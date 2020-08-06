RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 6, 2020

Issue 1400

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.” — Mother Teresa

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Root Beer Float Day!

On this day in history: 1991 – Tim Berners-Lee releases files describing his idea for the World Wide Web. WWW debuts as a publicly available service on the Internet.

Tip of the Day

Tow a fifth wheel with a half-ton pickup?

Steve Savage submitted this article to RVtravel.com when he was a Master Certified RV Technician with Mobility RV Service.

It seems there’s always some new danger lurking in the RV woods ready to trap the unwary, especially if they are new to RVing. In my opinion, the concept of half-ton pickups towing fifth wheel trailers is one of those traps. For the uninitiated, it will not take you long to discover many dealers are ballyhooing ultra-lite fifth wheels that weigh so little they can even be towed by half-ton pickup trucks. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

How you can feast on fresh fruits and veggies year-round

As RVers, we travel to many new and different locations, and the preparation and enjoyment of local foods can become a highlight of our travels. The best local foods in season will be found at farmer’s markets, farm stands and U-pick farms. Here are tips from Boondock Bob Difley on where to find the freshest produce no matter where you are or what time of year it is. Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: Book paints dark picture of “work campers”

Reader poll

How well do you like your first name?

Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Cleaning black tank and its sprayer heads

Here’s a tip from Tim Slack: “Awhile ago I read a tip in your newsletter about dumping a black tank as normal then filling it with clean water, maybe with Dawn detergent, letting it sit for 24 or more hours, and then dumping. It worked well, so I do it periodically. The tank sprayer heads were blocked when we bought our used Tiffin Open Road. The last time I did the clean water trick, I discovered that the water had softened the dried blockage in my tank sprayer heads and they work again! So, thanks for that earlier tip, and please pass along my addendum for others to try.” Thanks, Tim!

Website of the day

40 easy campfire recipes

Nope, not s’mores but just, well, so much more! Here’s a great list from Taste of Home of tons of easy meals to make while camping, and most can be done over the campfire.

Lightweight, waterproof, foldable backpack perfect for RVers

Ultra-light, ultra-durable, and ultra-handy for RV trips, this backpack is perfect for small-space living. Pack folds into a tiny sandwich-sized pouch, perfect for storage or for use on airplane trips. Many pockets, including two water bottle slots, make this waterproof pack great for hiking, camping, or day-trips. Learn more and view all of the colors here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 7 percent wear cologne or perfume every day

• 76 percent have taken typing lessons

• 22 percent say they go out on a date with their partner at least once a week

Recent poll: How long ago did you buy your first RV?

Trivia

In Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming, there are more cows than there are people. In all these states combined there are about 32,489,391 cows. Holy… cow!

*In Japan, there is a food that chefs have to train for two years to serve. What is it? We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Zach always travels with us in our Lance TT! He is quite happy as long as he is with us. Great little guard dog too!” — candleinthesand

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Lap desk puts your back to rest!

If you find yourself using your computer on your lap, reading your Kindle on the couch, or having a hard time holding that heavy hardback, you need this lap desk! Staff writer Emily uses this when she works and highly recommends it. The desk has eight adjustable levels and even has a stopper to hold objects upright. Great for those who have lower back pain or terrible posture. Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Do dogs see police dogs and think, “Oh, no! It’s the cops!”?

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY!



Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com