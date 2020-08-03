RV Daily Tips. Monday, August 3, 2020

Issue 1397

Today’s thought

“A full appreciation of the beauty and wonder of the world calls us to action. If tis is the way the world is – beautiful, astonishing, wondrous, awe-inspiring – then this is how we ought to act in that world: with respect, with deep caring and fierce protectiveness, and with a full sense of our obligation to the future, that the world shall remain.” — Kathleen Dean Moore

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Watermelon Day!

On this day in history: 1900 – The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company is founded.



Tip of the Day

Make those reservations

RVs are selling at a record pace during the Pandemic. Traveling with a recreational vehicle is the safest way to travel in these times and isolate from coronavirus exposure. While the RV industry celebrates these sales, and many campground owners do, too, be aware that campsite reservations are now essential more than ever before heading off on a camping trip.

The crowding is worse in campgrounds and RV parks where hookups are offered, as many of today’s RVs are very dependent on electricity to run their many appliances and devices. Primitive campgrounds off the beaten path are far more available. What it boils down to is that before heading off on a trip, plan ahead to be sure you have a place to stay. Of course, there is always a Walmart parking lot, where a free overnight stay in a self-contained RV is okay (but even that is not a sure thing these days).

RV Electricity – This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Where did the Power Pal 50-amp tester go?

Dear Mike,

A company with the name “Pal” in it produced a tester that plugged directly into a 50-amp pedestal outlet that allowed you to check both legs of power. I can’t find them online and wanted to know if they are still available. Do you know of them and have you ever tested one? Thanks. Bob

A few of the many uses for WD-40

There are few RVers who don’t consider a can of WD-40 an essential item in their tool arsenal. This “can do” lubricant has a wide range of uses, making it a very handy and useful product. Here are some uses for the product – some of which you may not have previously considered. Learn more.

Reader poll

Are you missing dining out at restaurants because of the pandemic?

Helpful resources

Is this thing a boat? Is it an RV? Or is it a boat-RV? One thing is for sure, it’s weird!

Hanging out with mops and brooms

Most RVs aren’t equipped with broom closets. Got a basement storage compartment long or wide enough to stick those long-handled tools? Stick ’em up to the ceiling by attaching spring-loaded broom clips to the lid of the compartment. Here’s the ever-RV-popular Command Strips version.

Quick Tip

Inspect an RV park before you even get there

Before booking a campsite somewhere you have never been to before, be sure to check it out on Google Maps to determine its location and appearance. Look at it on the aerial view to see what’s nearby (like train tracks a stone’s throw away), and how much space is available between sites. And pay attention to the access roads to get there. Look at the street view, too, to see if the neighborhood meets your expectations.

Website of the day

33 best burger recipes

What says summer better than a juicy, charred burger? Food & Wine features 33 of their best burger recipes. You won’t want to pass these up!

#927-1

Never get bit by a mosquito again!

Trivia

The letter “A” doesn’t appear in any written number until you reach “one thousand.”

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Bernie, a Goldendoodle, whose full name is Bernadette. She is smart, sweet, never met a dog or person she didn’t love, and is ‘dangerous’ because she’ll lick you to death. She’s a great traveler, having accompanied us while we full time the last three years.” — Chris Gray

Leave here with a laugh

