RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Issue 1399

Today's thought

“Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” — Gustave Flaubert

Tip of the Day

RV Education 101: Use correct extension cords for RV connections

With Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101®

Avoid using a household-type extension cord when making electrical connections at the campground. The gauge of the wire used in standard household extension cords is not suitable for RV electrical connections. It is a good idea to purchase an RV extension cord that is compatible with the electrical system on your RV.

ONLINE VIDEO TRAINING COURSES BY MARK POLK

• Motorhome RV Orientation.

• Travel Trailer & 5th Wheel Orientation.

Book paints dark picture of “work campers”

“Nomadland, Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century” is not a feel-good book. If anything, it’s a feel-bad book. It paints a very dark picture of RVers who work as they travel. In the world which author Jessica Bruder portrays, these people are desperate and must work to survive. She does not discuss the tens of thousands of other “work campers” who work because they enjoy being productive and the extra income allows them to live a better life. Still, the RVers Bruder profiles are real. RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury found the book fascinating, although disturbing. Read his review.

Yesterday's featured article: Is reverse osmosis water safe for your RV batteries?

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Don’t pop your air mattress!

Pat Gerard advises, if you have an air mattress on your bed, be sure to let some of the air out before heading up to higher altitudes. That’ll ensure you don’t have a sudden and unwanted pop due to the change in altitude and pressure. Thanks, Pat!

Heavy duty grill mats master the BBQ!

Been looking for perfect grill mats? Here you go! These mats are the ideal thickness, still allowing that chicken to get those beautiful grill marks, but thick enough to provide durability and heat resistance. Never worry about cleaning your grill again and never worry about veggies falling through those dang cracks. Hassle free grilling every time. Works with any type of grill or BBQ. Learn more or order here.

Website of the day

Codecademy

For those of you designing a website (or who have always wanted to!), this is the site for you. Learn to code online in an easy and fun way.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Mr. Heater user dies from carbon monoxide – Could you?

• RV travels down icy highway with slideouts extended.

• 73-foot RV even has an elevator.

Workamping? There are more ways to make money from it than you think… Check this out.

Trivia

In Japan, chefs have to train for more than two years to qualify to serve pufferfish in their restaurant. If pufferfish is prepared the wrong way, it can kill someone; however, this dangerous fish is a delicacy in Japan.

*What is Arachibutyrophobia the fear of?

A.) Old books

B.) Chocolate-covered raisins

C.) Peanut butter

We told you in yesterday’s trivia section.

It’s about time you cleaned those headlights…

When was the last time you gave those headlights a good scrub? It’s been a while, huh? Get yourself this 4-piece headlight restorer kit from Turtle Wax for less than $6, and have your headlights looking as good as new in less than 5 minutes. It can be used on all lenses, plexiglass and plastic surfaces, and will restore all dull, yellowed headlights. Learn more or order here.

Readers' Pets of the Day

“Artie and Gordy are 6-year-old littermates that we got at 8 weeks old. They roughhouse together, play tug together, love people, other dogs, treats, and looking out of the RV window when we travel. One of our cats interacts with them; the other, 18 years old, runs from them and they chase. They are a mixed breed that a DNA test showed contains PBGV (Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen), Harrier hound, Münsterländer, Akita, Rhodesian Ridgeback, and a few other mixed breeds. Artie loves the water and colder weather, Gordy loves watching squirrels and would chase them if he could. They have a great sense of smell and used to bring us small animal skulls from the field behind us. They both loved romping at the beach in Oregon.” — Janet Shingleton & Rachel Johansen. Davis, IL. 2017 Winnebago Trend 23L 24 ft. Class C.

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

The worst part about back-in parking is the witnesses.

