RV Daily Tips. Monday, July 13, 2020

Today’s thought

“Should you shield the canyons from the windstorms you would never see the true beauty of their carvings.” ― Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

Tip of the Day

Don’t overstuff your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Is your RV overweight? How much does it really weigh? If you have a fifth wheel or a motorhome, you probably have lots of storage space to put lots of stuff. And stuff it we do — right? There’s always that extra tool or gizmo, that “necessary” thing we just can’t do without.

And if you full-time RV then it’s even easier to overdo it. It doesn’t take long to stuff, and stuff and stuff — to the point our rigs look like overloaded Thanksgiving turkeys. Read more for tips on how to keep your RV’s weight legal and safe.

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Keeping cool without an AC

Dear Mike,

We’ve been stuck in a campground for weeks that has very limited electrical power. In fact, sometimes it drops below 100 volts in the afternoon and our EMS shuts down the power for hours until it comes back up. I understand that running on low voltage can be bad for air conditioners and I don’t mind getting out of that tin can of an RV for some fresh air, but how do you deal with 100+ degrees of air temperature? —Soleil

Read Mike’s “cool” solution.

Clean your RV’s interior with Baby Wipes

Baby wipes are so powerful how can they be used on babies? Really, these things have potent cleaning power. Here are many uses for these handy little wipes for inside and outside your RV. Do you have a use for them that isn’t mentioned here? Leave a comment below the article. Read more.

Quick Tip

Easily reach otherwise out-of-reach controls



Some motorhomes and fifth wheels have high ceilings. For those of us who are “altitude challenged,” reaching the switch on the bathroom fan can be like reaching the unreachable star. Get a 4-foot section of one-half-inch dowel rod, stick a rubber furniture glide on it, and use it to hit the switch. Bore a one-fourth-inch hole in the other end to turn the vent crank.

Website of the day

Every Kid In A Park

Did you know that all fourth graders get themselves (and everyone in their vehicle) into thousands of state and national parks for free? Bring the kids or grandkids along and save some money! Get your passes at this site.

