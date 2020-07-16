RV Daily Tips. Thursday, July 16, 2020

Issue 1385

Tip of the Day

Simple shade cuts temperature inside your RV

One of the easiest ways to stay cool in your RV is to extend your awning. Reflecting the sun away and shading one side of your RV really cuts down on the heat. To make your rig even more enjoyable add a curtain to your awning tube. Find out how here.

How to easily remove old, ugly decals from your RV

If your RV is getting up there in age, there’s a good chance its decals are not looking so good — faded out, cracked, even peeling. Here’s an easy way to remove them using a blow dryer and WD-40. Easy! Watch the short video.

Reader poll

What size T-shirt do you wear?

Quick Tip

Not-so-messy oil filter removal

Changing your own oil? Oil filter removal can be a real mess. After loosening the filter enough to move it by hand, cover the filter with a one-gallon freezer bag. Oozy oil goes in the bag along with the filter. Sealed up, it’s ready to take to the appropriate disposal/recycle center.

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some here.

Website of the day

88 weird tourist attractions

If you’re looking for something to do that’s off the beaten path, consult this list. We’ve found some things to add to our list for this summer (especially since many can be done while social distancing!).

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 10 percent buy most of their clothing from thrift and used clothing stores

• 45 percent say they do not get tired of living in such a small space

• 18 percent would consider living in a tiny home (not an RV)

Trivia

Swedish meatballs aren’t from Sweden. They originated from a recipe that King Charles XII brought back from Turkey in the early 1800s. (Who’s going to be the one to tell that to IKEA?)

*How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if…. Well, you know the rest. But really… how much wood could he chuck? We told you the number yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Here is a picture of our fur baby. She is a Sproodle (Poodle/Springer mix) and the best dog we have ever had. She goes with us everywhere and has never known a stick and brick house. She doesn’t bark unless someone is lurking about. She loves to play ball and catch things off of her nose. She chills with us and never complains. We love her. — Liz Cress

Leave here with a laugh

What do you get when you mix beans and onions?

ANSWER: Tear gas.

