to find out.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Dolly is an almost-3-year-old Maltese Poodle who rescued us in November in Little Rock, Arkansas.” — Karen Grace

Leave here with a laugh

Does running from my responsibilities count as cardio?

RV Daily Tips Staff

